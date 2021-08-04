Log in
    A017670   KR7017670001

SK TELECOM CO.,LTD

(A017670)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 08/03
306000 KRW   +1.32%
06:46aSK TELECOM : Headquarters (Form 6-K)
PU
07/23MARKET CHATTER : SK Telecom May Offer 3G Network Services with KT
MT
07/23SK TELECOM : Resolution on Cash Dividend (Form 6-K)
PU
SK Telecom : Headquarters (Form 6-K)

08/04/2021 | 06:46am EDT
SK Telecom Headquarters

4.

Participants

Investors and Analysts

5.

Web-casting Audio Service

Real-time access to the call and an archive of the call will be available on SK Telecom's IR website (https://www.sktelecom.com/en/investor/lib/announce.do). The materials for SK Telecom's conference call will be available on its IR website on August 11, 2021 (Seoul time).

Disclaimer

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 10:45:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 19 559 B 17,1 B 17,1 B
Net income 2021 2 230 B 1,95 B 1,95 B
Net Debt 2021 8 693 B 7,61 B 7,61 B
P/E ratio 2021 10,00x
Yield 2021 3,38%
Capitalization 19 117 B 16 617 M 16 728 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart SK TELECOM CO.,LTD
Duration : Period :
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK TELECOM CO.,LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 306 000,00 KRW
Average target price 388 758,62 KRW
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jung-Ho Park President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jin-Won Kim Head-Finance
Yong-Joo Park Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Jung-Ho Ahn Independent Director
Young-Min Yune Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK TELECOM CO.,LTD28.57%16 617
AT&T INC.-1.98%201 273
T-MOBILE US7.16%180 325
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-14.23%108 528
KDDI CORPORATION9.52%69 481
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.17.18%56 142