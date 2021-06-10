SK Telecom : Decision on Stock Split (Form 6-K)

1. The matter described above will be included in the agenda for the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company (expected to be held on October 12, 2021).

2. The timeline, procedures and other matters relating to the Stock Split may be subject to change based on resolutions of the general meeting of shareholders, applicable law or discussions with relevant authorities.

3. The Stock Split is expected to occur concurrently with the potential spin-off of the Company.

4. The total number of shares issued in 'Item 1. Details of Stock Split' above reflects the total number of shares that remain issued after the cancelation of treasury shares completed on May 6, 2021, and it does not reflect the impact of the potential spin-off.