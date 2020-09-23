Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  SK Telecom Co.,Ltd    A017670   KR7017670001

SK TELECOM CO.,LTD

(A017670)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SK Telecom : SKT Launches Video Ringback Tone Service Named ‘V Coloring'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 11:00pm EDT

SK Telecom (hereinafter referred to as 'SKT') today released a video ringback tone service called 'V Coloring' to create a fun and interesting experience for customers.

V Coloring is a service that plays a short-form video selected or created by the person being called on the caller's mobile phone while the call is being connected.

SKT's LTE and 5G subscribers can sign up for the V Coloring service online or offline and download the V Coloring app from Google Play or One Store. Customers can choose to have different video ringback tones play for different contacts or at different times of the day.

In 2002, SKT launched the world's first ringback tone service named 'Coloring' and gained huge popularity among customers by allowing them to use music and other audio as a way to express themselves.

The company expects V Coloring to take root as Korea's leading platform for short-form videos, which are emerging as one of the main contents in the 5G era. It also projects that the service will not only become popular among its individual customers, but will also be widely used by businesses as a means of advertisement.

V Coloring is expected to grow even faster once it becomes a basic feature of smartphones and is made available to users of all three Korean mobile operators through the introduction of an interworking service.

At present, V Coloring offers a wide variety of short-form videos including K-pop idol contents and music videos. SKT will further expand V Coloring's content library through partnerships with diverse content providers. The company will also increase the convenience of V Coloring users by adding features that suggest personalized contents, recommend popular contents, and enable users to create their own content.

'We are excited to launch V Coloring, a sub_scription-based video ringback tone service fit for the era of 5G,' said Ryu Young-sang, President of MNO of SK Telecom. 'We will make efforts to make V Coloring the leading short-form video platform in Korea by meeting the needs and interests of customers who like to express themselves in a unique and fun way through mobile devices.'

Disclaimer

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 02:59:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SK TELECOM CO.,LTD
09/23SK TELECOM : SKT Launches Video Ringback Tone Service Named ‘V Coloring'
PU
09/15SK TELECOM : SKT and Microsoft Launch SKT 5GX Cloud Game Powered by Xbox Game Pa..
PU
09/10SK TELECOM : Forms Global Cooperation for 5G NFV Technology Evolution
PU
08/23Apple Korea, under antitrust probe, proposes $84 million to support small bus..
RE
08/19SK TELECOM : and DGB Daegu Bank to Launch Mobile Banking Powered by 5G Quantum C..
PU
08/09SK TELECOM : Launches ‘MIRI', an Upfront Payment Service for Foreign Custo..
PU
08/07SK TELECOM : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06SK TELECOM : Second-Quarter Net Profit Jumped on Higher Valuation of Stake in Ch..
DJ
08/05SK TELECOM : Announces 2Q 2020 Earnings Results
PU
08/04SK TELECOM : and Microsoft to Launch Xbox Cloud Gaming in Korea Next Month
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18 510 B 15,8 B 15,8 B
Net income 2020 1 458 B 1,25 B 1,25 B
Net Debt 2020 8 566 B 7,32 B 7,32 B
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Yield 2020 4,33%
Capitalization 17 041 B 14 577 M 14 570 M
EV / Sales 2020 921x
EV / Sales 2021 877x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart SK TELECOM CO.,LTD
Duration : Period :
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK TELECOM CO.,LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 298 100,00 KRW
Last Close Price 233 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 54,5%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jung-Ho Park President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jin-Won Kim Head-Finance
Jin-Hyo Park Head-ICT Technology division
Dae-Sik Cho Non-Executive Director
Dae-Shick Oh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK TELECOM CO.,LTD-2.10%14 938
AT&T INC.-27.05%203 143
T-MOBILE US43.32%139 117
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-22.29%136 060
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.34.04%117 372
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-10.96%82 962
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group