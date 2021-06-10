SK Telecom : Decision on Disposal of Treasury Shares (Form 6-K)

Decision on Disposal of Treasury Shares

On June 10, 2021, the board of directors of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (the 'Company') approved the Company's disposal of treasury shares for the purpose of allotting shares as compensation to its outside directors.

1. Number of Treasury Shares to be Disposed Common shares 500 Preferred shares - 2. Price of the Treasury Shares to be Disposed (Won) Common shares 327,500 Preferred shares - 3. Estimated Aggregate Disposal Value (Won) Common shares 163,750,000 Preferred shares - 4. Disposal Period From June 11, 2021 To June 24, 2021 5. Purpose of Disposal

Allotment of shares as compensation to the Company's outside

directors

6. Method of Disposal Over-the-counter 7. Investment Brokerage Agent Hana Financial Investment Co., Ltd. 8. Treasury Shares Held Before Disposal Acquisition within Limit Based on Maximum Amount of Dividends Payable Common shares 900,000 Percentage of shares (%) 1.25 Preferred shares - Percentage of shares (%) - Other Acquisition Common shares - Percentage of shares (%) - Preferred shares - Percentage of shares (%) - 9. Date of Resolution by the Board of Directors June 10, 2021 - Attendance of Outside Directors Present: 5; Absent: 0 - Attendance of Auditors (Audit Committee Members who are not Outside Directors) - 10. Maximum Daily Sale Order Common shares - Preferred shares -

11. Other Matters Relating to an Investment Decision

- Items 2 and 3 above are based on the closing price on June 9, 2021, the day before the date of the resolution by the board of directors.

- The price and aggregate value of the treasury shares to be disposed may change as of the actual date of disposal.