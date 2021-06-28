Log in
SK Telecom : Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 6-K/A)

06/28/2021
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 6-K/A

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16

UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

FOR THE MONTH OF JUNE 2021

Commission File Number: 333-04906

SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

65 Euljiro, Jung-gu

Seoul 04539, Korea

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐

Note: Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1) only permits the submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submitted solely to provide an attached annual report to security holders.

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐

Note: Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7) only permits the submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submission to furnish a report or other document that the registrant foreign private issuer must furnish and make public under the laws of the jurisdiction in which the registrant is incorporated, domiciled or legally organized (the registrant's 'home country'), or under the rules of the home country exchange on which the registrant's securities are traded, as long as the report or other document is not a press release, is not required to be and has not been distributed to the registrant's security holders, and if discussing a material event, has already been the subject of a Form 6-K submission or other Commission filing on EDGAR.

Amendment Regarding Decision on Spin-off

The information regarding the decision by the Board of Directors of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (the 'Company') to approve a proposed spin-off plan set forth in the Form 6-K furnished by the Company on June 10, 2021, as amended by the Form 6-K/A furnished by the Company on June 11, 2021 (the 'Original Form 6-K'), is hereby amended further as follows.

Article 4, Paragraph (10), Subparagraph (i) of Exhibit 99.1 to the Original Form 6-K, which stated:

(i)

The following table sets out the names and resident registration numbers of the directors and audit committee members of the Spin-off Company.

Position

Name

Date of Birth

Business Experience

Term

Representative Director and Standing Director Jung Ho Park May 17, 1963

Representative Director and Vice Chairman, SK hynix Inc. (current)

Representative Director and President, SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (current)

Until the completion of the annual general meeting of shareholders for the third fiscal year following appointment
Standing Director Poong Young Yoon November 28, 1974 Head of Corporate Center 1, SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (current) Until the completion of the annual general meeting of shareholders for the third fiscal year following appointment
Outside Director and Audit Committee Member Eun Sun Ki August 30, 1977

Professor, Division of Business Administration and Accounting, Kangwon National University (current)

Member, Corporate Review Committee, KOSDAQ Market Committee, Korea Exchange (current)

Until the completion of the annual general meeting of shareholders for the third fiscal year following appointment
Seung Gu Park December 27, 1968

Head of Korea, BofA Merrill Lynch (former)

Head of Seoul Branch, Credit Suisse (former)

Seong Woo Lee July 25, 1961

Professor, Dong-A Law School (current)

Outside Director, Shinhan Bank (former)

is amended and restated (by adding the underlined directors) as follows:

(i)

The following table sets out the names and resident registration numbers of the directors and audit committee members of the Spin-off Company.

Position

Name

Date of Birth

Business Experience

Term

Representative Director and Standing Director Jung Ho Park May 17, 1963

Representative Director and Vice Chairman, SK hynix Inc. (current)

Representative Director and President, SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (current)

Until the completion of the annual general meeting of shareholders for the third fiscal year following appointment
Standing Director Poong Young Yoon November 28, 1974 Head of Corporate Center 1, SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (current)
Non-Executive Director Sung Ha Park October 4, 1965 Representative Director and President, SK Inc. (current)
Outside Director and Audit Committee Member Eun Sun Ki August 30, 1977

Professor, Division of Business Administration and Accounting, Kangwon National University (current)

Member, Corporate Review Committee, KOSDAQ Market Committee, Korea Exchange (current)

Seung Gu Park December 27, 1968

Head of Korea, BofA Merrill Lynch (former)

Head of Seoul Branch, Credit Suisse (former)

Seong Woo Lee July 25, 1961

Professor, Dong-A Law School (current)

Outside Director, Shinhan Bank (former)

Ho In Kang December 3, 1957

Senior Advisor, Yulchon LLC (current)

Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (former)

Article 4, Paragraph (10), Subparagraph (iv) of Exhibit 99.1 to the Original Form 6-K, which stated:

(iv)

For the first fiscal year, the maximum aggregate remuneration and benefits-in-kind paid to the directors of the Spin-off Company will be limited to Won 2 billion.

is amended and restated as follows:

(iv)

The maximum annual aggregate remuneration and benefits-in-kind paid to the directors of the Spin-off Company will be Won 12 billion per year.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd.
(Registrant)
By: /s/ Joongsuk Oh
(Signature)
Name: Joongsuk Oh
Title: Senior Vice President

Date: June 28, 2021

Disclaimer

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 20:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
