    SKAKO   DK0010231877

SKAKO A/S

(SKAKO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  06:15:41 2023-03-15 am EDT
78.80 DKK   +4.51%
06:10aSkako A/s : Annual report 2022 (27 MB)
PU
2022SKAKO A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Skako A/s : AS Q3 2021 Interim Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SKAKO A/S : Annual report 2022 (27 MB)

03/15/2023 | 06:10am EDT
2 0 2 2

Accounting period: 1 January - 31 December 2022

SKAKO A/S

CVR: 36440414

Bygmestervej 2

5600 Faaborg

Denmark

Revenue

(DKKm)

437.9

(+20.4%)

Up from 363.7

EBIT

(DKKm)

30.8

(+51.7%)

Up from 20.3

EBIT margin

7.0%

(+1.4pp)

Up from 5.6%

ROIC

16.5%

(+6.2pp)

Up from 10.3%

Orderbacklog

(DKKm)

215.2

(+75.8%)

Up from 122.4

| Annual report 2022

Page 1

CONTENTS

Management review

1. Highlights

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

1.1

Letter to our shareholders

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

1.2

Key events 2022 . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

1.3

Financial key figures . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10

1.4

Financial review . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14

1.5

Financial ambitions . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

19

1.6

Guidance 2023

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

21

1.7

Why invest in SKAKO . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

22

2. Business unit Concrete

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23

2.1 Financial performance . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28

3. Business unit Vibration

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 31

3.1 Financial performance . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35

4. Corporate governance

38

4.1 Company announcements 2022

40

4.2 Corporate social responsibility

41

4.3 Risk management

48

4.4 Corporate governance and remuneration report

50

4.5 Executive management . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 51 4.6 Board of directors. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 52

4.7 Shareholder information

55

5. Financial statements

56

5.1 Statement by Management . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 57

5.2 Independent auditor's report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 58

5.3 Consolidated financial statements

63

5.4 Consolidated notes. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 70

5.5 Parent company financial statements . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 113

5.6 Parent company notes. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 118

| Annual report 2022

Important notice about this document

This document contains forward-looking statements. Words such as believe, expect, may, will, plan, strategy, prospect, foresee, estimate, project, anticipate, can, intend, outlook, guidance, target and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operation of financial performance identify forward- looking statements. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the outlook set forth. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events which may prove incorrect. Due to the war in Ukraine, increased geopolitical tension and high inflation, this guidance is subject to a higher-than-normal degree of uncertainty.

Page 2

2022 IN BRIEF

|

Annual report 2022

SKAKO Concrete

Revenue split by

SKAKO Vibration

Plant orders

(DKK) 204.699

Vibration

237.535(DKK)

(DKK) 264.295

Concrete &

EBIT margin 5.5%

EBIT margin 10.0%

Revenue split

by plant orders and aftersales

Aftersales

173.624(DKK)

Order intake

Orderbacklog

Revenue

EBIT

EBITmargin

Earningsper share

Employees

ROIC

(DKKm)

(DKKm)

(DKKm)

(DKKm)

(DKK)

530.7

215.2

437.9

30.8

7.0%

8.13

205

16.5%

Up from 394.2

Up from 122.4

Up from 363.7

Up from 20.3

Up from 5.6%

Up from 4.28

Up from 199

Up from 10.3%

Page 3

| Annual report 2022

1. HIGHLIGHTS

Page 4

| Annual report 2022

2022 has been a terrific year, and with our historically high order backlog we expect a continued positive development despite the war in Ukraine, energy crisis and high inflation. Especially concrete and recycling are expanding.

Page 5

Disclaimer

SKAKO A/S published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 10:09:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
