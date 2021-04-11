Log in
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.

SK Innovation : Biden welcomes settlement between South Korean firms on electric battery dispute

04/11/2021 | 07:33am EDT
WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday welcomed a settlement between South Korean battery makers LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation Co over electric-vehicle (EV) battery technology, saying it would help create jobs for American workers.

The settlement came hours before a Sunday deadline for Biden to decide whether to take the rare step of reversing a U.S. International Trade Commission decision (ITC) that could have shuttered a new $2.6 billion SK battery plant in Georgia.

"This settlement agreement is a win for American workers and the American auto industry," Biden said in a statement, adding that it would help ensure that the United States had a strong, diversified U.S.-based electric vehicle battery supply chain.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Shepardson Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2021
