  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. SK Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A034730   KR7034730002

SK INC.

(A034730)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-22
198500.00 KRW   -1.24%
12/25South Korea's SK Group may sell some Southeast Asia assets
RE
12/16SK Inc. acquired 20% stake in Hanyu Chemical Co.,Ltd. for KRW27 million.
CI
12/09MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 9, 2022
MS
Summary 
Summary

South Korea's SK Group may sell some Southeast Asia assets

12/25/2022 | 08:37pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's second-largest conglomerate SK Group said on Monday it is considering selling some of its assets in Southeast Asia and reinvesting in other businesses in countries in the region, including Vietnam.

An SK Group spokesperson said in a statement the conglomerate plans to decide which assets to potentially sell depending on buyers' offers, and is considering reinvesting some of the proceeds from any stake sales in local firms. The statement didn't disclose details of which assets might be sold.

The comments came after South Korean newspaper the Korea Economic Daily reported SK's plans late on Sunday citing unnamed investment banking sources.

Assets held by SK Group's Southeast Asia investment firm that could be sold, according to the paper, include stakes in Vietnam's Vingroup, Masan Group, retail pharmacy chain Pharmacity, retailer VinCommerce and consumer retail platform The Crown X.

It also has a stake in Malaysian fintech company Big Pay, the paper said.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLSTV CORP. 0.00% 0.008 Delayed Quote.-45.21%
MASAN GROUP CORPORATION 0.64% 95000 End-of-day quote.-33.33%
SK INC. -1.24% 198500 End-of-day quote.-20.92%
VINGROUP 0.18% 55100 End-of-day quote.-42.06%
Financials
Sales 2022 135 276 B 106 B 106 B
Net income 2022 2 812 B 2,19 B 2,19 B
Net Debt 2022 43 727 B 34,1 B 34,1 B
P/E ratio 2022 5,55x
Yield 2022 4,12%
Capitalization 10 998 B 8 583 M 8 583 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 4 094
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart SK INC.
Duration : Period :
SK Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 198 500,00 KRW
Average target price 335 500,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 69,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tae-Won Choi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Dong-Hyun Jang Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sung-Ha Park Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & President
Sung-Hyung Lee Head-Finance
Do-Yup Kim Head-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK INC.-20.92%8 583
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION73.03%447 576
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD5.66%191 821
BP PLC44.90%103 778
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION2.48%71 167
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION79.90%53 952