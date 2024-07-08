SK Telecom(NYSE: SKM, "SKT") and Singtel announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on building next-generation telecommunications networks that will drive innovation, improve network performance and security and deliver enhanced customer experiences over the next two years. The partners will explore the use of artificial intelligence (AI), orchestration tools, and deepen the domain knowledge of network virtualization and other technologies - central to laying the necessary building blocks for progressing to 6G.

The partners will also work together on developing differentiated innovative solutions to elevate their network capabilities such as Edge-AI Infrastructure, which reduces the computational burden concentrated on the cloud through edge computing and performs AI inference by combining AI solution. This initiative is expected to not only enhance connectivity but also provide customers with unique AI service offerings and enable the operators to restore services faster, thus improving the customer experience.

Additionally, SKT and Singtel will be putting together a white paper on their advancements in areas such as virtualization, slicing and network evolution that can help other telcos globally to capitalize on the capabilities of 5G and to prepare for 6G.

Kang Jong-ryeol, SKT's Head of ICT Infra(CSPO) stated, "The collaboration between SKT and Singtel marks a significant first step in shaping the future of the global telecommunications industry." He further emphasized, "By combining the strengths of both companies, we aim to achieve efficient high-performance network construction, enhance network stability, and discover new network-based services. Additionally, we will strive to make significant advancements in next-generation communication technologies, including AI-powered wired and wireless infrastructure."

Tay Yeow Lian, Singtel's Managing Director, Networks, said, "As a global leader in 5G technology, we're keen to capitalize on the myriad of capabilities this technology has to offer, especially in the areas of network slicing and with the inclusion of AI. With SKT, we're looking to not only enhance the experience of our customers but to also drive industry innovation and help us prepare for the evolution to 6G."