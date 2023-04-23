Advanced search
    A096770   KR7096770003

SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.

(A096770)
2023-04-20
182000.00 KRW   -1.83%
04/23Sk Innovation : On becomes first global battery manufacturer to…
PU
04/21South Korea to Invest 2 Trillion Won in Advanced Secondary Batteries by 2030
MT
04/21South Korean shares snap 5-week rising streak as auto, battery stocks fall
RE
SK Innovation : On becomes first global battery manufacturer to…

04/23/2023
■ SK On's NCM9 battery receives a Bronze award in the Smart Transportation category

■ Following the Best of Innovation Award at CES, SK On is once again recognized for its technology

SK On, a leading electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer, announced its NCM9 battery has achieved the Bronze award in EV Battery Enhancement of the Smart Transportation category at the prestigious Edison Awards 2023 on April 23. SK On is the first global battery manufacturer to win the Edison Award, with the exception of start-ups and R&D companies.

SK On was recognized for its groundbreaking work in the development of NCM9 battery. NCM9 is the world's first commercialized NCM battery with a nickel content of nearly 90 percent. NCM is an acronym for the three primary materials used in electric vehicle batteries: nickel, manganese, and cobalt.

The higher nickel content in the NCM9 battery provides better battery output and increased energy efficiency, enabling electric vehicles to achieve high performance. However, the higher nickel content in batteries can lead to issues with battery life and thermal safety, making it necessary to use advanced manufacturing technology to produce the battery.

To mitigate these problems, SK On applied advanced technologies, including its own Z-folding technology. Z-folding technology is a stacking method that intersects and stacks cathodes and anodes evenly between separators in a zigzag shape to achieve a higher level of safety.

Prior to winning the Edison Award, SK On's NCM9 battery had already demonstrated its technological prowess by winning the Innovation Award for two consecutive years at CES 2023, one of the world's largest technology exhibitions.

At CES 2023, SK On received the Best Innovation Award in the field of 'Embedded Technologies' for its SF battery (Super Fast Battery), which highlights its innovation in battery charging speed and performance. This achievement is also the first of its kind in the Korean battery industry.

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards is an annual competition honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. It is named after Thomas Alva Edison, an American inventor and businessman with an international presence.

"SK On's battery technology has been proven once again by winning an award at a prestigious awards ceremony in the U.S. following the CES Best Innovation Award," a representative from SK On said. "We will continue to showcase advanced battery technologies."

[Photos]

(Photo 1) SK On's NCM9 battery

(Photo 2) Edison Awards logo

Disclaimer

SK Innovation Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 01:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 74 680 B 56,1 B 56,1 B
Net income 2023 1 329 B 1,00 B 1,00 B
Net Debt 2023 18 923 B 14,2 B 14,2 B
P/E ratio 2023 12,5x
Yield 2023 1,88%
Capitalization 15 998 B 12 023 M 12 023 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
EV / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 280
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SK Innovation Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 182 000,00 KRW
Average target price 225 774,41 KRW
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yang-Seob Kim Chief Financial Officer
Il-Soo Kim Head-Research & Development
Byung-Rae Lee Head-Compliance Support
Yoon-Kyung Ha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.18.18%12 023
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION5.18%470 919
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-7.78%181 872
BP PLC11.60%116 205
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION33.95%102 191
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION6.13%54 554
