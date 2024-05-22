2024
Accounting period:
1. January - 31. March 2024
INTERIM REPORT Q1
Revenue
EBIT before special items
EBIT margin before special items
ROIC
Order backlog
(DKKm)
(DKKm)
(DKKm)
59.1
4.6
7.8%
77.1%
66.4
(-4.5%)
(0.0%)
(+0.4pp)
(+60.5pp)
(-14.9%)
Down from 61.9 in Q1 2023
Equal to 4.6 in Q1 2023
Up from 7.4% in Q1 2023
Up from 16.6% in Q1 2023
Down from 78.0 in Q1 2023
SKAKO A/S
CVR: 36440414
Bygmestervej 2
5600 Faaborg
Denmark
CONTENTS
1 Q1 2024 IN BRIEF
2 KEY FIGURES AND FINANCIAL RATIOS
3 FINANCIAL REVIEW Q1 2024
4 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
12
4.1
STATEMENT BY MANAGEMENT
13
4.2
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
14
4.3 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
15
4.4
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET 31 MARCH
16
4.5
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
18
4.6
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
19
4.7
QUARTERLY KEY FIGURES AND FINANCIAL RATIOS
21
Important notice about this document
This document contains forward-looking statements. Words such as believe, expect, may, will, plan, strategy, prospect, foresee, estimate, project, anticipate, can, intend, outlook, guidance, target and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operation of financial performance identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the outlookset forth. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events which may prove incorrect
1. Q1 2024 IN BRIEF
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Plant sales
After sales
Plant sales
After sales
Q1 2024
8%
40.2 (mDKK)
18.9 (mDKK)
44.2 (mDKK)
17.6 (mDKK)
15%
32%
28%
35%
Revenue split
by segments
Revenue split
Revenue split
by plant sales
by plant sales
and aftersales
and aftersales
42%
68%
72%
Fastener Minerals
Recycling Other
Q1 2023
5%
20%
34%
Revenue split
by segments
41%
Fastener Minerals
Recycling Other
Order intake
Order backlog
Revenue
EBIT before special items
EBIT margin
Earnings per share
Employees
ROIC
(DKKm)
(DKKm)
(DKKm)
(DKKm)
before special items
(DKKm)
63.6
66.4
59.1
4.6
7.8%
0.83
115
77.1%
(-5.6%)
(-14.8%)
(-4.5%)
(0.0%)
(+0.4pp)
(+112.8%)
(+3.6%)
(+60.5pp)
Down from 67.3 in Q1 2023
Down from 78.0 in Q1 2023
Down from 61.9 in Q1 2023
Equal to 4.6 in Q1 2023
Up from 7.4% in Q1 2023
Up from 0.39 in Q1 2023
Up from 111 in Q1 2023
Up from 16.6% in Q1 2023
* ROIC positive impacted by divestment of Concrete activities
2. KEY FIGURES AND FINANCIAL RATIOS
DKK thousands
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
FY 2023
INCOME STATEMENT
Revenue
59,068
61,873
248,159
Gross profit
17,031
17,505
74,734
Operating profit (EBIT) before special items
4,578
4,591
24,599
Special items
-
(1,934)
(1,934)
Operating profit (EBIT) after special items
4,578
2,657
22,662
Net financial items
215
(598)
(3,330)
Profit before tax
4,793
2,059
19,332
Profit for the period before discontinued activities
3,630
1,196
13,774
Result of discontinued activities after tax
(1,069)
-
67,463
Profit for the period
2,561
1,196
81,237
BALANCE SHEET
Non-current assets
57,389
54,156
55,001
Current assets
153,994
169,744
287,192
Assets
211,383
223,900
342,193
Equity
92,828
94,342
215,064
Non-current liabilities
18,074
18,204
14,454
Current liabilities
100,331
111,354
112,675
4,856
Net debt
18,847
(137,478)
70,824
Net working capital
78,315
54,684
OTHER KEY FIGURES
1,584
Investment in intangible assets
-
561
Investment in tangible assets
687
5,065
10,600
Cash flow from operating activities (CFFO)*
(3,975)
2,381
12,159
Free cash flow*
(6,204)
(2,684)
174,008
Average number of employees
115
111
115
Quarterly report 2024
* ROIC positive impacted by divestment of Concrete activities
KEY FIGURES AND FINANCIAL RATIOS CONTINUED
DKK thousands
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
FY 2023
FINANCIAL RATIOS
Gross profit margin
28.8%
28.3%
30.1%
Profit margin (EBIT margin) before special items
7.8%
7.4%
9.9%
Liquidity ratio
153.5%
169.7%
254.9%
Equity ratio
44.0%
35.7%
62.8%
Return on equity
95.5%
20.5%
42.5%
ROIC *
77.1%
16.6%
91.5%
Financial leverage
5.2%
23.6%
-69.9%
Net debt to EBITDA
0.2
4.5
-4.7
NWC/Revenue
28.9%
32.0%
22.0%
Earnings per share
0.83
0.39
26.34
Equity value per share
30.15
25.92
69.74
Share price
81.5
81.0
103.0
Price-book ratio
2.7
3.1
1.4
Market capitalization
253,173
251,620
319,960
66,427
Order backlog
78,034
61,942
* ROIC positive impacted by divestment of Concrete activities
Quarterly report 2024
KEY FIGURES AND FINANCIAL RATIOS - EUR
EUR thousands
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
FY 2023
INCOME STATEMENT
Revenue
7,923
8,305
33,305
Gross profit
2,284
2,350
10,030
Operating profit (EBIT) before special items
594
616
3,301
Special items
-
(260)
(260)
Operating profit (EBIT) after special items
594
357
3,041
Net financial items
29
(80)
(447)
Profit before tax
623
276
2,595
Profit for the period before discontinued activities
467
161
1,849
Result of discontinued activities after tax
(144)
-
9,054
Profit for the period
323
161
10,903
BALANCE SHEET
Non-current assets
7,695
7,269
7,380
Current assets
20,275
22,784
38,532
Assets
27,970
30,054
45,912
Equity
12,446
12,663
28,855
Non-current liabilities
2,423
2,443
1,939
Current liabilities
13,100
14,947
15,118
651
Net debt
2,530
(18,446)
9,496
Net working capital
10,512
7,337
OTHER KEY FIGURES
213
Investment in intangible assets
-
75
Investment in tangible assets
92
680
1,423
Cash flow from operating activities (CFFO)*
(534)
319
2,252
Free cash flow*
(833)
(360)
1,632
Average number of employees
115
111
115
Quarterly report 2024
* Adjusted cash flow from operating activities (CFFO) and free cash flow adjusted by DKK 14.1m relating to the divestment of Concrete activities
KEY FIGURES AND FINANCIAL RATIOS - EUR CONTINUED
EUR thousands
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
FY 2023
FINANCIAL RATIOS
Gross profit margin
28.8%
28.3%
30.1%
Profit margin (EBIT margin) before special items
7.8%
7.4%
9.9%
Liquidity ratio
153.5%
169.7%
254.9%
Equity ratio
44.0%
35.7%
62.8%
Return on equity
95.5%
20.5%
42.5%
ROIC
77.1%
16.6%
91.5%
Financial leverage
5.2%
23.6%
-69.9%
Net debt to EBITDA
0.2
4.5
-4.7
NWC/Revenue
28.9%
32.0%
22.0%
Earnings per share
0.11
0.05
3.54
Equity value per share
4.05
3.48
9.36
Share price
10.93
10.87
13.82
Price-book ratio
2.7
3.1
1.4
Market capitalization
33,946
33,775
42,942
8,907
Order backlog
10,474
8,313
* ROIC positive impacted by divestment of Concrete activities
Page 7
3. FINANCIAL REVIEW Q1 2024
DKK thousands
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Change
Plant sales revenue
40,201
44,234
-9.1%
Aftersales revenue
18,867
17,633
7.0%
Total revenue
59,068
61,873
-4.5%
Production costs
(42,037)
(44,368)
-5.3%
Gross profit
17,031
17,505
-2.6%
Gross profit margin
28.8%
28.3%
0.5pp
Distribution costs
(7,294)
(7,442)
-2.0%
Administrative expenses
(5,309)
(5,472)
-3.0%
Operating profit (EBIT)
4,578
4,591
0.0%
Operating profit margin (EBIT margin)
7.8%
7.4%
0.4pp
Special items
-
(1,934)
NA
Operating profit (EBIT) after special items
4,578
2,657
55.9%
Operating profit margin (EBIT margin) after special items
7.8%
4.7%
3.1pp
Profit for the period before discontinued activities
3,630
1,196
203.5%
Result of discontinued activities after tax
(1,069)
-
NA
Profit for the period
2,561
1,196
114.1%
Order backlog beginning of period
61,942
72,551
-14.6%
Order intake
63,553
67,357
-5.6%
Revenue
59,068
61,873
-4.5%
Order backlog end of period
66,427
78,034
-14.9%
SKAKO Group revenue and EBIT margin
80000
14
70000
12
60000
10
50000
tDKK
8
EBIT %
40000
6
30000
4
20000
2
10000
0
0
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Quarterly report 2024
Plant revenue
Aftersales revenue
EBIT margin
Financial performance Q1 2024
The vibration business has for many years delivered stable growth and returns with an operating profit in 2023 of around 10%. This has been delivered by selling sorting solutions based on Vibration technology in the three main customer segments.
We have started the year with a refreshed focus on our strategy and the new SKAKO runs a more focused business based on vibration technology and sorting solutions. SKAKO operates in 3 growing customer segments:
- Recycling - with growth driven by macro societal trends and large investments in key European markets
- Minerals/Mining - with growth driven by the need for a green transition
- Fasteners for the automotive industry and the building industry - with leading position in key markets holding a large customer base
Operating profit in line with last year despite revenue decline
In Q1 2024 SKAKO experienced a decline in revenue of 4.5% due to deteriorating markets conditions in the Fasteners customer segment. Despite this, operating profit remained unchanged at DKK 4.6m driven by shift towards aftersales and lower capacity cost.
Order intake, backlog and revenue
The year started up with a lower momentum than last year in the fasteners business which was impacted by destocking and lower activity in especially the German automotive and the building industry. Easter being placed in Q1 this year compared to Q2 last year also has a negative impact on revenue in Q1 2024. This led to a decline in total order intake of 5.6% compared to Q1 2023 giving a decline in the order backlog of 14.9% compared to the same time last year. However, compared to the end of 2023 the backlog increased with 7.2%.
Due to the slow down in the Fasteners business and negative impact from Easter, total revenue declined with 4.5 % compared to Q1 2023. Revenue from plant sales declined with 9.1% while revenue from aftersales increased with 7.0% with a positive impact on gross profit and operating profit margins.
The pipeline in all three customer segments is still solid. However, in the Fasteners segment customers are more hesitant and delaying orders which is expected to continue for the next 1-2 quarters. The pipeline is still very strong in Recycling and Minerals with some very large orders in Minerals coming up for decision in the next two quarters.
Recycling
Recyling continued the strong momentum with an increase in order intake of 20% benefitting from the strong macro and societal trends. Revenue only increased with 1.7% in Q1 2024 due to the negative impact from Easter.
Minerals
Minerals was also impacted negativily by Easter and showed a more modest development in Q1. As a consequence revenue showed a slight decline of 0.6%. Minerals has a strong pipeline and revenue growth is expected to develop in line with our mid term ambitions in the coming quarters.
Fasteners
As mentioned order intake in Fasteners was severly impacted by Easter, destocking and hesitant decision making of customers leading to a decline in order intake of 40% and a decline in revenue of 25%. We expect the weakend demand to continue for the next 1-2 quarters.
Financial performance Q1 2024
Gross profit
Gross proft margin increased with 0.5pp due to the higher share of aftersales and therby limiting the decline in gross profit to 2.6 %.
Capacity costs
In Q1 2024, capacity costs decreased by DKK 0.4 or 3.0% to DKK 12.5m compared to Q1 2023 despite the general increase in wages in all countries following the higher inflation.
Operating profit
Operating Profit (EBIT) before special items is unchanged DKK 4.6m compared to Q1 2023.
This was driven by improved EBIT margin of 0.4pp to 7.8% and decrease in revenue of 4.5%.
Net financial items
Net financial items consist of interest income, interest expenses, along with realized and unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses and amount to an income of DKK 0.2m for the period compared to an expense of DKK 0.6m in Q1 2023.
Profit for the period
Profit after tax was DKK 2.6m compared to DKK 2.5m last year. Q1 2024 was impacted negatively by DKK 1.0m regarding adjustment of the final price to Zefyr.
Divestment of Concrete activities
The SKAKO Concrete activities were sold to Zefyr Invest IV as of December 29, 2023. Therefor the SKAKO Concrete activities are only included in the income statement as discontinued business. Comparison figures in the income statement and balance sheet for Q1 2023 therefor only include SKAKO Vibration activities.
Cash flow developments
Adjusted cash flow from operating activities (CFFO) amounted to DKK (4.0)m compared to DKK 2.4m for the same period last year. The decline in cash flow relates to increased inventories and work in progress as well as seasonal variations.
Adjusted free cash flow amounted to DKK (6.2)m compared to DKK (2.7)m for the same period last year and is due to the higher net working capital and investment in intangible and tangible assets.
The adjustment relates to the divestment of Concrete activities where net working capital end of 2023 included trade payables DKK 14.1m relating to the divestment of Concrete which by Zefyr Invest was paid through an adjustment of the purchase price for the Concrete activities.
