5. Details of the Report

1. Summary The Report was prepared for the Company's investors and stakeholders and provides an overview of the Company's annual performance. The Report covers not only the Company's financial performance records, but also comprehensive information (i.e., the Company's "Value Creation Story") on its future prospects, non-financial performance and underlying value enhancement efforts. The Company's board of directors approved the Report in June 2023. 2. Reporting Period The reporting period of the Report is from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022. The Report, however, may disclose certain qualitative information up to May 2023. The Report presents quantitative data as of and for the years ended December 31, 2020, 2021 and 2022 in order to facilitate year-over-year trend analysis. In case of any material changes in the previously reported data, such data were recalculated as of 2022. 3. Scope of the Report The geographic boundary of the Report is limited to the Republic of Korea, which is the Company's principal place of business and where over 99% of its revenue is generated. Unless otherwise indicated in the Report, the data and information presented in the Report generally exclude those of the Company's overseas branches, subsidiaries and investment companies. Financial data included in the Report are presented on a consolidated basis in accordance with the Korean International Financial Reporting Standards ("K-IFRS"), including K-IFRS No. 16, which has been applied since 2019. Non-financial data on environmental performance and fulfillment of corporate social responsibility are presented on a non-consolidated basis. In case of any changes in the previously reported data resulting from the spin-off of certain of the Company's business operations conducted in November 2021, the instance of such changes are separately indicated in the Report. Furthermore, where such changes may significantly affect the decisions of the Company's stakeholders in consideration of the Company's financial and operational control and business influence as well as the potential consequences of such changes, relevant data are separately included where indicated.