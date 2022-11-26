South Korea transport ministry to meet with striking truckers union on Monday

SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's transport
ministry plans to meet with the striking truckers union on
Monday for negotiations, a ministry official said on Saturday,
with the impact of the strike expected to more keenly felt
through the country early next week.
Thousands of unionised truckers launched their second major
strike in less than six months on Thursday, seeking better pay
and working conditions. The action is already disrupting supply
chains across the world's 10th largest economy, affecting
automakers, cement and steel producers.
"We requested dialogue with the union and the truckers union
replied that they would meet with us on Monday ... the talk is
not yet finalised, but we plan to meet with the union and talk,"
the ministry official told Reuters.
"We are ready to talk about reasonable demands of the
trucker union at any time and will make efforts to solve the
issues," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday, adding it
expects to see the effects of the action across industries such
as steel by early next week.
Damage is already visible at construction sites, while
workers at Hyundai Motor's Ulsan factory are
delivering new cars by driving them directly to customers.
A union official confirmed Monday's meeting, which would be
the first official dialogue between the two sides.
The transport ministry said about 5,000 people took part in
the strike on Saturday in 136 locations nationwide, down from
9,600 on the first day of the strike.
CEMENT INDUSTRY
Container traffic at ports dropped to 19% of normal levels
as of 5 p.m. (0800 GMT) on Saturday, the transport ministry
said, down from 35% of normal levels in the morning.
The transport ministry expressed concerns about disruption
in the supply of gasoline and kerosene if the strikes are
prolonged, as about 80% of truckers carrying oil products for
major refiners such as SK Innovation's SK Energy and
S-Oil Corp are members of the trucker union.
The cement industry estimated an output loss of about 37
billion won ($27.7 million) as of Friday, said lobby group
Korea Cement Association. It added that the industry only
managed to ship about 20,000 tonnes of cement on Friday, about
10% of usual daily shipments.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol warned on Thursday that
the government would consider various options, such as issuing
an order to break up the strike, calling it an illegal and
unacceptable move to take the national supply chain "hostage"
during an economic crisis.
According to South Korean law, during a serious disruption
to transport the government may issue an order to force
transport workers back to their jobs. Failure to comply is
punishable by up to three years in jail, or a fine of up to 30
million won ($22,550).
The Korea International Trade Association (KITA) received
53 reports of disrupted logistics from 31 companies since the
strike began.
($1 = 1,334.4800 won)
(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Louise Heavens, David
Holmes, Kirsten Donovan)