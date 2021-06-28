SK Telecom : Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 6-K/A)
06/28/2021 | 04:58pm EDT
Amendment Regarding Decision on Spin-off
The information regarding the decision by the Board of Directors of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (the 'Company') to approve a proposed spin-off plan set forth in the Form 6-K furnished by the Company on June 10, 2021, as amended by the Form 6-K/A furnished by the Company on June 11, 2021 (the 'Original Form 6-K'), is hereby amended further as follows.
Article 4, Paragraph (10), Subparagraph (i) of Exhibit 99.1 to the Original Form 6-K, which stated:
(i)
The following table sets out the names and resident registration numbers of the directors and audit committee members of the Spin-off Company.
Position
Name
Date of Birth
Business Experience
Term
Representative Director and Standing Director
Jung Ho Park
May 17, 1963
Representative Director and Vice Chairman, SK hynix Inc. (current)
Representative Director and President, SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (current)
Until the completion of the annual general meeting of shareholders for the third fiscal year following appointment
Standing Director
Poong Young Yoon
November 28, 1974
Head of Corporate Center 1, SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (current)
Until the completion of the annual general meeting of shareholders for the third fiscal year following appointment
Outside Director and Audit Committee Member
Eun Sun Ki
August 30, 1977
Professor, Division of Business Administration and Accounting, Kangwon National University (current)
Member, Corporate Review Committee, KOSDAQ Market Committee, Korea Exchange (current)
Until the completion of the annual general meeting of shareholders for the third fiscal year following appointment
Seung Gu Park
December 27, 1968
Head of Korea, BofA Merrill Lynch (former)
Head of Seoul Branch, Credit Suisse (former)
Seong Woo Lee
July 25, 1961
Professor, Dong-A Law School (current)
Outside Director, Shinhan Bank (former)
is amended and restated (by adding the underlined directors) as follows:
(i)
The following table sets out the names and resident registration numbers of the directors and audit committee members of the Spin-off Company.
Position
Name
Date of Birth
Business Experience
Term
Representative Director and Standing Director
Jung Ho Park
May 17, 1963
Representative Director and Vice Chairman, SK hynix Inc. (current)
Representative Director and President, SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (current)
Until the completion of the annual general meeting of shareholders for the third fiscal year following appointment
Standing Director
Poong Young Yoon
November 28, 1974
Head of Corporate Center 1, SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (current)
Non-Executive Director
Sung Ha Park
October 4, 1965
Representative Director and President, SK Inc. (current)
Outside Director and Audit Committee Member
Eun Sun Ki
August 30, 1977
Professor, Division of Business Administration and Accounting, Kangwon National University (current)
Member, Corporate Review Committee, KOSDAQ Market Committee, Korea Exchange (current)
Seung Gu Park
December 27, 1968
Head of Korea, BofA Merrill Lynch (former)
Head of Seoul Branch, Credit Suisse (former)
Seong Woo Lee
July 25, 1961
Professor, Dong-A Law School (current)
Outside Director, Shinhan Bank (former)
Ho In Kang
December 3, 1957
Senior Advisor, Yulchon LLC (current)
Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (former)
Article 4, Paragraph (10), Subparagraph (iv) of Exhibit 99.1 to the Original Form 6-K, which stated:
(iv)
For the first fiscal year, the maximum aggregate remuneration and benefits-in-kind paid to the directors of the Spin-off Company will be limited to Won 2 billion.
is amended and restated as follows:
(iv)
The maximum annual aggregate remuneration and benefits-in-kind paid to the directors of the Spin-off Company will be Won 12 billion per year.
