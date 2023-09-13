Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of SK Telecom Co Ltd (Company), ISIN BRS1KMBDR007, hereby informs that on 11/09/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,349223000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,9366 - 11/09/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,324846939 per BDR.

The USD Preliminary rate was estimated by the conversion of the dividend rate released by the company in it's local currency. In case that there is any update informed by the ADR Depositary in the U.S, a new Notice to the Market will be released.