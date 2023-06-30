Matters Relating to Corporate Sustainability Report of SK Telcom Co., Ltd. (the "Company")
1. Title of the Report
"SK Telecom Annual Report 2022" (the "Report")
2. Certifying Institution
British Standards Institution
3. Reporting Standards
|The Report was prepared in accordance with the guiding principles of, and includes content as suggested by, the " Framework," a standard framework established by the International Integrated Reporting Council. The Report was also prepared in accordance with the comprehensive requirements of the "GRI Standards," the global standard for sustainability reporting established by the Global Reporting Initiative.
4. Filing Location
The Company's corporate website (https://sktelecom.com/investor/lib/creport.do)
5. Details of the Report
1. Summary
The Report was prepared for the Company's investors and stakeholders and provides an overview of the Company's annual performance. The Report covers not only the Company's financial performance records, but also comprehensive information (i.e., the Company's "Value Creation Story") on its future prospects, non-financial performance and underlying value enhancement efforts. The Company's board of directors approved the Report in June 2023.
2. Reporting Period
The reporting period of the Report is from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022. The Report, however, may disclose certain qualitative information up to May 2023. The Report presents quantitative data as of and for the years ended December 31, 2020, 2021 and 2022 in order to facilitate year-over-year trend analysis. In case of any material changes in the previously reported data, such data were recalculated as of 2022.
3. Scope of the Report
The geographic boundary of the Report is limited to the Republic of Korea, which is the Company's principal place of business and where over 99% of its revenue is generated. Unless otherwise indicated in the Report, the data and information presented in the Report generally exclude those of the Company's overseas branches, subsidiaries and investment companies. Financial data included in the Report are presented on a consolidated basis in accordance with the Korean International Financial Reporting Standards ("K-IFRS"), including K-IFRS No. 16, which has been applied since 2019. Non-financial data on environmental performance and fulfillment of corporate social responsibility are presented on a non-consolidated basis.
In case of any changes in the previously reported data resulting from the spin-off of certain of the Company's business operations conducted in November 2021, the instance of such changes are separately indicated in the Report. Furthermore, where such changes may significantly affect the decisions of the Company's stakeholders in consideration of the Company's financial and operational control and business influence as well as the potential consequences of such changes, relevant data are separately included where indicated.
4. Table of Contents
AI Company
Business Overview
• About SK Telecom
• CEO Message
• Business Model
• Sustainability Management Directions
• Creating Economic Value
Special Report
• Ethics of AI
• Advanced and Reliable Infra
Interaction Movement
• Stakeholder Engagement
• Double Materiality Assessment
• Issue 1. Responding to Climate Change(Net Zero)
• Issue 2. Core Biz. Re-defined by AI
• Issue 3. Privacy Protection
Sustainability Management
• Environmental
• Social
• Governance
Appendix
• Financial Statement
• Non-financial Statement
• Index
• About This Report
6. Submission Date
June 30, 2023
7. Other Important Matters Relating to an Investment Decision
The English version of the Report is expected to be posted on the Company's corporate website within July 2023.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
SK Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 16:42:37 UTC.