A strong year and ahead of the financial targets in the 2024 plan!

2023 was a year that will go into the SKAKO history books in more than one way. The company delivered very strong results, SKAKO turned 60 years and the SKAKO Concrete activities were sold off to Esbjerg based Zefyr Invest.

Entering the year 2023 things were pointing in other directions. The SKAKO Board of Directors had received an offer to sell all SKAKO activities at a price significantly above the market cap at that time and the board was looking into this opportunity. The opportunity did not materialize at the end, and the transaction was called off. However, the Board of Directors decided to test the general market appetite to buy SKAKO or one of the companies in SKAKO. The Esbjerg based industrial investment fund Zefyr Invest ended up buying the SKAKO Concrete activities by December 29 2023, at a significant premium price of DKK 123m, being 11 x EBIT of 2022 and 65% of the SKAKO Group market cap.

The transaction unlocked significant shareholder value and the share-price increased with 50% from from 71 to the 110 level. DKK 122m was distributed to shareholders by the end of February, representing more than the proceeds from the transaction after transaction costs. On top of this we are proposing an ordinary dividend of DKK 15m in line with last year.

We would like to use this opportunity to thank all SKAKO Concrete employees for an impressive job of turning the Concrete business around over the last 3 years. We are extremely happy to see the business continue under a new long sighted ownership committed to the domicile in Faaborg.

The continuing SKAKO Vibration activities performed well in 2023 with an EBIT of DKK 24.6m. This is an increase of 26% compared with 2022 and a little above our latest guidance of DKK 20-24m.

What should shareholders expect from the new SKAKO?

For many years, SKAKO has been operated as two completely separate businesses with their own independent managements and organizations in Concrete and Vibration. The divestment of SKAKO Concrete means that the company now can focus more on the business segments in SKAKO Vibration. This part of SKAKO has for many years delivered a stable return, with good profitability of around 10%, by selling sorting solutions based on vibration technology in 3 main segments:

Fasteners

SKAKO delivers advanced conveying solutions to subcontractors for the automotive industry. SKAKO is the market leader in Germany, which is by far the largest market in Europe. The European market is expected to grow by almost 5% annually until 2031.