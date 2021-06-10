SK Telecom : Decision on Stock Split (Form 6-K)

On June 10, 2021, the board of directors of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (the 'Company') approved a stock split of its common stock (the 'Stock Split').
Before Stock Split
After Stock Split
Par Value per Share (Won)
500
100
1. Details of Stock Split
Total Number of Shares Issued
Common Shares
72,060,143
360,300,715
Preferred Shares
-
-
2. Timeline
Expected Date of General Meeting of Shareholders
October 12, 2021
Effective Date of New Shares
October 28, 2021
Suspension of Trading
Start
October 26, 2021
End
November 26, 2021
Expected Listing Date of New Share Certificates
November 29, 2021
3. Purpose of Stock Split
Increase of number of outstanding shares
4. Date of Resolution by the Board of Directors
June 10, 2021
- Attendance of Outside Directors
Present
5
Absent
0
- Attendance of Auditors (Audit Committee Members who are not Outside Directors)
-
5. Other Matters Relating to an Investment Decision
1. The matter described above will be included in the agenda for the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company (expected to be held on October 12, 2021).
2. The timeline, procedures and other matters relating to the Stock Split may be subject to change based on resolutions of the general meeting of shareholders, applicable law or discussions with relevant authorities.
3. The Stock Split is expected to occur concurrently with the potential spin-off of the Company.
4. The total number of shares issued in 'Item 1. Details of Stock Split' above reflects the total number of shares that remain issued after the cancelation of treasury shares completed on May 6, 2021, and it does not reflect the impact of the potential spin-off.