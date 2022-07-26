S.Korean shares hit one-month high on upbeat GDP data

* KOSPI rises for second day

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares hit their highest in nearly one month on Tuesday, boosted by the country's stronger-than-expected GDP data. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield inched down.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 9.27 points, or 0.39%, at 2,412.96, its highest close since June 28.

** South Korean economic growth unexpectedly picked up in the second quarter as strong consumption on eased COVID-19 restrictions offset poor exports.

** Investors' caution ahead of the U.S. monetary policy meeting and major companies' earnings this week capped gains.

** It is difficult to put much meaning to the session's gains with light trading volume and prevalent wait-and-see attitude, said Shinhan Financial Investment's analyst Choi Yoo-june.

** U.S. President will meet virtually later in the day with the chairman of South Korean conglomerate SK Group to discuss the company's investments. Chipmaker SK Hynix gained 0.50% and battery maker SK Innovation rose 2.23%.

** Shin Sung-hwan, a professor at Hongik University in Seoul who had served in the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's transition team, was nominated on Tuesday as the Bank of Korea's new monetary policy board member.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.98%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.77%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 2.4 billion won ($1.84 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was last quoted at 1,307.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.47% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.2% at 1,308.1 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,307.0.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds were flat at 105.06 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6 basis point to 3.147%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.5 basis points to 3.198%. ($1 = 1,307.6100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)