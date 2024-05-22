2024

Accounting period:

1. January - 31. March 2024

INTERIM REPORT Q1

Revenue

EBIT before special items

EBIT margin before special items

ROIC

Order backlog

(DKKm)

(DKKm)

(DKKm)

59.1

4.6

7.8%

77.1%

66.4

(-4.5%)

(0.0%)

(+0.4pp)

(+60.5pp)

(-14.9%)

Down from 61.9 in Q1 2023

Equal to 4.6 in Q1 2023

Up from 7.4% in Q1 2023

Up from 16.6% in Q1 2023

Down from 78.0 in Q1 2023

SKAKO A/S

CVR: 36440414

Bygmestervej 2

5600 Faaborg

Denmark

CONTENTS

1 Q1 2024 IN BRIEF

3

2 KEY FIGURES AND FINANCIAL RATIOS

4

3 FINANCIAL REVIEW Q1 2024

8

4 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

12

4.1

STATEMENT BY MANAGEMENT

13

4.2

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

14

4.3 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

15

4.4

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET 31 MARCH

16

4.5

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

18

4.6

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

19

4.7

QUARTERLY KEY FIGURES AND FINANCIAL RATIOS

21

Quarterly report 2024

Important notice about this document

1. Q1 2024 IN BRIEF

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

Plant sales

After sales

Plant sales

After sales

Q1 2024

8%

40.2 (mDKK)

18.9 (mDKK)

44.2 (mDKK)

17.6 (mDKK)

15%

32%

28%

35%

Revenue split

by segments

Revenue split

Revenue split

by plant sales

by plant sales

and aftersales

and aftersales

42%

68%

72%

Fastener Minerals

Recycling Other

Q1 2023

5%

20%

34%

Revenue split

by segments

41%

Fastener Minerals

Recycling Other

Order intake

Order backlog

Revenue

EBIT before special items

EBIT margin

Earnings per share

Employees

ROIC

(DKKm)

(DKKm)

(DKKm)

(DKKm)

before special items

(DKKm)

63.6

66.4

59.1

4.6

7.8%

0.83

115

77.1%

(-5.6%)

(-14.8%)

(-4.5%)

(0.0%)

(+0.4pp)

(+112.8%)

(+3.6%)

(+60.5pp)

Down from 67.3 in Q1 2023

Down from 78.0 in Q1 2023

Down from 61.9 in Q1 2023

Equal to 4.6 in Q1 2023

Up from 7.4% in Q1 2023

Up from 0.39 in Q1 2023

Up from 111 in Q1 2023

Up from 16.6% in Q1 2023

* ROIC positive impacted by divestment of Concrete activities

2. KEY FIGURES AND FINANCIAL RATIOS

DKK thousands

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

FY 2023

INCOME STATEMENT

Revenue

59,068

61,873

248,159

Gross profit

17,031

17,505

74,734

Operating profit (EBIT) before special items

4,578

4,591

24,599

Special items

-

(1,934)

(1,934)

Operating profit (EBIT) after special items

4,578

2,657

22,662

Net financial items

215

(598)

(3,330)

Profit before tax

4,793

2,059

19,332

Profit for the period before discontinued activities

3,630

1,196

13,774

Result of discontinued activities after tax

(1,069)

-

67,463

Profit for the period

2,561

1,196

81,237

BALANCE SHEET

Non-current assets

57,389

54,156

55,001

Current assets

153,994

169,744

287,192

Assets

211,383

223,900

342,193

Equity

92,828

94,342

215,064

Non-current liabilities

18,074

18,204

14,454

Current liabilities

100,331

111,354

112,675

4,856

Net debt

18,847

(137,478)

70,824

Net working capital

78,315

54,684

OTHER KEY FIGURES

1,584

Investment in intangible assets

-

561

Investment in tangible assets

687

5,065

10,600

Cash flow from operating activities (CFFO)*

(3,975)

2,381

12,159

Free cash flow*

(6,204)

(2,684)

174,008

Average number of employees

115

111

115

* Adjusted cash flow from operating activities (CFFO) and free cash flow adjusted by DKK 14.1m relating to the divestment of Concrete activities

KEY FIGURES AND FINANCIAL RATIOS CONTINUED

DKK thousands

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

FY 2023

FINANCIAL RATIOS

Gross profit margin

28.8%

28.3%

30.1%

Profit margin (EBIT margin) before special items

7.8%

7.4%

9.9%

Liquidity ratio

153.5%

169.7%

254.9%

Equity ratio

44.0%

35.7%

62.8%

Return on equity

95.5%

20.5%

42.5%

ROIC *

77.1%

16.6%

91.5%

Financial leverage

5.2%

23.6%

-69.9%

Net debt to EBITDA

0.2

4.5

-4.7

NWC/Revenue

28.9%

32.0%

22.0%

Earnings per share

0.83

0.39

26.34

Equity value per share

30.15

25.92

69.74

Share price

81.5

81.0

103.0

Price-book ratio

2.7

3.1

1.4

Market capitalization

253,173

251,620

319,960

66,427

Order backlog

78,034

61,942

* ROIC positive impacted by divestment of Concrete activities

KEY FIGURES AND FINANCIAL RATIOS - EUR

EUR thousands

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

FY 2023

INCOME STATEMENT

Revenue

7,923

8,305

33,305

Gross profit

2,284

2,350

10,030

Operating profit (EBIT) before special items

594

616

3,301

Special items

-

(260)

(260)

Operating profit (EBIT) after special items

594

357

3,041

Net financial items

29

(80)

(447)

Profit before tax

623

276

2,595

Profit for the period before discontinued activities

467

161

1,849

Result of discontinued activities after tax

(144)

-

9,054

Profit for the period

323

161

10,903

BALANCE SHEET

Non-current assets

7,695

7,269

7,380

Current assets

20,275

22,784

38,532

Assets

27,970

30,054

45,912

Equity

12,446

12,663

28,855

Non-current liabilities

2,423

2,443

1,939

Current liabilities

13,100

14,947

15,118

651

Net debt

2,530

(18,446)

9,496

Net working capital

10,512

7,337

OTHER KEY FIGURES

213

Investment in intangible assets

-

75

Investment in tangible assets

92

680

1,423

Cash flow from operating activities (CFFO)*

(534)

319

2,252

Free cash flow*

(833)

(360)

1,632

Average number of employees

115

111

115

* Adjusted cash flow from operating activities (CFFO) and free cash flow adjusted by DKK 14.1m relating to the divestment of Concrete activities

KEY FIGURES AND FINANCIAL RATIOS - EUR CONTINUED

EUR thousands

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

FY 2023

FINANCIAL RATIOS

Gross profit margin

28.8%

28.3%

30.1%

Profit margin (EBIT margin) before special items

7.8%

7.4%

9.9%

Liquidity ratio

153.5%

169.7%

254.9%

Equity ratio

44.0%

35.7%

62.8%

Return on equity

95.5%

20.5%

42.5%

ROIC

77.1%

16.6%

91.5%

Financial leverage

5.2%

23.6%

-69.9%

Net debt to EBITDA

0.2

4.5

-4.7

NWC/Revenue

28.9%

32.0%

22.0%

Earnings per share

0.11

0.05

3.54

Equity value per share

4.05

3.48

9.36

Share price

10.93

10.87

13.82

Price-book ratio

2.7

3.1

1.4

Market capitalization

33,946

33,775

42,942

8,907

Order backlog

10,474

8,313

* ROIC positive impacted by divestment of Concrete activities

3. FINANCIAL REVIEW Q1 2024

DKK thousands

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

Change

Plant sales revenue

40,201

44,234

-9.1%

Aftersales revenue

18,867

17,633

7.0%

Total revenue

59,068

61,873

-4.5%

Production costs

(42,037)

(44,368)

-5.3%

Gross profit

17,031

17,505

-2.6%

Gross profit margin

28.8%

28.3%

0.5pp

Distribution costs

(7,294)

(7,442)

-2.0%

Administrative expenses

(5,309)

(5,472)

-3.0%

Operating profit (EBIT)

4,578

4,591

0.0%

Operating profit margin (EBIT margin)

7.8%

7.4%

0.4pp

Special items

-

(1,934)

NA

Operating profit (EBIT) after special items

4,578

2,657

55.9%

Operating profit margin (EBIT margin) after special items

7.8%

4.7%

3.1pp

Profit for the period before discontinued activities

3,630

1,196

203.5%

Result of discontinued activities after tax

(1,069)

-

NA

Profit for the period

2,561

1,196

114.1%

Order backlog beginning of period

61,942

72,551

-14.6%

Order intake

63,553

67,357

-5.6%

Revenue

59,068

61,873

-4.5%

Order backlog end of period

66,427

78,034

-14.9%

SKAKO Group revenue and EBIT margin

80000

14

70000

12

60000

10

50000

tDKK

8

EBIT %

40000

6

30000

4

20000

2

10000

0

0

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Plant revenue

Aftersales revenue

EBIT margin

Financial performance Q1 2024

The vibration business has for many years delivered stable growth and returns with an operating profit in 2023 of around 10%. This has been delivered by selling sorting solutions based on Vibration technology in the three main customer segments.

We have started the year with a refreshed focus on our strategy and the new SKAKO runs a more focused business based on vibration technology and sorting solutions. SKAKO operates in 3 growing customer segments:

  • Recycling - with growth driven by macro societal trends and large investments in key European markets
  • Minerals/Mining - with growth driven by the need for a green transition
  • Fasteners for the automotive industry and the building industry - with leading position in key markets holding a large customer base

Operating profit in line with last year despite revenue decline

In Q1 2024 SKAKO experienced a decline in revenue of 4.5% due to deteriorating markets conditions in the Fasteners customer segment. Despite this, operating profit remained unchanged at DKK 4.6m driven by shift towards aftersales and lower capacity cost.

Order intake, backlog and revenue

The year started up with a lower momentum than last year in the fasteners business which was impacted by destocking and lower activity in especially the German automotive and the building industry. Easter being placed in Q1 this year compared to Q2 last year also has a negative impact on revenue in Q1 2024. This led to a decline in total order intake of 5.6% compared to Q1 2023 giving a decline in the order backlog of 14.9% compared to the same time last year. However, compared to the end of 2023 the backlog increased with 7.2%.

Due to the slow down in the Fasteners business and negative impact from Easter, total revenue declined with 4.5 % compared to Q1 2023. Revenue from plant sales declined with 9.1% while revenue from aftersales increased with 7.0% with a positive impact on gross profit and operating profit margins.

The pipeline in all three customer segments is still solid. However, in the Fasteners segment customers are more hesitant and delaying orders which is expected to continue for the next 1-2 quarters. The pipeline is still very strong in Recycling and Minerals with some very large orders in Minerals coming up for decision in the next two quarters.

Recycling

Recyling continued the strong momentum with an increase in order intake of 20% benefitting from the strong macro and societal trends. Revenue only increased with 1.7% in Q1 2024 due to the negative impact from Easter.

Minerals

Minerals was also impacted negativily by Easter and showed a more modest development in Q1. As a consequence revenue showed a slight decline of 0.6%. Minerals has a strong pipeline and revenue growth is expected to develop in line with our mid term ambitions in the coming quarters.

Fasteners

As mentioned order intake in Fasteners was severly impacted by Easter, destocking and hesitant decision making of customers leading to a decline in order intake of 40% and a decline in revenue of 25%. We expect the weakend demand to continue for the next 1-2 quarters.

Financial performance Q1 2024

Gross profit

Gross proft margin increased with 0.5pp due to the higher share of aftersales and therby limiting the decline in gross profit to 2.6 %.

Capacity costs

In Q1 2024, capacity costs decreased by DKK 0.4 or 3.0% to DKK 12.5m compared to Q1 2023 despite the general increase in wages in all countries following the higher inflation.

Operating profit

Operating Profit (EBIT) before special items is unchanged DKK 4.6m compared to Q1 2023.

This was driven by improved EBIT margin of 0.4pp to 7.8% and decrease in revenue of 4.5%.

Net financial items

Net financial items consist of interest income, interest expenses, along with realized and unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses and amount to an income of DKK 0.2m for the period compared to an expense of DKK 0.6m in Q1 2023.

Profit for the period

Profit after tax was DKK 2.6m compared to DKK 2.5m last year. Q1 2024 was impacted negatively by DKK 1.0m regarding adjustment of the final price to Zefyr.

Divestment of Concrete activities

The SKAKO Concrete activities were sold to Zefyr Invest IV as of December 29, 2023. Therefor the SKAKO Concrete activities are only included in the income statement as discontinued business. Comparison figures in the income statement and balance sheet for Q1 2023 therefor only include SKAKO Vibration activities.

Cash flow developments

Adjusted cash flow from operating activities (CFFO) amounted to DKK (4.0)m compared to DKK 2.4m for the same period last year. The decline in cash flow relates to increased inventories and work in progress as well as seasonal variations.

Adjusted free cash flow amounted to DKK (6.2)m compared to DKK (2.7)m for the same period last year and is due to the higher net working capital and investment in intangible and tangible assets.

The adjustment relates to the divestment of Concrete activities where net working capital end of 2023 included trade payables DKK 14.1m relating to the divestment of Concrete which by Zefyr Invest was paid through an adjustment of the purchase price for the Concrete activities.

