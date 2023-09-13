O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da SK Telecom Co Ltd, código ISIN BRS1KMBDR007, informa que foi aprovado em 11/09/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,349223000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,9366 - 11/09/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,324846939 por BDR.
O Fator em USD foi estimado pela conversão do fator divulgado pela empresa em moeda local e poderá sofrer alteração. Caso haja qualquer atualização por parte do depositário nos EUA, será disponibilizado novo comunicado ao mercado.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of SK Telecom Co Ltd (Company), ISIN BRS1KMBDR007, hereby informs that on 11/09/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,349223000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,9366 - 11/09/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,324846939 per BDR.
The USD Preliminary rate was estimated by the conversion of the dividend rate released by the company in it's local currency. In case that there is any update informed by the ADR Depositary in the U.S, a new Notice to the Market will be released.
data de pagamento será definidaThe payment date will be announced later, toposteriormente, aos titulares de BDRs ementitled BDR Shareholders on27/09/2023.27/09/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 28/09/2023 até 29/09/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 22% de IR, 0,38% de IOF, 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3, bem como eventuais taxas deduzidas pelo emissor do ADR.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 28/09/2023 to 29/09/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 22% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee, including other Depositary Services Fees deducted by the ADR Issuer.
SK Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2023 08:47:02 UTC.
SK Telecom Co Ltd is a Korea-based company primarily engaged in the provision of wireless communication services. The Company operates the business through five segments. The Wireless Communication Business segment provides mobile phones, wireless data, information communication business. The Wireline Communication Business segment offers telephones, high speed Internet, data and network rental services. The Security segment provides services such as personnel and machine security, and information protection. The Commerce segment is engaged in e-commerce business. The Other segment is involved in the businesses such as information communication, electronic banking, advertising, Internet portal services.