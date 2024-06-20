* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, June 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were steady on Thursday, hovering at 29-month highs, as a jump in battery maker SK Innovation offset weakness in most other index heavyweights.

** The benchmark KOSPI stood at 2,798.80 as of 0216 GMT, up by just 1.47 points, or 0.05%. The index closed at its highest level since Jan. 21, 2022 on Wednesday.

** SK Innovation rallied 15.95%, after local media reported that it was pursuing a merger with energy affiliate SK E&S to shore up its loss-making battery unit.

** SK Innovation said in a regulatory filing that it was considering various strategic options, including a merger, to strengthen its competitiveness, but no decision had been made.

** Most index heavyweights declined, including automakers, biopharmaceutical manufacturers and e-commerce firms, as investors were seen booking profits.

** Wall Street was on a holiday on Wednesday.

** South Korea is scheduled to report 20-day export data for June on Friday.

** Of the total 932 traded issues, 463 shares advanced, while 403 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 201.2 billion won ($145.40 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,383.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.13% lower than its previous close at 1,381.8.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 105.25.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.0 basis point to 3.170%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.3 basis points to 3.243%. ($1 = 1,383.7500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)