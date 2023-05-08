Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. SK Telecom Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A017670   KR7017670001

SK TELECOM CO., LTD.

(A017670)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-03
48100.00 KRW   +0.42%
06:14aSk Telecom : 3. Place SK Telecom Headquarters - Form 6-K
PU
05/03SKT's Metaverse Platform 'ifland' Users Can Now Create their Own Space with 'if home'
AQ
05/02Sk Telecom : SKT's Metaverse Platform ‘ifland' Users Can Now Create their Own Space with ‘if home'
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SK Telecom : 3. Place SK Telecom Headquarters - Form 6-K

05/08/2023 | 06:14am EDT
3. Place

SK Telecom Headquarters

4. Participants

Investors and Analysts

5. Web-casting Audio Service

Real-time access to the call and an archive of the call will be available on SK Telecom's IR website (https://www.sktelecom.com/en/investor/lib/announce.do). The materials for SK Telecom's conference call will be available on its IR website on May 10, 2023 (Seoul time).

Attachments

Disclaimer

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 10:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SK TELECOM CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 17 813 B 13,5 B 13,5 B
Net income 2023 1 096 B 0,83 B 0,83 B
Net Debt 2023 7 499 B 5,69 B 5,69 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,64x
Yield 2023 7,14%
Capitalization 10 503 B 7 964 M 7 964 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
EV / Sales 2024 0,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart SK TELECOM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK TELECOM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 48 100,00 KRW
Average target price 67 891,67 KRW
Spread / Average Target 41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Young Sang Ryu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jin-Won Kim Head-Finance
Yong-Joo Park Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Jung-Ho Ahn Independent Director
Young-Min Yune Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK TELECOM CO., LTD.1.48%7 964
T-MOBILE US2.54%172 257
AT&T INC.-6.95%122 462
KDDI CORPORATION7.31%68 327
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.56%66 889
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-8.40%56 070
