ITC delays decision on LG Chem, SK Innovation trade secret case

(Adds background, details on dispute)
WASHINGTON/SEOUL Oct 26 (Reuters) - The United States
International Trade Commission (ITC) on Monday delayed a
decision in a trade secrets case involving South Korean battery
makers LG Chem Ltd and SK Innovation Co Ltd
to Dec. 10.
LG Chem, an EV battery supplier for Tesla Inc and
General Motors Co, filed its trade complaints against SK
Innovation in April 2019 in the United States over alleged trade
secret theft, seeking to block SK from producing battery cells
in the United States and importing the components necessary to
make the cells.
An adverse ruling by the ITC could lead to the import ban of
SK Innovation's batteries and necessary components, potentially
causing setbacks for Volkswagen and Ford Motor
as they move to build new electric vehicles. The automakers
have said the dispute between the South Korean battery makers
could disrupt supplies of the key EV parts and cost U.S. jobs
during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SK Innovation is building two EV battery factories in
Georgia to manufacture batteries for Volkswagen's and Ford's
electric vehicles. LG Chem has set up an EV battery
cell venture plant with GM in Ohio.
The ITC did not elaborate further on its planned ruling. It
had delayed its decision earlier this month.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Heekyong Yang
in Seoul; Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)