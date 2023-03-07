Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  SK Innovation Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    A096770   KR7096770003

SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.

(A096770)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-05
168000.00 KRW   +4.48%
03/06Chengxin Lithium’s 2022 Profit Soars 541% as Revenue Quadruples on NEV Boost
MT
03/06U.S. Secretary of Transportation Visits BlueOval SK Battery Park
AQ
03/06Sk Innovation : U.S. Secretary of Transportation visits BlueOval S…
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SK Innovation Shares Keep Rising as Affiliate Resumes Ford Battery Output

03/07/2023 | 02:48am EST
By Kwanwoo Jun


SK Innovation Co. shares extended their winning streak to a fourth session on Tuesday as investors continued to cheer the resumption of affiliate SK On Co.'s supply of battery cells to Ford Motor Co.

Shares of the South Korean energy company closed 5.2% higher at 176,800 won ($136.23), following a 4.5% gain Monday. The broader benchmark Kospi ended flat.

The stock's rally reflects a solid correction after a recent slump that was prompted by Ford halting production and shipments of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck over a potential issue with the battery cells supplied by SK On.

SK Innovation's shares have been gaining since Ford said Thursday last week that it will resume production of the F-150 on March 13 after weeks of suspension during which it looked into a battery issue that led to a vehicle fire. Ford hasn't elaborated on the cause of the fire nor on its investigation.

SK On had said a week earlier that it had already restarted output of the battery cells.

KB Securities analysts Wooje Chun and Chaehee Kang said in a research note Tuesday that they remain upbeat on SK Innovation's long-term profitability, citing an order backlog of more than KRW200 trillion.

SK Innovation could also gain more from the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which grants battery makers tax breaks and other benefits, than any of its Korean peers, the KB analysts said.

They kept a buy rating and KRW223,000 target price on the stock, which is up about 18% in the month to date.


Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-23 0247ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.76% 12.98 Delayed Quote.11.61%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.03% 2463.35 Real-time Quote.10.12%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. 4.48% 168000 End-of-day quote.9.09%
Analyst Recommendations on SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 79 790 B 61,5 B 61,5 B
Net income 2022 2 465 B 1,90 B 1,90 B
Net Debt 2022 14 830 B 11,4 B 11,4 B
P/E ratio 2022 6,28x
Yield 2022 2,52%
Capitalization 14 663 B 11 298 M 11 298 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 280
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SK Innovation Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 168 000,00 KRW
Average target price 214 727,27 KRW
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yang-Seob Kim Chief Financial Officer
Il-Soo Kim Head-Research & Development
Byung-Rae Lee Head-Compliance Support
Yoon-Kyung Ha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.9.09%11 298
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION2.28%463 319
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-5.44%187 088
BP PLC17.79%120 683
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION19.36%84 210
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION13.34%58 777