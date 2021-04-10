S.Korean battery makers agree last-minute deal in boost to Biden's EV policy

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - South Korean battery makers
LG Chem and rival SK Innovation Co have
agreed to settle a trade secrets dispute that has threatened a
key Georgia plant and the electric vehicle plans of Ford Motor
Co and Volkswagen AG, three sources briefed on
the matter said.
The Biden administration through the U.S. Trade
Representative's Office (USTR) faced a Sunday night deadline on
whether to take the rare step of reversing a U.S. International
Trade Commission decision unless the companies had agreed a
deal. An announcement of the battery makers' settlement is
expected soon, the sources said.
The agreement is a win for President Joe Biden who has made
boosting electric vehicles and U.S. battery production a top
priority. The global auto industry is racing to develop EVs, and
Biden has proposed spending $174 billion to hike EV sales and
expand charging infrastructure.
The ITC in February sided with LG Chem after the company
accused SK of misappropriating trade secrets related to EV
battery technology and issued a 10-year-import ban, but it
allowed SK to import components for batteries for Ford's
EV F-150 program for four years, and Volkswagen's
North American EVs for two years.
SK vowed to walk away from its $2.6 billion Georgia battery
plant under construction if the ITC decision was not overturned.
The ITC also faulted what it called SK's "egregious
misconduct" and SK's destruction of documents ordered by company
executives.
Ford, VW, LG and SK declined to comment.
Volkswagen of America CEO Scott Keogh wrote in a LinkedIn
post on Wednesday that if the ITC decision were left in place,
it could "reduce U.S. battery capacity and delay the transition
to electric vehicles."
LG first filed a complaint against SK in 2019 and both sides
hired numerous lawyers and consultants to make their case to the
Biden administration.
The administration has been pushing the two companies to try
to reach a settlement, as have VW and Ford, the sources said.
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai has been personally
involved in the settlement discussions and urged both companies
to come to a resolution, sources said. USTR declined to comment.
SK in March received proposed terms from LG, including
financial reparations to address LG's trade secrets
misappropriation claims, Reuters reported earlier citing a
person familiar with the situation.
Georgia is home to two newly-elected Democratic U.S.
Senators who are a linchpin of Biden's slim Congressional
majority and have both spoken about the importance of ensuring
the Georgia plant's future.
LG's battery unit LG Energy Solution is nearing completion
of an Ohio cell manufacturing plant with General Motors
and is close to announcing plans to build a $2.3 billion second
facility in Tennessee, sources told Reuters.
LG has said it can handle the battery needs of automakers if
SK abandons its Georgia plant.
SK has said LG could not handle the VW and Ford contracts,
and that Chinese manufacturers could step in to meet demand.
Bloomberg reported the expected deal earlier on Saturday.
