  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A017670   KR7017670001

SK TELECOM CO.,LTD

(A017670)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 06/07
323500 KRW   +0.94%
06:12aSK TELECOM  : RESOLUTION TO CALL EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (Form 6-K)
PU
06:10aSK TELECOM  : Spin-off Plan (Form 6-K)
PU
06:10aSK TELECOM  : Decision on Stock Split (Form 6-K)
PU
SK Telecom : Decision on Stock Split (Form 6-K)

06/10/2021 | 06:10am EDT
Decision on Stock Split

On June 10, 2021, the board of directors of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (the 'Company') approved a stock split of its common stock (the 'Stock Split').

Before Stock Split

After Stock Split

Par Value per Share (Won)

500

100

1. Details of Stock Split Total Number of Shares Issued Common Shares 72,060,143 360,300,715
Preferred Shares - -
2. Timeline Expected Date of General Meeting of Shareholders October 12, 2021
Effective Date of New Shares October 28, 2021
Suspension of Trading Start October 26, 2021
End November 26, 2021
Expected Listing Date of New Share Certificates November 29, 2021
3. Purpose of Stock Split Increase of number of outstanding shares
4. Date of Resolution by the Board of Directors June 10, 2021
- Attendance of Outside Directors Present 5
Absent 0
- Attendance of Auditors (Audit Committee Members who are not Outside Directors) -
5. Other Matters Relating to an Investment Decision

1. The matter described above will be included in the agenda for the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company (expected to be held on October 12, 2021).

2. The timeline, procedures and other matters relating to the Stock Split may be subject to change based on resolutions of the general meeting of shareholders, applicable law or discussions with relevant authorities.

3. The Stock Split is expected to occur concurrently with the potential spin-off of the Company.

4. The total number of shares issued in 'Item 1. Details of Stock Split' above reflects the total number of shares that remain issued after the cancelation of treasury shares completed on May 6, 2021, and it does not reflect the impact of the potential spin-off.

2

Disclaimer

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 10:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
