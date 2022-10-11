Advanced search
    A096770   KR7096770003

SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.

(A096770)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-06
158500.00 KRW   +3.59%
05:05aSouth Korea's SK Energy plans to restart Incheon refinery end-Oct
RE
04:36aSouth Korean naphtha crackers shut for maintenance
RE
10/06CATL, BYD Cement Spot as Largest-Selling EV Battery Brands Globally
MT
South Korea's SK Energy plans to restart Incheon refinery end-Oct

10/11/2022 | 05:05am EDT
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - South Korea's refiner SK Energy, a unit of SK Innovation , plans to resume operations at its 275,000 barrel per day Incheon refinery at the end of this month after completing scheduled maintenance, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The refinery has been shut since Sept. 23, the spokesperson added.

SK Energy also planned to shut the No. 3 170,000-bpd crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Ulsan refinery in the second half of 2022, the spokesperson said, but declined to specify the timing.

The South Korean refiner also shut its petrochemical cracker at the same Incheon site for the first time in three years for regular maintenance on Sept. 23, the company said in a statement. The maintenance will last until Oct. 31.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap, Joyce Lee in Seoul; Additional reporting by Mohi Narayan, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


Income Statement Evolution
