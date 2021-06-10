SK Telecom : Decision on Disposal of Treasury Shares (Form 6-K)
06/10/2021 | 06:08am EDT
Decision on Disposal of Treasury Shares
On June 10, 2021, the board of directors of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (the 'Company') approved the Company's disposal of treasury shares for the purpose of allotting shares as compensation to its outside directors.
1. Number of Treasury Shares to be Disposed
Common shares
500
Preferred shares
-
2. Price of the Treasury Shares to be Disposed (Won)
Common shares
327,500
Preferred shares
-
3. Estimated Aggregate Disposal Value (Won)
Common shares
163,750,000
Preferred shares
-
4. Disposal Period
From
June 11, 2021
To
June 24, 2021
5. Purpose of Disposal
Allotment of shares as compensation to the Company's outside
directors
6. Method of Disposal
Over-the-counter
7. Investment Brokerage Agent
Hana Financial Investment Co., Ltd.
8. Treasury Shares Held Before Disposal
Acquisition within Limit Based on Maximum Amount of Dividends Payable
Common shares
900,000
Percentage of shares (%)
1.25
Preferred shares
-
Percentage of shares (%)
-
Other Acquisition
Common shares
-
Percentage of shares (%)
-
Preferred shares
-
Percentage of shares (%)
-
9. Date of Resolution by the Board of Directors
June 10, 2021
- Attendance of Outside Directors
Present: 5; Absent: 0
- Attendance of Auditors (Audit Committee Members who are not Outside Directors)
-
10. Maximum Daily Sale Order
Common shares
-
Preferred shares
-
11. Other Matters Relating to an Investment Decision
-
Items 2 and 3 above are based on the closing price on June 9, 2021, the day before the date of the resolution by the board of directors.
-
The price and aggregate value of the treasury shares to be disposed may change as of the actual date of disposal.
-
In connection with the method of disposal under Item 6 above, the disposal will be implemented by the transfer of shares from the Company's securities account for treasury shares to the securities account of each outside director to whom the shares are allotted.
[Treasury Shares Held Prior to Decision on Disposal of Treasury Shares]
(Unit: shares)
Method of acquisition
Type of
shares
Beginning
Change
End
Notes
Acquired
(+)
Disposed
(-)
Cancelled
(-)
Acquisition
within
limit based
on
maximum
amount of
dividends
payable
Direct
acquisition
Direct
acquisition
through stock
exchange
Common
shares
7,609,263
-
120,990
7,488,273
0
-
Preferred
shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
Over-the-counter
acquisition
Common
shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
Preferred
shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tender offer
Common
shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
Preferred
shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
Subtotal (a)
Common
shares
7,609,263
-
120,990
7,488,273
0
-
Preferred
shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
Acquisition
through
broker
Held in trust by
broker
Common
shares
1,809,295
288,000
2,097,295
-
0
-
Preferred
shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
Held by
Company
Common
shares
-
2,097,295
-
1,197,295
900,000
-
Preferred
shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
Subtotal (b)
Common
shares
1,809,295
2,385,295
2,097,295
1,197,295
900,000
-
Preferred
shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other acquisition (c)
Common
shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
Preferred
shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total (a+b+c)
Common
shares
9,418,558
2,385,295
2,218,285
8,685,568
900,000
-
Preferred
shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1)
Represents the number of treasury shares that were returned by SK Securities Co., Ltd. ('SK Securities') to the Company following the termination of a certain share repurchase agreement by and between the Company and SK Securities on April 30, 2021.