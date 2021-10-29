Log in
All news about SK TELECOM CO.,LTD
04:11aSK Telecom Co Ld (GDR) - Resolution on Cash Dividend
PR
12:57aSKT's CEO Announces Vision to Become AI & Digital Service Company
PU
10/31Ryu Young-sang Becomes New CEO of SK Telecom
PU
10/13SK TELECOM : Gets Shareholders' OK on Planned Spinoff
MT
10/13South Korea Indices Close Higher Wednesday; LG Electronics' Operating Profit to Fall 50..
MT
10/12SK TELECOM : Ld (GDR) - Disposal of Treasury Shares
PR
10/12SK TELECOM : Ld (GDR) - Results of EGM
PR
10/12SK TELECOM : Decision on Disposal of Treasury Shares - Form 6-K
PU
10/12SK TELECOM : RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
09/20SK TELECOM : KT to Invest $150 Million in Media Business KT Studio Genie
MT
Analyst Recommendations on SK TELECOM CO.,LTD
Financials
Sales 2021 19 989 B 17,0 B 17,0 B
Net income 2021 1 596 B 1,36 B 1,36 B
Net Debt 2021 8 762 B 7,45 B 7,45 B
P/E ratio 2021 9,17x
Yield 2021 3,32%
Capitalization 22 024 B 18 744 M 18 721 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart SK TELECOM CO.,LTD
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 61 900,00 KRW
Average target price 77 555,56 KRW
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jung-Ho Park President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jin-Won Kim Head-Finance
Yong-Joo Park Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Jung-Ho Ahn Independent Director
Young-Min Yune Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK TELECOM CO.,LTD18.46%18 744
AT&T INC.-12.17%180 353
T-MOBILE US-14.70%143 554
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-23.50%92 572
KDDI CORPORATION15.07%69 498
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.26.64%58 159