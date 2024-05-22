Financial performance Q1 2024

The vibration business has for many years delivered stable growth and returns with an operating profit in 2023 of around 10%. This has been delivered by selling sorting solutions based on Vibration technology in the three main customer segments.

We have started the year with a refreshed focus on our strategy and the new SKAKO runs a more focused business based on vibration technology and sorting solutions. SKAKO operates in 3 growing customer segments:

Recycling - with growth driven by macro societal trends and large investments in key European markets

Minerals/Mining - with growth driven by the need for a green transition

Fasteners for the automotive industry and the building industry - with leading position in key markets holding a large customer base

Operating profit in line with last year despite revenue decline

In Q1 2024 SKAKO experienced a decline in revenue of 4.5% due to deteriorating markets conditions in the Fasteners customer segment. Despite this, operating profit remained unchanged at DKK 4.6m driven by shift towards aftersales and lower capacity cost.

Order intake, backlog and revenue

The year started up with a lower momentum than last year in the fasteners business which was impacted by destocking and lower activity in especially the German automotive and the building industry. Easter being placed in Q1 this year compared to Q2 last year also has a negative impact on revenue in Q1 2024. This led to a decline in total order intake of 5.6% compared to Q1 2023 giving a decline in the order backlog of 14.9% compared to the same time last year. However, compared to the end of 2023 the backlog increased with 7.2%.

Due to the slow down in the Fasteners business and negative impact from Easter, total revenue declined with 4.5 % compared to Q1 2023. Revenue from plant sales declined with 9.1% while revenue from aftersales increased with 7.0% with a positive impact on gross profit and operating profit margins.