BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM, "SKT"), Iceotope Technologies, the global leader in Precision Liquid Cooling, and SK Enmove, Korea's leading base oil and lubricants provider developing thermal fluids for data center, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the development of liquid cooling technique/solution that optimizes energy-efficiency of AI data centers.

Since air conditioning and cooling systems consume the largest amount of energy in data centers, the key to realizing an energy-efficient AI data center lies in reducing the power consumption of these systems.

Under the MOU, SKT, Iceotope and SK Enmove will collaborate to deploy Precision Liquid Cooling (PLC)* using SK Enmove's thermal fluid at SKT's AI Data Center Testbed. The deployment is to demonstrate PLC's value in cooling efficiency and power savings. Moreover, SKT will develop an integrated Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) to support various liquid cooling systems with the technical support of Iceotope.

*Iceotope's Precision Liquid Cooling (PLC) technology uses a precise delivery of dielectric fluid to remove heat from the hottest components of the server, thereby significantly reducing energy consumption.

Going forward, SKT plans to develop an AI-based autonomous cooling system. The AI Autonomous Cooling System will analyze the temperature and power load in the AI data center and automatically control the supply temperature and flow rate of thermal fluids in the CDUs to increase the operational efficiency of the AI data center.

"By combining core technologies and capabilities of SKT, Iceotope and SK Enmove, we expect to develop innovative energy efficiency solutions that can not only help us strengthen our competitiveness in AI data centers, but also put us on the right path towards sustainability," said Lee Jong-min, Vice President and Head of Future R&D at SKT.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with SKT and SK Enmove on AI data center innovation and look forward to helping them and their customers to realize energy-efficiency in their facilities with our Precision Liquid Cooling solutions," said David Craig, CEO of Iceotope.

"Importance of establishing sustainable environment is increasing these days. Through this cooperation, we aim to contribute to the vitalization of the immersion cooling market and solidify our position as an Energy Saving Company," said Seo Sang-hyuk, Vice President and Head of e-Fluids B2B Business Office at SK Enmove.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom has been leading the growth of the mobile industry since 1984. Now, it is taking customer experience to new heights by extending beyond connectivity. By placing AI at the core of its business, SK Telecom is rapidly transforming into an AI company with a strong global presence. It is focusing on driving innovations in areas of AI Infrastructure, AI Transformation (AIX) and AI Service to deliver greater value for industry, society, and life.

For more information, please contact skt_press@sk.com or visit our LinkedIn page www.linkedin.com/company/sk-telecom.

About Iceotope

Using industry-standard form factors, Iceotope's Precision Liquid Cooling solutions offer extreme cooling performance, simplified maintenance, hot swapping, and significant cost reductions both inside and outside the data center. For more information visit www.iceotope.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About SK Enmove

SK Enmove is a global market leader with its largest market share of Group Ⅲ/Ⅲ+ premium lube base oil. It has solidified its position with its premium base oils and ultra-low viscosity lubricants to improve fuel economy in automobiles by enhancing fuel efficiency. SK Enmove has also strengthened new businesses including data center immersion cooling and battery thermal management with an aim to improve electrical efficiency, which could lead to becoming an "Energy Saving Company".

For more information, visit https://www.skenmove.com or https://skinnonews.com/global/

