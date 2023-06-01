Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. SK Innovation Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A096770   KR7096770003

SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.

(A096770)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-30
189100.00 KRW   -1.46%
01:32aSk Innovation : On wins renowned cybersecurity management syste…
PU
05/31News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/25Hyundai Motor Group, LG Energy to build $4.3 bln EV battery plant in US
RE
SK Innovation : On wins renowned cybersecurity management syste…

06/01/2023 | 01:32am EDT
■ Company becomes first Korean battery manufacturer to receive TÜV Rheinland's Cybersecurity Management System certification for its battery management system

SK On, a leading electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer, announced today it has won TÜV Rheinland's Cybersecurity Management System (CSMS) certification for its battery management system, becoming the first Korean battery manufacturer to obtain such a renowned distinction.

A CSMS certification is awarded to a company that has solutions to monitor for potential cyberattacks as well as detect and respond appropriately to cybersecurity threats on automotive software and components. It is issued after a thorough audit on organizational processes and production management system.

SK On last year requested testing for a CSMS certification in accordance with the international automotive cybersecurity standard ISO/SAE 21434 to TÜV Rheinland, one of the leading service providers for testing, inspection and certification with more than 150 years of history. SK On successfully secured the certification following a year-long assessment.

With the latest certification, SK On is expected to accelerate its worldwide expansion since a CSMS certification in compliance with UNR155 regulation is required for automotive manufacturers sell its vehicles in major global markets, including Europe and the United States.

UNR155 is a mandatory regulation on automotive cybersecurity issued by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) that has come into force in 2021. Since July 2022, the regulation has become mandatory for all new vehicle types, and from July 2024, it will apply to all newly manufactured vehicles.

UNR155 is considered a de facto global standard as the UNECE-member states include not only those in Europe, but also countries in North America and Asia. There are currently 56 UNECE-member states.

As vehicles become more connected and more complex with advanced technologies in autonomous driving, the importance of cybersecurity on automotive software and component increases. Under these circumstances, global automakers have been requiring their suppliers to have CSMS-certified products.

SK On has been strengthening its cybersecurity capabilities, while enhancing battery management system (BMS) quality. In 2021, the company established cybersecurity policies and set up related units and development processes to advance cybersecurity solutions.

SK On already earned two other certifications ensuring BMS qualities. The company has A-SPICE CL2 certification, which is awarded after assessing practices and processes used in development for automotive software, and ISO 26262 FSM (Functional Safety Management), an international functional safety standard for the development of electrical and electronic systems in road vehicles.

Head of SK On System Development Office Lee Ji-Seok said, "SK On once again proved its BMS development capabilities and qualities through the latest certification." He added, "We now have another powerful weapon to secure orders and expand globally."

Attachments

Disclaimer

SK Innovation Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 05:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 75 750 B 57,2 B 57,2 B
Net income 2023 1 116 B 0,84 B 0,84 B
Net Debt 2023 18 946 B 14,3 B 14,3 B
P/E ratio 2023 13,5x
Yield 2023 1,87%
Capitalization 16 617 B 12 540 M 12 540 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
EV / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 280
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SK Innovation Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 189 100,00 KRW
Average target price 229 373,11 KRW
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Managers and Directors
Jun Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yang-Seob Kim Chief Financial Officer
Jin-Hoi Park Chairman
Il-Soo Kim Head-Research & Development
Byung-Rae Lee Head-Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.22.79%12 540
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-5.68%420 632
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-1.07%193 635
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION35.01%102 755
BP PLC-1.75%101 004
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION-7.39%45 733
