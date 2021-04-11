S.Korean battery makers agree $1.8 bln settlement, aiding Biden's EV push

(Recasts with agreement)
WASHINGTON/SEOUL, April 11 (Reuters) - South Korean battery
makers LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation Co
agreed on Sunday to settle disputes over trade secrets dispute,
avoiding a potential setback for U.S. electric-vehicle (EV)
ambitions.
The settlement by affiliates of two of South Korea's biggest
conglomerates comes hours before a Sunday deadline for the
administration of President Joe Biden to decide whether to take
the rare step of reversing a U.S. International Trade Commission
decision (ITC).
The core dispute had threatened the EV plans of Ford Motor
Co and Volkswagen AG, as well as a Georgia
plant that is key to the growing industry.
The resolution is a win for Biden, who has made boosting EVs
and U.S. battery production a top priority. The global auto
industry is racing to develop EVs, and Biden has proposed
spending $174 billion to hike their sales and expand charging
infrastructure.
SK Innovation agreed to pay LG Energy Solution, a wholly
owned subsidiary of LG Chem Ltd, 2 trillion won
($1.8 billion) in cash and royalties. The companies agreed to
drop all litigation in the United States and South Korea and not
raise further lawsuits against each other for 10 years.
"The two companies now can coexist in the global market and
compete in good faith," LG Energy Solution said in a statement.
SK said it would invest actively both in South Korea and abroad
now that uncertainties for its EV battery business in the United
States have been dissolved.
Biden's Office of U.S. Trade Representative faced a Sunday
night deadline on whether to take the rare step of reversing a
U.S. International Trade Commission decision unless the
companies had agreed a deal.
The administration, Volkswagen and Ford had been pushing the
Korean companies to settle, sources briefed on the matter told
Reuters.
Trade Representative Katherine Tai was personally involved
in the settlement discussions, urging the companies to come to a
resolution, the sources said. Her office declined to comment
before the agreement was announced in the Asia day.
Ford and Volkswagen were not immediately available for
comment outside of business hours.
In the bitter two-year dispute, LG lost to SK in a bid for
VW orders, then accused SK of stealing trade secrets by poaching
nearly 80 of its employees. LG filed a complaint against SK in
2019, and both sides hired numerous lawyers and consultants to
make their case to the Biden administration.
The ITC in February sided with LG after the company accused
SK of misappropriating trade secrets related to EV battery
technology. It issued a 10-year-import ban but allowed SK to
import components for batteries for Ford's EV F-150 program for
four years, and VW's North American EVs for two years.
In March, SK vowed to walk away from the $2.6 billion
Georgia battery plant, which is under construction, if the ITC
decision was not overturned. LG said in March it could handle
the battery needs of automakers if SK abandoned the Georgia
plant.
Volkswagen of America CEO Scott Keogh wrote in a LinkedIn
post on Wednesday that if the ITC decision were left in place,
it could "reduce U.S. battery capacity and delay the transition
to electric vehicles."
Georgia's two newly elected Democratic U.S. senators,
Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, have repeatedly pressed the
South Korean companies to reach agreement. The state's
Republican governor, Brian Kemp, had urged Biden to intervene.
SK's plant in the town of Commerce, 110 km (70 miles)
northeast of Atlanta, will employ nearly 2,600, the largest
foreign investment in the state's history at nearly $2.6
billion, Kemp said. "Simply put: the livelihoods of thousands of
Georgians are now in your hands."
LG Energy Solution is nearing completion of an Ohio cell
manufacturing plant with General Motors Co and is close
to announcing plans to build a $2.3 billion second facility in
Tennessee, sources told Reuters.
In March, LG announced $4.5 billion investment plans for its
U.S. battery production business over the next four years.
