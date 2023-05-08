SK Telecom : 3. Place SK Telecom Headquarters - Form 6-K

3. Place
SK Telecom Headquarters
4. Participants
Investors and Analysts
5. Web-casting Audio Service
Real-time access to the call and an archive of the call will be available on SK Telecom's IR website (https://www.sktelecom.com/en/investor/lib/announce.do). The materials for SK Telecom's conference call will be available on its IR website on May 10, 2023 (Seoul time).
Disclaimer
SK Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 10:13:00 UTC.