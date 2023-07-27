SK Telecom Co Ltd is a Korea-based company primarily engaged in the provision of wireless communication services. The Company operates the business through five segments. The Wireless Communication Business segment provides mobile phones, wireless data, information communication business. The Wireline Communication Business segment offers telephones, high speed Internet, data and network rental services. The Security segment provides services such as personnel and machine security, and information protection. The Commerce segment is engaged in e-commerce business. The Other segment is involved in the businesses such as information communication, electronic banking, advertising, Internet portal services.

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services