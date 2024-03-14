Revenue

(DKKm)

248.2

(+4.5%)

Up from 237.5

SKAKO A/S

CVR: 36440414

Bygmestervej 2

5600 Faaborg

Denmark

Annual report

2023

EBIT before special items

Order backlog

EBIT margin

ROIC

(DKKm)

(DKKm)

9.9%

91.5%

61.9

24.6

(+1.6pp)

(+74.6pp)

(-12.4%)

(+25.1%)

Up from 19.7

Up from 8.3%

Up from 16.9%

Down from 70.7

CONTENTS

Management review

1. Highlights . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4

1.1 Letter to our shareholders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 1.2 Key events 2023 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7

1.3 Financial key figures . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9

1.4 Strategy and business model . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13 1.5 Why invest in SKAKO. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15 1.6 Financial ambitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16 1.7 Financial review . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17 1.8 Guidance 2024 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 22

2. Discontinued activities, Business unit Concrete . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .23

2.0 Financial performance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23

3. Corporate governance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24

3.1 Company announcements 2023

25

3.2

Corporate social responsibility

26

3.3 Risk management

33

3.4

Corporate governance and remuneration report

35

3.5 Executive management

36

3.6

Board of directors

37

3.7

Shareholder information

39

4. Financial statements

40

4.1 Statement by Management

41

4.2

Independent auditor's report

42

4.3

Consolidated financial statements

48

4.4 Consolidated notes

55

4.5

Parent company financial statements

99

4.6 Parent company notes

104

Annual report 2023

Important notice about this document

This document contains forward-looking statements. Words such as believe, expect, may, will, plan, strategy, prospect, foresee, estimate, project, anticipate, can, intend, outlook, guidance, target and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operation of financial performance identify forward- looking statements. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the outlook set forth. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events which may prove incorrect. Due to the war in Ukraine, increased geopolitical tension and uncertainty regarding interest rate and inflation, this guidance is subject to a higher-than-normal degree of uncertainty.

Due to the divestment of SKAKO Concrete activities at December 29, 2023 these activities are only included as discontinuing activities according to IFRS 5.

SKAKO 2023 IN BRIEF

Annual report 2023

10%

PLANT ORDERS

15%

35%

Revenue split

AFTERSALES

Revenue

(DKK) 170,302

by plant orders

(DKK) 77,857

2023

and aftersales

DKK 248.2m

40%

Recycling

Minerals

Fasteners

Others

Order intake

(DKKm)

238.6

Down from 255.9

Order backlog

(DKKm)

61.9

Down from 70.7

Revenue

(DKKm)

248.2

Up from 237.5

EBIT before special

items (DKKm)

24.6

Up from 19.7

EBIT margin before

special items

9.9%

Up from 8.3%

Earnings per share

(DKKm)

26.34

Up from 8.13

Employees

115

Up from 112

ROIC

91.5%

Up from 16.9%

1. HIGHLIGHTS

1.1 LETTER TO OUR SHARHOLDERS

1.2 KEY EVENTS 2023

1.3 FINANCIAL KEY FIGURES

1.4 STRATEGI & BUSINESS MODEL

1.5 WHY INVEST IN SKAKO

1.6 FINANCIAL AMBITIONS

1.7 FINANCIAL REVIEW

1.8 GUIDANCE 2024

2.0 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE, DISCONTINUED ACTIVITIES

Annual report 2023

1.1 LETTER TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

A strong year and ahead of the financial targets in the 2024 plan!

2023 was a year that will go into the SKAKO history books in more than one way. The company delivered very strong results, SKAKO turned 60 years and the SKAKO Concrete activities were sold off to Esbjerg based Zefyr Invest.

Entering the year 2023 things were pointing in other directions. The SKAKO Board of Directors had received an offer to sell all SKAKO activities at a price significantly above the market cap at that time and the board was looking into this opportunity. The opportunity did not materialize at the end, and the transaction was called off. However, the Board of Directors decided to test the general market appetite to buy SKAKO or one of the companies in SKAKO. The Esbjerg based industrial investment fund Zefyr Invest ended up buying the SKAKO Concrete activities by December 29 2023, at a significant premium price of DKK 123m, being 11 x EBIT of 2022 and 65% of the SKAKO Group market cap.

The transaction unlocked significant shareholder value and the share-price increased with 50% from from 71 to the 110 level. DKK 122m was distributed to shareholders by the end of February, representing more than the proceeds from the transaction after transaction costs. On top of this we are proposing an ordinary dividend of DKK 15m in line with last year.

We would like to use this opportunity to thank all SKAKO Concrete employees for an impressive job of turning the Concrete business around over the last 3 years. We are extremely happy to see the business continue under a new long sighted ownership committed to the domicile in Faaborg.

The continuing SKAKO Vibration activities performed well in 2023 with an EBIT of DKK 24.6m. This is an increase of 26% compared with 2022 and a little above our latest guidance of DKK 20-24m.

What should shareholders expect from the new SKAKO?

For many years, SKAKO has been operated as two completely separate businesses with their own independent managements and organizations in Concrete and Vibration. The divestment of SKAKO Concrete means that the company now can focus more on the business segments in SKAKO Vibration. This part of SKAKO has for many years delivered a stable return, with good profitability of around 10%, by selling sorting solutions based on vibration technology in 3 main segments:

Fasteners

SKAKO delivers advanced conveying solutions to subcontractors for the automotive industry. SKAKO is the market leader in Germany, which is by far the largest market in Europe. The European market is expected to grow by almost 5% annually until 2031.

Minerals/Mining

SKAKO has provided sorting and processing solutions to the Mining industry for over 50 years. The industry faces significant investments to ensure raw materials for the green transition. The global market is expected to grow by almost 6% per year until 2028.

Recycling

SKAKO has provided solutions to the waste sorting market for many years. In 2019, the board decided to invest more actively in this segment through the acquisition of the company Dartek, located in St. Sebastian, Spain. This acquisition has been instrumental in getting deeper understanding of the growing Recycling market boosted by the push for green transition. SKAKO will invest into organic growth and pursue M&A opportunities in this segment.

All years are different, and challenges and opportunities vary, but the dependance on skilled and satisfied employees as well as happy customers and partners is always important.

We would like to thank everyone for the support and trust in SKAKO in 2023.

Lionel Girieud

Jens Wittrup Willumsen

CEO

Chairman of the Board

| Annual report 2023

1.1 Letter to our shareholders

Our purpose

We aim to make customers' production flow efficient, reliable and sustainable

Our values

We are dedicated

as our knowledge and competencies are inherited from more than 60 years of experience and dedicated to your needs

We are reliable

as we are known for setting the standards of quality and accuracy within our industry

We are accessible

as we are well represented around the world and always ready to help

Our brand promises

We develop sustainable, technology-based and visionary solutions

We meet customers with a future-oriented mindset and

engage our technical know-how, digitization and innovative capacity in companies' individual needs

We provide profitable business

We generate continuous and visible value for our customers and our investors

We are big enough to cope - and small enough to care

We match customers' needs and deliver scalable solutions

We commit ourselves in close partnerships

We put our customers' needs first and bring our service, customer-adapted solutions and engineering expertise.

Annual report 2023

1.2 KEY EVENTS 2023

Brand Manifesto

SKAKO Vibration has made a brand manifesto explaining the core of the business, which is to help the Minerals, Fasteners, and Recycling industries use and reuse the planet's resources in the best possible way.

Q1

Q1

From San Diego to Pennsylvania

To get closer to the majority of the customers in the USA, SKAKO Concrete has moved the premises from San Diego to Coopersburg, PA.

Annual report 2023

The Precast Show

In February, SKAKO Concrete participated in the Precast

Show in Ohio.

Q1

Q2

Solar panels

SKAKO Vibration France has installed solar panels on the roof and is now generating its own electricity.

1.2 KEY EVENTS 2023

60-year anniversary

On 1 July 2023, SKAKO had 60-year anniversary. The anniversary was celebrated with a reception in June and an employee event in September.

Q3

Q4

Rebuild Ukraine

SKAKO Concrete is ready to help rebuild Ukraine and participated in the Rebuild Ukraine exhibition in Poland in November.

Annual report 2023

ExhibitionsPOLLUTEC

Both SKAKO Concrete and SKAKO Vibration have participated in many exhibitions during the year. Photo: In October, SKAKO Vibration participated in the Recycling exhibition POLLUTEC in Lyon, France.

Q4

Q4

Sale of SKAKO Concrete

SKAKO Concrete is no longer a part of SKAKO, as it has been sold to Zefyr Invest A/S.

1.3 FINANCIAL KEY FIGURES

Key figures and financial ratios - DKK

DKK Thousands

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

INCOME STATEMENT

Revenue

248,159

237,535

203,200

167,600

180,600

Gross profit

74,734

68,486

57,000

47,000

52,900

Operating profit (EBIT) before special items

24,599

19,659

14,139

9,576

16,668

Special items

(1,934)

(1,958)

-

-

-

Operating profit (EBIT) after special items

22,662

17,701

14,139

9,576

16,668

Net financial items

(3,330)

(2,226)

(4,004)

(2,458)

(2,080)

Profit before tax

19,332

15,474

10,135

7,118

14,588

Profit after tax

13,774

12,385

8,676

6,300

13,908

Profit for the year discontinued activities

67,463

12,689

2,183

7,946

1,210

Profit for the year

81,237

25,074

10,859

14,246

12,698

BALANCE SHEET

Non-current assets

55,001

88,599

84,216

84,265

85,947

Current assets

287,192

295,458

254,804

237,793

236,383

Assets

342,193

384,057

339,020

322,058

322,330

Equity

215,064

146,167

132,237

127,252

124,417

Non-current liabilities

14,454

26,473

29,122

38,455

32,851

Current liabilities

112,675

211,417

177,661

156,351

165,062

Net debt

(137,478)

20,997

26,987

40,187

32,370

Net working capital

54,684

110,681

105,703

111,295

93,427

OTHER KEY FIGURES

Investment in intangible assets

561

4,153

3,962

7,236

2,703

Investment in tangible assets

10,600

6,174

3,504

5,860

9,415

Cash flow from operating activities (CFFO)

16,783

35,665

30,276

4,806

24,451

Free cash flow*

12,159

28,850

22,810

(8,293)

(20,855)

Average number of employees

115

112

199

195

191

| Annual report 2023

1.3 Financial key figures

Key figures and financial ratios - DKK CONTINUED

DKK Thousands

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

FINANCIAL RATIOS

Gross profit margin

30.1%

28.8%

25.4%

23.2%

24.3%

Profit margin (EBIT margin) before special items

9.9%

8.3%

5.6%

4.5%

5.1%

Liquidity ratio

254.9%

126.2%

143.4%

152.1%

141.3%

Equity ratio

62.8%

37.5%

39.0%

39.5%

38.6%

Return on equity

42.5%

16.3%

10.2%

8.6%

12.2%

ROIC

91.5%

16.9%

10,3%

8,3%

9,1%

Financial leverage

-69.9%

17.8%

20.4%

31.6%

26.1%

Net debt to EBITDA

-4.7

0.6

1.0

1.8

1.4

Net debt to EBITDA after extraordinary dividends

-0.5

-

-

-

-

NWC/Revenue

22.0%

25.5%

29.1%

33.1%

26.4%

Earnings per share (EPS)

26.34

5.73

2.8

2.0

4.5

Equity value per share

69.74

27.38

42.9

41.3

40.1

Share price

103.0

62.6

55.2

49.8

45.9

Price-book ratio

1.4

1.3

1.3

1.2

1.1

Market cap

319,960

194,461

171,474

154,700

142,584

Order backlog

61,942

70,700

54,300

58,600

60,000

Figures before 2022 contains the "old" SKAKO Group including SKAKO Vibration and the discontinued business SKAKO Concrete.

For calculation of financial ratios please see note 26. Net working capital is calculated as Inventory, Trade receivables and Contract assets less Contract liabilities and Trade payables. Backlog represents revenue from signed contracts or orders executed but not yet completed or performed in full.

| Annual report 2023

1.3 Financial key figures

