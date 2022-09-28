Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. SK Innovation Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A096770   KR7096770003

SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.

(A096770)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-27
148500.00 KRW   -1.66%
09/28S.Korea's SK On inks deal with Global Lithium Resources for lithium supply
RE
09/28S.Korea's SK On inks deal with Global Lithium Resources for lithium supply
RE
09/27Ford Motor to Invest $700 Million to Support Vehicle Production in Kentucky
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korea's SK On inks deal with Global Lithium Resources for lithium supply

09/28/2022 | 10:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker SK On said on Thursday it signed a memorandum of understanding with Australia's Global Lithium Resources Ltd for stable supply of lithium.

SK On will receive long-term supply of lithium ore called spodumene, and have an opportunity to secure a stake in a project pursued by Global Lithium Resources, the battery maker said without elaborating.

SK On will also explore additional business opportunities in the battery value chain, such as mining minerals with Global Lithium Resources.

Australia has a free trade agreement with the United States, which in August signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), SK On noted.

The IRA requires a percentage of critical minerals used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries to be sourced from the United States or from an American free-trade partner.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman & Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLOBAL LITHIUM RESOURCES LIMITED 6.51% 2.29 Delayed Quote.126.32%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. -1.66% 148500 End-of-day quote.-37.74%
All news about SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.
09/28S.Korea's SK On inks deal with Global Lithium Resources for lithium supply
RE
09/28S.Korea's SK On inks deal with Global Lithium Resources for lithium supply
RE
09/27Ford Motor to Invest $700 Million to Support Vehicle Production in Kentucky
MT
09/27Ford investing $700 million in Kentucky truck plant, adding 500 jobs
RE
09/23Ford Motor Company Starts Construction of Electric Vehicle Plant in West Tennessee
MT
09/22SK Group Chairman Celebrates Growing U.S. Partnerships at SK Night
AQ
09/20S.Korean shares rebound on battery makers boost
RE
09/08S.Korean shares end higher; mark fourth straight weekly loss
RE
09/05South Korea braces for 'very strong' typhoon, businesses curb operations
RE
09/04South Korea braces for 'very strong' typhoon, businesses curb operations
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 75 077 B 52,4 B 52,4 B
Net income 2022 3 418 B 2,39 B 2,39 B
Net Debt 2022 12 255 B 8,55 B 8,55 B
P/E ratio 2022 3,90x
Yield 2022 2,47%
Capitalization 12 536 B 8 750 M 8 750 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 280
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SK Innovation Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 148 500,00 KRW
Average target price 281 038,46 KRW
Spread / Average Target 89,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yang-Seob Kim Chief Financial Officer
Il-Soo Kim Head-Research & Development
Byung-Rae Lee Head-Compliance Support
Yoon-Kyung Ha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.-37.74%8 932
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION40.12%357 333
CHEVRON CORPORATION20.17%276 037
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD1.19%186 420
BP PLC30.44%85 891
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-6.06%68 027