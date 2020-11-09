S.Korean shares end at over 2-year high on Biden victory

* KOSPI hits highest since June 2018, foreigners net buyers
* KRW ends at highest since Jan. 31, 2019 vs USD
* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares closed at their highest level in more
than two years on Monday, tracking strength in global risk
assets on expectations of fewer regulatory reforms and more
stimulus under a Joe Biden presidency.
** The won notched its best close since Jan. 31, 2019, while
the benchmark bond yield also rose.
** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 30.70 points, or
1.27%, at 2,447.20. The index extended gains to a sixth
consecutive session.
** "Biden's U.S. election victory eased political
uncertainties and fuelled stimulus hopes, lifting global shares
... China's upbeat data added to the sentiment," said Daishin
Securities' analyst Lee Kyoung-min.
** China's exports grew at the fastest pace in 19 months in
October, beating forecasts, while imports also continued to
rise, official data showed on Saturday.
** South Korean battery maker SK Innovation
surged as much as 11.3% to a 1-1/2-month high, gaining for a
fifth straight day, while rival battery makers Samsung SDI
and LG Chem rose 6.8% and 1.9%,
respectively, as the sector was seen benefiting from Biden's
aims for clean energy.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 328.2 billion won ($294.87
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won ended at 1,113.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.58% stronger than its previous
close at 1,120.4.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at
1,113.1, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract was quoted at 1,113.3.
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 111.69.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
1.6 basis points to 0.959%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 1.0 basis points to 1.568%.
($1 = 1,113.0500 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)