UPCOMING DELISTING OF ADRS REPRESENTING SKT COMMON STOCK

SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM, hereinafter referred to as "SKT"), announced that, on June 23, 2023, it submitted requests (a) to the London Stock Exchange (the "LSE") to cancel admission to trading on the Main Market of its American Depositary Receipts (Rule 144A American depositary shares with ISIN US78440P3064) representing SKT's common stock (the "ADRs")), and (b) to the UK Listing Authority to cancel the listing of the ADRs on the Official List. It is anticipated that the delisting and cancellation of admission to trading of the ADRs from the LSE will take effect on July 31, 2023. SKT decided to delist and cancel the admission to trading of the ADRs due to the low volume of trading in the ADRs on the LSE Main Market.

The ADRs will continue to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. In addition, holders of ADRs have the right to convert their ADRs into common stock of SKT, subject to, and in accordance with, the procedure specified in the deposit agreement dated May 31, 1996, as amended by amendment no. 1 to the deposit agreement dated March 15, 1999, as further amended by amendment no. 2 to the deposit agreement dated April 24, 2000 and as further amended by amendment no. 3 to the deposit agreement dated 24 July 2002 entered into between SKT and Citibank, N.A. ("Citibank"). Holders of ADRs may directly contact Citibank and discuss these matters.

For further information and clarification, please contact +82-6100-2114 or SKT.IR@sktelecom.com.