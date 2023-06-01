SK Innovation : On wins renowned cybersecurity management syste…

■ Company becomes first Korean battery manufacturer to receive TÜV Rheinland's Cybersecurity Management System certification for its battery management system

SK On, a leading electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer, announced today it has won TÜV Rheinland's Cybersecurity Management System (CSMS) certification for its battery management system, becoming the first Korean battery manufacturer to obtain such a renowned distinction.

A CSMS certification is awarded to a company that has solutions to monitor for potential cyberattacks as well as detect and respond appropriately to cybersecurity threats on automotive software and components. It is issued after a thorough audit on organizational processes and production management system.

SK On last year requested testing for a CSMS certification in accordance with the international automotive cybersecurity standard ISO/SAE 21434 to TÜV Rheinland, one of the leading service providers for testing, inspection and certification with more than 150 years of history. SK On successfully secured the certification following a year-long assessment.

With the latest certification, SK On is expected to accelerate its worldwide expansion since a CSMS certification in compliance with UNR155 regulation is required for automotive manufacturers sell its vehicles in major global markets, including Europe and the United States.

UNR155 is a mandatory regulation on automotive cybersecurity issued by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) that has come into force in 2021. Since July 2022, the regulation has become mandatory for all new vehicle types, and from July 2024, it will apply to all newly manufactured vehicles.

UNR155 is considered a de facto global standard as the UNECE-member states include not only those in Europe, but also countries in North America and Asia. There are currently 56 UNECE-member states.

As vehicles become more connected and more complex with advanced technologies in autonomous driving, the importance of cybersecurity on automotive software and component increases. Under these circumstances, global automakers have been requiring their suppliers to have CSMS-certified products.

SK On has been strengthening its cybersecurity capabilities, while enhancing battery management system (BMS) quality. In 2021, the company established cybersecurity policies and set up related units and development processes to advance cybersecurity solutions.

SK On already earned two other certifications ensuring BMS qualities. The company has A-SPICE CL2 certification, which is awarded after assessing practices and processes used in development for automotive software, and ISO 26262 FSM (Functional Safety Management), an international functional safety standard for the development of electrical and electronic systems in road vehicles.

Head of SK On System Development Office Lee Ji-Seok said, "SK On once again proved its BMS development capabilities and qualities through the latest certification." He added, "We now have another powerful weapon to secure orders and expand globally."