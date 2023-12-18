SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM, "SKT") published its first Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report, disclosing the climate-related risks and opportunities in its business approach and the company's sustainability strategy in managing the challenges posed by climate change.

The Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) was launched by the Financial Stability Board in December 2015 with an aim to use financial disclosures as a means to inform investors and other stakeholders about the risks companies face related to climate change and how those risks are being managed.

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the impact of climate change on the shift from a high-carbon society to a low-carbon one. Aligning with TCFD requirements, it outlines the company's commitment to realizing its environmental goals and delivers a detailed and specific analysis of the financial implications involved.

As the first Korean mobile operator to join the RE100 campaign in 2020, SKT has remained dedicated to advancing its ESG management practices. It has earned the 'Leadership A' rating from CDP (formally known as Carbon Disclosure Project), a global ESG disclosure system, for two years since 2022.

The full text of the 2023 SKT TCFD Report can be viewed here.