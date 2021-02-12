U.S. governor calls on Biden to overturn trade ruling against SK Innovation

DETROIT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The governor of Georgia on
Friday called on President Joe Biden to overturn a trade ruling
made against SK Innovation, saying the decision
would hurt the electric vehicle battery maker's plant being
built in the southern state.
Governor Brian Kemp's request came two days after the U.S.
International Trade Commission sided with LG Chem Ltd
, which accused SK Innovation of misappropriating
trade secrets related to EV battery technology.
Biden has 60 days to overturn the ruling, which included a
10-year exclusion order prohibiting imports into the United
States of some batteries. The move could effectively ban the
company from supplying EV batteries in the United States unless
the company can source all the needed materials there - a step
analysts say is not feasible.
"Unfortunately, the International Trade Commission’s recent
ruling puts SK’s significant investment in 2,600 clean energy
jobs and innovative manufacturing in peril during a pandemic,"
Kemp said in a statement.
Kemp warned that the long-term prospects for SK Innovation's
$2.6 billion battery plant in Jackson County, Georgia, would be
"harmed significantly." The plant will eventually build
batteries for Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co.
White House officials could not immediately be reached to
comment. Officials with both South Korean battery makers could
not be reached for comment.
On Thursday, Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley publicly
encouraged LG Chem and SK Innovation to reach a settlement. VW
and Ford previously warned a U.S. legal dispute between South
Korean battery makers could disrupt supplies of the key EV parts
and cost U.S. jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ITC sided with LG Chem, but permitted SK to import
components for domestic production of lithium ion batteries for
Ford's EV F-150 program for four years, and for Volkswagen of
America's EVs for two years.
SK Innovation said after the ruling that it regretted the
decision but cited the 60-day presidential review period. Biden
has made EVs and reducing vehicle emissions a top priority.
