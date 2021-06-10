Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  SK Telecom Co.,Ltd
  News
  Summary
    A017670   KR7017670001

SK TELECOM CO.,LTD

(A017670)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 06/07
323500 KRW   +0.94%
06:12aSK TELECOM  : RESOLUTION TO CALL EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (Form 6-K)
PU
06:10aSK TELECOM  : Spin-off Plan (Form 6-K)
PU
06:10aSK TELECOM  : Decision on Stock Split (Form 6-K)
PU
SK Telecom : Decision on Disposal of Treasury Shares (Form 6-K)

06/10/2021 | 06:08am EDT
Decision on Disposal of Treasury Shares

On June 10, 2021, the board of directors of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (the 'Company') approved the Company's disposal of treasury shares for the purpose of allotting shares as compensation to its outside directors.

1. Number of Treasury Shares to be Disposed Common shares 500
Preferred shares -
2. Price of the Treasury Shares to be Disposed (Won) Common shares 327,500
Preferred shares -
3. Estimated Aggregate Disposal Value (Won) Common shares 163,750,000
Preferred shares -
4. Disposal Period From June 11, 2021
To June 24, 2021
5. Purpose of Disposal
Allotment of shares as compensation to the Company's outside
directors
6. Method of Disposal Over-the-counter
7. Investment Brokerage Agent Hana Financial Investment Co., Ltd.
8. Treasury Shares Held Before Disposal Acquisition within Limit Based on Maximum Amount of Dividends Payable Common shares 900,000 Percentage of shares (%) 1.25
Preferred shares - Percentage of shares (%) -
Other Acquisition Common shares - Percentage of shares (%) -
Preferred shares - Percentage of shares (%) -
9. Date of Resolution by the Board of Directors June 10, 2021

-   Attendance of Outside Directors

Present: 5; Absent: 0

-   Attendance of Auditors (Audit Committee Members who are not Outside Directors)

-
10. Maximum Daily Sale Order Common shares -
Preferred shares -

11. Other Matters Relating to an Investment Decision

-

Items 2 and 3 above are based on the closing price on June 9, 2021, the day before the date of the resolution by the board of directors.

-

The price and aggregate value of the treasury shares to be disposed may change as of the actual date of disposal.

-

In connection with the method of disposal under Item 6 above, the disposal will be implemented by the transfer of shares from the Company's securities account for treasury shares to the securities account of each outside director to whom the shares are allotted.

[Treasury Shares Held Prior to Decision on Disposal of Treasury Shares]
(Unit: shares)

Method of acquisition

Type of
shares 		Beginning Change End Notes
Acquired
(+) 		Disposed
(-) 		Cancelled
(-)

Acquisition

within

limit based

on

maximum

amount of

dividends

payable

Direct
acquisition 		Direct
acquisition
through stock
exchange 		Common
shares 		7,609,263 - 120,990 7,488,273 0 -
Preferred
shares 		- - - - - -
Over-the-counter
acquisition 		Common
shares 		- - - - - -
Preferred
shares 		- - - - - -
Tender offer Common
shares 		- - - - - -
Preferred
shares 		- - - - - -
Subtotal (a) Common
shares 		7,609,263 - 120,990 7,488,273 0 -
Preferred
shares 		- - - - - -
Acquisition
through
broker 		Held in trust by
broker 		Common
shares 		1,809,295 288,000 2,097,295 - 0 -
Preferred
shares 		- - - - - -
Held by
Company 		Common
shares 		- 2,097,295 - 1,197,295 900,000 -
Preferred
shares 		- - - - - -
Subtotal (b) Common
shares 		1,809,295 2,385,295 2,097,295 1,197,295 900,000 -
Preferred
shares 		- - - - - -

Other acquisition (c)

Common
shares 		- - - - - -
Preferred
shares 		- - - - - -

Total (a+b+c)

Common
shares 		9,418,558 2,385,295 2,218,285 8,685,568 900,000 -
Preferred
shares 		- - - - - -
(1)

Represents the number of treasury shares that were returned by SK Securities Co., Ltd. ('SK Securities') to the Company following the termination of a certain share repurchase agreement by and between the Company and SK Securities on April 30, 2021.

Disclaimer

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 10:07:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
