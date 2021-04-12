Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  SK Innovation Co., Ltd.    A096770   KR7096770003

SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.

(A096770)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 04/08
243500 KRW   +4.73%
01:17aSK Innovation Shares Surge After Reaching Settlement With LG Chem
DJ
04/11South Korean battery makers' shares rise after $1.8 billion settlement
RE
04/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SK Innovation Shares Surge After Reaching Settlement With LG Chem

04/12/2021 | 01:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kwanwoo Jun

SK Innovation Co. shares rallied Monday after the South Korean electric-vehicle battery maker struck a $1.78 billion settlement to end a trade-secret dispute with rival LG Chem Ltd.

The stock traded 14% higher at 271,000 won in afternoon trading, paring early gains of up to 18%--the sharpest daily percentage increase since Jan. 4.

The strong rally makes sense given the immediate benefits the settlement could bring for SK Innovation, Nomura says in a note.

The settlement would enable SK Innovation "to proceed with the U.S. business rather than being mired in a legal dispute" and go ahead with building its EV battery plant in Georgia for Ford and Volkswagen cars in the U.S., the Japanese investment bank said.

SK Innovation aims to boost its Georgia factory output to 125 gigawatt-hours of battery capacity by 2025.

SK Innovation on Sunday agreed to pay a total of KRW2 trillion ($1.78 billion)--including a lump sum of KRW1 trillion and KRW1 trillion in installment payments of loyalties--to LG Energy Solution, a battery unit wholly owned by LG Chem, in return for settling the dispute over SK's alleged theft of LG's trade secrets.

Ahead of the SK-LG settlement, the U.S. International Trade Commission in February slapped SK Innovation with a 10-year ban on importing batteries and relevant materials after finding the company had destroyed evidence relating to the dispute.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-21 0116ET

All news about SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.
01:17aSK Innovation Shares Surge After Reaching Settlement With LG Chem
DJ
04/11South Korean battery makers' shares rise after $1.8 billion settlement
RE
04/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/11Battery-Making Rivals to Settle Trade Rift That Threatened Georgia Plant -- 3..
DJ
04/11S.Korean battery makers agree $1.8 billion settlement, aiding Biden's EV push
RE
04/11SK INNOVATION  : Biden welcomes settlement between South Korean firms on electri..
RE
04/11S.Korean battery makers agree $1.8 bln settlement, aiding Biden's EV push
RE
04/11LG CHEM  : South Korea battery makers settle U.S. trade dispute over EV batterie..
RE
04/11LG ENERGY SOLUTION AND SK INNOVATION : Have agreed not to raise additional lawsu..
RE
04/11LG ENERGY SOLUTION AND SK INNOVATION : Have agreed to dismiss all litigations ab..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 42 392 B 37,7 B 37,7 B
Net income 2021 268 B 0,24 B 0,24 B
Net Debt 2021 12 887 B 11,5 B 11,5 B
P/E ratio 2021 78,5x
Yield 2021 0,74%
Capitalization 19 817 B 17 687 M 17 617 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 6 289
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SK Innovation Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 295 730,77 KRW
Last Close Price 238 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 68,1%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jun Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jang-Woo Kim Head-Finance
Il-Soo Kim Head-Research & Development
Byung-Rae Lee Head-Compliance Support
Joon Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.28.16%17 687
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION35.54%236 527
CHEVRON CORPORATION21.87%198 436
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-0.16%168 360
BP PLC15.78%82 040
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION17.00%77 337
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ