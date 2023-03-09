Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. SK Innovation Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A096770   KR7096770003

SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.

(A096770)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-07
170900.00 KRW   -3.34%
05:32aSk Innovation : On to unveil prismatic battery cell model at In…
PU
03/08South Korean shares fall for second day as battery makers drag
RE
03/07SK Innovation Shares Keep Rising as Affiliate Resumes Ford Battery Output
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SK Innovation : On to unveil prismatic battery cell model at In…

03/09/2023 | 05:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

■ Improved fast charging function; completed development of a prismatic prototype, and to start production within the year

■ Diversifying product portfolio with cobalt-free cell, LFP cell as well to secure global competitiveness

On March 9 (KST), SK On revealed that it would display a mock-up of a prismatic battery at InterBattery 2023, the largest battery exhibition in Korea, to be held at COEX, Seoul from March 15 to 17. SK On has completed prototype development and plans to begin producing this type of cell within this year.

The prismatic battery of SK On is characterized by its fast-charging speed. SK On's Super Fast (SF) battery, which received the Best of Innovation Awards at CES 2023, can charge up to 80% in 18 minutes, and the prismatic cell of SK On is going to enhance the speed further. The launching of prismatic cell will help SK On, which has been mainly producing pouch type, to reach more costumers.

Last year, when SK On participated InterBattery for the first time since its spinoff of SK Innovation, the main theme of the company's exhibition was "Power On", which marked SK On's beginning to break through the market. This year, it wil be "Move On", representing the company's business expansion and advancement.

The key point of SK On's exhibition at InterBattery 2023 is its diversified Cell Portfolio, which has not been disclosed so far. Along with the prismatic battery, the company will also unveil its LFP battery and the Cobalt Free (Co-Free) battery, which excludes the cobalt completely. In addition, all-solid-state batteries that incorporate SK On's unique next-generation technology will also be displayed.

SK On succeeded in developing a Co-Free battery more than a year ahead of its target date. Ternary lithium batteries typically have a shorter lifespan without cobalt due to structural instability, but SK On has overcome this critical flaw. Furthermore, SK On has improved the energy density problem of Co-Free batteries through its proprietary high-nickel technology, resulting in an extended driving range. Cobalt, the most expensive material among the ternary lithium battery materials, will be replaced with either of nickel or manganese, which is expected to increase its price competitiveness.

This year's exhibition will also feature SK On's prototype LFP battery. Under cold weather, the mileage of a vehicle using an LFP battery is sharply decreased, normally to only 50% to 70% when the temperature hits -20 Celsius degree. However, SK On improved this problem, increase the level to 70% ~ 80%. It is thanks to the fact that SK On applied the material and electrode technology it accumulated through high-nickel batteries to LFP batteries. Although LFP batteries have a shorter driving range than ternary lithium batteries, they are cost-effective. It was evaluated for hitting two birds with one stone: technology and price.

The prototype of SK On's all solid-state batteries, which are under development as next-generation batteries, will also be displayed at InterBattery 2023. Choi Kyoung-hwan, who is leading the development of SK On's next generation batteries, will deliver a speech titled "All-solid-state Batteries: SK On's Technology Strategy for Safer Batteries" on the opening day, March 15. To realize a safe battery with high energy density, SK On is now developing the sulfide-based all-solid-state batteries and the high molecular/oxide-based all-solid-state batteries.

SK On's exhibition hall represents the power source (on) button, and consists of three zones. At the entrance of the booth, visitors will encounter SK On's diversified portfolio and technology, globally renowned through various exhibitions such as the CES, the biggest home appliance and IT exhibition in the world. NCM9+, the high-nickel battery, which won the CES Innovation Award for two consecutive years, as well as the prototypes of Co-Free and LFP batteries will also be displayed here.

In the first zone, titled "Present", visitors can touch the battery following the manufacturing order from battery raw materials to pouches, laminations and cells. Also the zone will introduce the premium separator blocking the contact of anodes and cathodes as well as the "Z-Folding Technique" which piles separators in zigzag. And it will unveil SK On's Cell-to-Pack (CTP) technology through the "S-Pack" model that blocks heat to prevent fires from spreading from a battery cell to the entire pack.

The second zone "Application" shows the excellent performance of SK On's high-nickel batteries through the example of "Vehicle to Load (V2L)" that supplies battery power to external electronic devices. The NCM9 battery gained great attention when an electric pick-up truck (F-150 Lightning) owner used the vehicle battery for 44 hours to power his house and 65% of the battery capacity still remained afterwards during the major power outage caused by heavy snowfall in Canada at the end of last year.

The third zone "Future" shows the next generation technologies that SK On dreams of through the all-solid-state batteries. Along with all the above, it also presents SK On's Net Zero vision in carbon emissions and its eco-friendly policy covering the whole life-cycle of a battery from the raw materials to manufacturing, recharging, collecting and recycling waste batteries.

"We plan to introduce SK On's current state and the cutting-edge EV battery technologies that will be deployed in the near future," said an official from SK On. The official added, "SK On has established itself as a cell maker with world-class technology, and we will keep expanding our global competitiveness and meet the diverse needs of our customers through portfolio diversification."

[Photo]

SK's On booth at InterBattery 2023 (model image)

Attachments

Disclaimer

SK Innovation Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 10:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.
05:32aSk Innovation : On to unveil prismatic battery cell model at In…
PU
03/08South Korean shares fall for second day as battery makers drag
RE
03/07SK Innovation Shares Keep Rising as Affiliate Resumes Ford Battery Output
DJ
03/06Chengxin Lithium’s 2022 Profit Soars 541% as Revenue Quadruples on NEV Boost
MT
03/06U.S. Secretary of Transportation Visits BlueOval SK Battery Park
AQ
03/06Sk Innovation : U.S. Secretary of Transportation visits BlueOval S…
PU
03/02Ford to restart F-150 Lightning production on March 13
RE
02/21LG Signs MOU With Ford, KOC for Battery JV in Turkey
DJ
02/21Ford, LG Energy, Koc Holding team up for Turkish battery cell plant
RE
02/20SK battery America, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $1.58 billion in funding ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 79 790 B 60,7 B 60,7 B
Net income 2022 2 465 B 1,87 B 1,87 B
Net Debt 2022 14 830 B 11,3 B 11,3 B
P/E ratio 2022 6,39x
Yield 2022 2,48%
Capitalization 14 918 B 11 346 M 11 346 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 280
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SK Innovation Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 170 900,00 KRW
Average target price 214 727,27 KRW
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yang-Seob Kim Chief Financial Officer
Il-Soo Kim Head-Research & Development
Byung-Rae Lee Head-Compliance Support
Yoon-Kyung Ha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.10.97%11 346
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION1.19%447 727
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-5.10%187 449
BP PLC17.58%118 564
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION22.81%87 251
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.86%56 972