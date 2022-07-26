S.Korean shares hit one-month high on upbeat GDP data

* KOSPI rises for second day
* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield inches down
SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares hit their highest in nearly one month
on Tuesday, boosted by the country's stronger-than-expected GDP
data. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond
yield inched down.
** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 9.27 points, or
0.39%, at 2,412.96, its highest close since June 28.
** South Korean economic growth unexpectedly picked up in
the second quarter as strong consumption on eased COVID-19
restrictions offset poor exports.
** Investors' caution ahead of the U.S. monetary policy
meeting and major companies' earnings this week capped gains.
** It is difficult to put much meaning to the session's
gains with light trading volume and prevalent wait-and-see
attitude, said Shinhan Financial Investment's analyst Choi
Yoo-june.
** U.S. President will meet virtually later in the day with
the chairman of South Korean conglomerate SK Group to discuss
the company's investments. Chipmaker SK Hynix gained
0.50% and battery maker SK Innovation rose 2.23%.
** Shin Sung-hwan, a professor at Hongik University in Seoul
who had served in the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's transition
team, was nominated on Tuesday as the Bank of Korea's new
monetary policy board member.
** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
rose 0.98%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution
added 0.77%.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 2.4 billion won ($1.84
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won was last quoted at 1,307.6 per dollar on the
onshore settlement platform, 0.47% higher than its
previous close.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.2%
at 1,308.1 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading
its one-month contract was quoted at 1,307.0.
** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds were flat at 105.06 in late
afternoon trade.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.6 basis point to 3.147%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 1.5 basis points to 3.198%.
($1 = 1,307.6100 won)
