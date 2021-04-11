SK Innovation : Biden welcomes settlement between South Korean firms on electric battery dispute

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on
Sunday welcomed a settlement between South Korean battery makers
LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation Co over
electric-vehicle (EV) battery technology, saying it would help
create jobs for American workers.
The settlement came hours before a Sunday deadline for Biden
to decide whether to take the rare step of reversing a U.S.
International Trade Commission decision (ITC) that could have
shuttered a new $2.6 billion SK battery plant in Georgia.
"This settlement agreement is a win for American workers and
the American auto industry," Biden said in a statement, adding
that it would help ensure that the United States had a strong,
diversified U.S.-based electric vehicle battery supply chain.
