SK Telecom : RESOLUTION TO CALL EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (Form 6-K)
06/10/2021 | 06:12am EDT
RESOLUTION TO CALL
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
The board of directors (the 'Board') of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (the 'Company') has resolved to call an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders ('EGM'), to be held at the following time and place and the agenda of which shall be as follows:
1. Date / Time
October 12, 2021, 10:00 am (Seoul time)
2. Place
SUPEX Hall, 4th Floor, SK T-Tower, 65, Eulji-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul, Korea
3. Agenda
☐ Purpose of EGM
A. Report
- Report to shareholders of agenda item and related documents
B. Agenda
1. Stock Split and Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
2. Approval of Spin-off Plan
4. Date of Board Resolution
June 10, 2021
- Attendance of Outside
Directors
Present:
5
Absent:
0
5. Other Important Matters
Relating to Investment
Decision
The record date for shareholder determination for the EGM is July 16, 2021.