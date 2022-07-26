Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. SK Innovation Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A096770   KR7096770003

SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.

(A096770)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-24
179500.00 KRW   +0.56%
07/25SK INNOVATION : Decision to Increase Short-term Borrowings
PU
07/21Syrah Resources Enters Natural Graphite AAM Supply Deal with Ford, SK On; Shares Rise 3%
MT
07/21Ford to buy cheaper CATL EV batteries to catch Tesla
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korean shares hit one-month high on upbeat GDP data

07/26/2022 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* KOSPI rises for second day

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield inches down

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares hit their highest in nearly one month on Tuesday, boosted by the country's stronger-than-expected GDP data. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield inched down.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 9.27 points, or 0.39%, at 2,412.96, its highest close since June 28.

** South Korean economic growth unexpectedly picked up in the second quarter as strong consumption on eased COVID-19 restrictions offset poor exports.

** Investors' caution ahead of the U.S. monetary policy meeting and major companies' earnings this week capped gains.

** It is difficult to put much meaning to the session's gains with light trading volume and prevalent wait-and-see attitude, said Shinhan Financial Investment's analyst Choi Yoo-june.

** U.S. President will meet virtually later in the day with the chairman of South Korean conglomerate SK Group to discuss the company's investments. Chipmaker SK Hynix gained 0.50% and battery maker SK Innovation rose 2.23%.

** Shin Sung-hwan, a professor at Hongik University in Seoul who had served in the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's transition team, was nominated on Tuesday as the Bank of Korea's new monetary policy board member.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.98%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.77%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 2.4 billion won ($1.84 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was last quoted at 1,307.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.47% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.2% at 1,308.1 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,307.0.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds were flat at 105.06 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6 basis point to 3.147%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.5 basis points to 3.198%. ($1 = 1,307.6100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.23% 2413.87 Real-time Quote.-19.09%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 2.36% 391000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.33% 61100 End-of-day quote.-21.97%
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. 0.98% 36000 End-of-day quote.-2.17%
SK HYNIX INC. 0.00% 100000 End-of-day quote.-23.66%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. 0.56% 179500 End-of-day quote.-24.74%
All news about SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.
07/25SK INNOVATION : Decision to Increase Short-term Borrowings
PU
07/21Syrah Resources Enters Natural Graphite AAM Supply Deal with Ford, SK On; Shares Rise 3..
MT
07/21Ford to buy cheaper CATL EV batteries to catch Tesla
RE
07/21Ford to buy lithium from ioneer for U.S. EV battery plant
RE
07/21S.Korean EV battery maker SK On seeks $3.1 billion in pre-IPO funding - newspaper
RE
07/21Ford to buy lithium from ioneer for American EV battery plant
RE
07/21Ford announces series of deals to accelerate EV push
RE
07/21SK INNOVATION : Decision on Paid-in Capital Increase (Material Business Matters of Subsidi..
PU
07/14Ford, SK On finalize U.S. EV battery joint venture
RE
07/14South Korea’s Kospi Slightly Skids as Bank of Korea Ups Base Rate; SK Innovation ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 72 568 B 55,3 B 55,3 B
Net income 2022 2 465 B 1,88 B 1,88 B
Net Debt 2022 11 555 B 8,81 B 8,81 B
P/E ratio 2022 6,46x
Yield 2022 2,01%
Capitalization 15 003 B 11 441 M 11 441 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 2 469
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SK Innovation Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 179 500,00 KRW
Average target price 302 080,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 68,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jang-Woo Kim Head-Finance
Il-Soo Kim Head-Research & Development
Byung-Rae Lee Head-Compliance Support
Yoon-Kyung Ha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.-24.74%11 441
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION47.05%366 886
CHEVRON CORPORATION22.87%283 306
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD5.70%199 117
BP PLC17.00%87 352
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-1.93%69 743