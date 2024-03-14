Revenue
(DKKm)
248.2
(+4.5%)
Up from 237.5
SKAKO A/S
CVR: 36440414
Bygmestervej 2
5600 Faaborg
Denmark
Annual report
2023
EBIT before special items
Order backlog
EBIT margin
ROIC
(DKKm)
(DKKm)
9.9%
91.5%
61.9
24.6
(+1.6pp)
(+74.6pp)
(-12.4%)
(+25.1%)
Up from 19.7
Up from 8.3%
Up from 16.9%
Down from 70.7
CONTENTS
Management review
1. Highlights . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4
1.1 Letter to our shareholders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 1.2 Key events 2023 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7
1.3 Financial key figures . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9
1.4 Strategy and business model . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13 1.5 Why invest in SKAKO. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15 1.6 Financial ambitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16 1.7 Financial review . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17 1.8 Guidance 2024 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 22
2. Discontinued activities, Business unit Concrete . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .23
2.0 Financial performance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23
3. Corporate governance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24
3.1 Company announcements 2023
25
3.2
Corporate social responsibility
26
3.3 Risk management
33
3.4
Corporate governance and remuneration report
35
3.5 Executive management
36
3.6
Board of directors
37
3.7
Shareholder information
39
4. Financial statements
40
4.1 Statement by Management
41
4.2
Independent auditor's report
42
4.3
Consolidated financial statements
48
4.4 Consolidated notes
55
4.5
Parent company financial statements
99
4.6 Parent company notes
104
Important notice about this document
This document contains forward-looking statements. Words such as believe, expect, may, will, plan, strategy, prospect, foresee, estimate, project, anticipate, can, intend, outlook, guidance, target and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operation of financial performance identify forward- looking statements. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the outlook set forth. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events which may prove incorrect. Due to the war in Ukraine, increased geopolitical tension and uncertainty regarding interest rate and inflation, this guidance is subject to a higher-than-normal degree of uncertainty.
Due to the divestment of SKAKO Concrete activities at December 29, 2023 these activities are only included as discontinuing activities according to IFRS 5.
SKAKO 2023 IN BRIEF
10%
PLANT ORDERS
15%
35%
Revenue split
AFTERSALES
Revenue
(DKK) 170,302
by plant orders
(DKK) 77,857
2023
and aftersales
DKK 248.2m
40%
Recycling
Minerals
Fasteners
Others
Order intake
(DKKm)
238.6
Down from 255.9
Order backlog
(DKKm)
61.9
Down from 70.7
Revenue
(DKKm)
248.2
Up from 237.5
EBIT before special
items (DKKm)
24.6
Up from 19.7
EBIT margin before
special items
9.9%
Up from 8.3%
Earnings per share
(DKKm)
26.34
Up from 8.13
Employees
115
Up from 112
ROIC
91.5%
Up from 16.9%
1. HIGHLIGHTS
1.1 LETTER TO OUR SHARHOLDERS
1.2 KEY EVENTS 2023
1.3 FINANCIAL KEY FIGURES
1.4 STRATEGI & BUSINESS MODEL
1.5 WHY INVEST IN SKAKO
1.6 FINANCIAL AMBITIONS
1.7 FINANCIAL REVIEW
1.8 GUIDANCE 2024
2.0 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE, DISCONTINUED ACTIVITIES
1.1 LETTER TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
A strong year and ahead of the financial targets in the 2024 plan!
2023 was a year that will go into the SKAKO history books in more than one way. The company delivered very strong results, SKAKO turned 60 years and the SKAKO Concrete activities were sold off to Esbjerg based Zefyr Invest.
Entering the year 2023 things were pointing in other directions. The SKAKO Board of Directors had received an offer to sell all SKAKO activities at a price significantly above the market cap at that time and the board was looking into this opportunity. The opportunity did not materialize at the end, and the transaction was called off. However, the Board of Directors decided to test the general market appetite to buy SKAKO or one of the companies in SKAKO. The Esbjerg based industrial investment fund Zefyr Invest ended up buying the SKAKO Concrete activities by December 29 2023, at a significant premium price of DKK 123m, being 11 x EBIT of 2022 and 65% of the SKAKO Group market cap.
The transaction unlocked significant shareholder value and the share-price increased with 50% from from 71 to the 110 level. DKK 122m was distributed to shareholders by the end of February, representing more than the proceeds from the transaction after transaction costs. On top of this we are proposing an ordinary dividend of DKK 15m in line with last year.
We would like to use this opportunity to thank all SKAKO Concrete employees for an impressive job of turning the Concrete business around over the last 3 years. We are extremely happy to see the business continue under a new long sighted ownership committed to the domicile in Faaborg.
The continuing SKAKO Vibration activities performed well in 2023 with an EBIT of DKK 24.6m. This is an increase of 26% compared with 2022 and a little above our latest guidance of DKK 20-24m.
What should shareholders expect from the new SKAKO?
For many years, SKAKO has been operated as two completely separate businesses with their own independent managements and organizations in Concrete and Vibration. The divestment of SKAKO Concrete means that the company now can focus more on the business segments in SKAKO Vibration. This part of SKAKO has for many years delivered a stable return, with good profitability of around 10%, by selling sorting solutions based on vibration technology in 3 main segments:
Fasteners
SKAKO delivers advanced conveying solutions to subcontractors for the automotive industry. SKAKO is the market leader in Germany, which is by far the largest market in Europe. The European market is expected to grow by almost 5% annually until 2031.
Minerals/Mining
SKAKO has provided sorting and processing solutions to the Mining industry for over 50 years. The industry faces significant investments to ensure raw materials for the green transition. The global market is expected to grow by almost 6% per year until 2028.
Recycling
SKAKO has provided solutions to the waste sorting market for many years. In 2019, the board decided to invest more actively in this segment through the acquisition of the company Dartek, located in St. Sebastian, Spain. This acquisition has been instrumental in getting deeper understanding of the growing Recycling market boosted by the push for green transition. SKAKO will invest into organic growth and pursue M&A opportunities in this segment.
All years are different, and challenges and opportunities vary, but the dependance on skilled and satisfied employees as well as happy customers and partners is always important.
We would like to thank everyone for the support and trust in SKAKO in 2023.
Lionel Girieud
Jens Wittrup Willumsen
CEO
Chairman of the Board
1.1 Letter to our shareholders
Our purpose
We aim to make customers' production flow efficient, reliable and sustainable
Our values
We are dedicated
as our knowledge and competencies are inherited from more than 60 years of experience and dedicated to your needs
We are reliable
as we are known for setting the standards of quality and accuracy within our industry
We are accessible
as we are well represented around the world and always ready to help
Our brand promises
We develop sustainable, technology-based and visionary solutions
We meet customers with a future-oriented mindset and
engage our technical know-how, digitization and innovative capacity in companies' individual needs
We provide profitable business
We generate continuous and visible value for our customers and our investors
We are big enough to cope - and small enough to care
We match customers' needs and deliver scalable solutions
We commit ourselves in close partnerships
We put our customers' needs first and bring our service, customer-adapted solutions and engineering expertise.
1.2 KEY EVENTS 2023
Brand Manifesto
SKAKO Vibration has made a brand manifesto explaining the core of the business, which is to help the Minerals, Fasteners, and Recycling industries use and reuse the planet's resources in the best possible way.
Q1
Q1
From San Diego to Pennsylvania
To get closer to the majority of the customers in the USA, SKAKO Concrete has moved the premises from San Diego to Coopersburg, PA.
The Precast Show
In February, SKAKO Concrete participated in the Precast
Show in Ohio.
Q1
Q2
Solar panels
SKAKO Vibration France has installed solar panels on the roof and is now generating its own electricity.
1.2 KEY EVENTS 2023
60-year anniversary
On 1 July 2023, SKAKO had 60-year anniversary. The anniversary was celebrated with a reception in June and an employee event in September.
Q3
Q4
Rebuild Ukraine
SKAKO Concrete is ready to help rebuild Ukraine and participated in the Rebuild Ukraine exhibition in Poland in November.
ExhibitionsPOLLUTEC
Both SKAKO Concrete and SKAKO Vibration have participated in many exhibitions during the year. Photo: In October, SKAKO Vibration participated in the Recycling exhibition POLLUTEC in Lyon, France.
Q4
Q4
Sale of SKAKO Concrete
SKAKO Concrete is no longer a part of SKAKO, as it has been sold to Zefyr Invest A/S.
1.3 FINANCIAL KEY FIGURES
Key figures and financial ratios - DKK
DKK Thousands
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
INCOME STATEMENT
Revenue
248,159
237,535
203,200
167,600
180,600
Gross profit
74,734
68,486
57,000
47,000
52,900
Operating profit (EBIT) before special items
24,599
19,659
14,139
9,576
16,668
Special items
(1,934)
(1,958)
-
-
-
Operating profit (EBIT) after special items
22,662
17,701
14,139
9,576
16,668
Net financial items
(3,330)
(2,226)
(4,004)
(2,458)
(2,080)
Profit before tax
19,332
15,474
10,135
7,118
14,588
Profit after tax
13,774
12,385
8,676
6,300
13,908
Profit for the year discontinued activities
67,463
12,689
2,183
7,946
1,210
Profit for the year
81,237
25,074
10,859
14,246
12,698
BALANCE SHEET
Non-current assets
55,001
88,599
84,216
84,265
85,947
Current assets
287,192
295,458
254,804
237,793
236,383
Assets
342,193
384,057
339,020
322,058
322,330
Equity
215,064
146,167
132,237
127,252
124,417
Non-current liabilities
14,454
26,473
29,122
38,455
32,851
Current liabilities
112,675
211,417
177,661
156,351
165,062
Net debt
(137,478)
20,997
26,987
40,187
32,370
Net working capital
54,684
110,681
105,703
111,295
93,427
OTHER KEY FIGURES
Investment in intangible assets
561
4,153
3,962
7,236
2,703
Investment in tangible assets
10,600
6,174
3,504
5,860
9,415
Cash flow from operating activities (CFFO)
16,783
35,665
30,276
4,806
24,451
Free cash flow*
12,159
28,850
22,810
(8,293)
(20,855)
Average number of employees
115
112
199
195
191
1.3 Financial key figures
* Free cash flow exclusive proceeds from sales of Concrete activities
Key figures and financial ratios - DKK CONTINUED
DKK Thousands
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
FINANCIAL RATIOS
Gross profit margin
30.1%
28.8%
25.4%
23.2%
24.3%
Profit margin (EBIT margin) before special items
9.9%
8.3%
5.6%
4.5%
5.1%
Liquidity ratio
254.9%
126.2%
143.4%
152.1%
141.3%
Equity ratio
62.8%
37.5%
39.0%
39.5%
38.6%
Return on equity
42.5%
16.3%
10.2%
8.6%
12.2%
ROIC
91.5%
16.9%
10,3%
8,3%
9,1%
Financial leverage
-69.9%
17.8%
20.4%
31.6%
26.1%
Net debt to EBITDA
-4.7
0.6
1.0
1.8
1.4
Net debt to EBITDA after extraordinary dividends
-0.5
-
-
-
-
NWC/Revenue
22.0%
25.5%
29.1%
33.1%
26.4%
Earnings per share (EPS)
26.34
5.73
2.8
2.0
4.5
Equity value per share
69.74
27.38
42.9
41.3
40.1
Share price
103.0
62.6
55.2
49.8
45.9
Price-book ratio
1.4
1.3
1.3
1.2
1.1
Market cap
319,960
194,461
171,474
154,700
142,584
Order backlog
61,942
70,700
54,300
58,600
60,000
Figures before 2022 contains the "old" SKAKO Group including SKAKO Vibration and the discontinued business SKAKO Concrete.
For calculation of financial ratios please see note 26. Net working capital is calculated as Inventory, Trade receivables and Contract assets less Contract liabilities and Trade payables. Backlog represents revenue from signed contracts or orders executed but not yet completed or performed in full.
1.3 Financial key figures
