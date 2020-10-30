SKAKO A/S : Interim report Q3 2020 0 10/30/2020 | 12:45pm EDT Send by mail :

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THIS DOCUMENT This document contains forward-looking statements. Words such as believe, expect, may, will, plan, strategy, prospect, foresee, estimate, project, anticipate, can, intend, outlook, guidance, target and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operation of financial performance identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the outlook set forth. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events which may prove incorrect. The Covid-19 pandemic has increased uncertainties in estimates and expectations to the future. SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 2 KEY FIGURES AND FINANCIAL RATIOS - DKK INCOME STATEMENT, DKK Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q1-Q3 2020 Q1-Q3 2019 Year 2019 THOUSANDS Revenue from contracts with 79,968 79,807 252,676 263,075 354,192 customers Gross profit 18,998 20,499 63,569 62,812 86,092 Operating profit (EBIT) 3,926 4,529 15,008 10,147 18,005 Net financial items (500) (845) (1,814) (2,154) (2,590) Profit before tax 3,426 3,684 13,194 7,993 15,413 Profit for the period 3,065 3,670 12,489 7,613 14,246 BALANCE SHEET, DKK THOUSANDS Non-current assets 80,342 46,762 80,342 46,762 85,947 Current assets 249,485 211,222 249,485 211,222 236,383 Assets 329,832 257,984 329,832 257,984 322,330 Equity 136,224 117,709 136,224 117,709 124,417 Non-current liabilities 24,518 6,069 24,518 6,069 30,619 Current liabilities 169,090 134,206 169,090 134,206 167,294 Net debt 40,203 8,505 40,203 8,505 32,370 Net working capital 132,802 98,478 132,802 98,478 93,427 OTHER KEY FIGURES, DKK THOUSANDS Investment in intangible assets 53 685 577 1,274 2,703 Investment in tangible assets 935 162 1,267 924 9,415 Cash flow from operating activities (9,279) 9,737 (9,922) 4,220 24,451 (CFFO) Free cash flow (10,267) 8,890 (7,811) 2,022 (20,855) Number of employees 206 206 206 206 210 FINANCIAL RATIOS Gross profit margin 23.8% 25.7% 25.2% 23.9% 24.3% Profit margin (EBIT margin) 4.9% 5.7% 5.9% 3.9% 5.1% Liquidity ratio 147.5% 157.4% 147.5% 157.4% 141.3% Equity ratio 41.3% 45.6% 41.3% 45.6% 38.6% Return on equity 15.1% 16.1% 15.1% 16.1% 12.2% Financial leverage 29.5% 7.2% 29.5% 7.2% 26.1% NWC/revenue 38.1% 27.6% 31.4% 27.6% 26.4% Earnings per share, DKK 0.99 1.19 4.05 2.47 4.62 Equity value per share, DKK 44.2 38.2 44.2 38.2 40.1 Share price, DKK 43.9 42.0 43.9 42.0 45.9 Price-book ratio 1.0 1.1 1.0 1.1 1.1 Market capitalisation, DKK 136,372 130,470 136,372 130,470 142,584 thousands ADDITIONAL NUMBERS, DKK THOUSANDS Order backlog 94,900 92,529 94,900 92,529 123,654 For calculation of financial ratios please see page 12. Net working capital is calculated as Inventory, Trade receivables and Contract assets less Contract liabilities and Trade payables. Backlog represents revenue from signed contracts or orders signed but not yet completed or performed in full, and the revenue that is expected to be recognized in the future. SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 3 25.7% 5.7% 157.4% 45.6% 16.1% 7.2% 27.6% 0.16 5.1 5.6 1.1 17,475 23.8% 4.9% 147.5% 41.3% 15.1% 29.5% 38.1% 0.13 5.9 5.9 1.0 18,314 25.2% 5.9% 147.5% 41.3% 15.1% 29.5% 31.4% 0.54 5.9 5.9 1.0 18,314 113 1,304 1,191 206 173 (1,246) (1,049) 206 248 (1,333) (1,379) 206 10,790 33,505 44,295 18,295 3,293 22,708 5,399 17,835 6,263 28,290 34,554 15,766 813 17,975 1,139 13,190 10,790 33,505 44,295 18,295 3,293 22,708 5,399 17,835 Q3 2020 10,723 2,547 527 (67) 459 411 Q3 2019 10,693 2,747 607 (113) 494 492 Q1-Q3 2020 33,880 8,524 2,012 (243) 1,769 1,675 23.9% 3.9% 157.4% 45.6% 16.1% 7.1% 27.6% 0.33 5.1 5.6 1.1 17,475 24.3% 5.1% 141.3% 38.6% 12.2% 26.1% 26.4% 0.62 5.4 6.1 1.1 19,088 294 1,622 565 3,273 271 (2,792) 206 210 6,263 28,290 34,554 15,766 813 17,975 1,139 13,190 11,506 31,644 43,150 16,655 4,099 22,395 4,333 12,373 Q1-Q3 2019 35,249 8,416 1,360 (289) 1.071 1.020 Year 2019 47,415 11,525 2,410 (347) 2,063 1,907 KEY FIGURES AND FINANCIAL RATIOS - EUR* INCOME STATEMENT, EUR THOUSANDS Revenue from contracts with customers Gross profit Operating profit (EBIT) Net financial items Profit before tax Profit for the period BALANCE SHEET, EUR THOUSANDS Non-current assets Current assets Assets Equity Non-current liabilities Current liabilities Net interest-bearing debt Net working capital OTHER KEY FIGURES, EUR THOUSANDS Investment in intangible and tangible assets Cash flow from operating activities (CFFO) Free cash flow Average number of employees FINANCIAL RATIOS Gross profit margin Profit margin (EBIT margin) Liquidity ratio Equity ratio Return on equity Financial leverage NWC/revenue Earnings per share, EUR Equity value per share, EUR Share price, EUR Price-book ratio Market capitalisation, EUR thousands ADDITIONAL NUMBERS, EUR THOUSANDS Order backlog 12,737 12,393 12,737 12,393 16,553 *On the translation of key figures and financial ratios from Danish kroner to euro, Danmarks Nationalbank's rate of exchange on 30 September 2020 of 744.62 has been used for balance sheet items, and the average rate of exchange of 745.79 has been used for income statement and cash flow items. Backlog represents anticipated revenue from contracts or orders signed but not yet completed or performed in full, and the revenue that is expected to be recognized in the future. SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 4 MANAGEMENT STATEMENT We have considered and approved the interim report of SKAKO A/S for the period 1 January - 30 September 2020. The interim report, which has not been audited or reviewed by our auditors, has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim financial reporting, as adopted by the European Union and accounting policies set out in the annual report for 2019 of SKAKO A/S. Furthermore, the interim report for the period 1 January - 30 September 2020 has been prepared in accordance with additional Danish disclosure requirements for interim reports of listed companies. In our opinion, the interim financial report gives a true and fair view of the Group's assets, liabilities and financial position on 30 September 2020 and of the results of the Group's operations and cash flows for the first nine months of 2020. We also believe that the Management commentary contains a fair review of the development in the Group's business and financial position, the results for the period and the Group's financial position as a whole. A description of the principal risks and uncertainties facing SKAKO can be found in the annual report for 2019. Faaborg, 30 October 2020 Executive Board _______________________ _______________________ Steffen Kremmer Lionel Girieud Director Director Board of Directors _______________________ _______________________ Jens Wittrup Willumsen Christian Herskind Jørgensen Chairman Deputy Chairman _______________________ _______________________ _______________________ Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen Lars Tveen Sophie Louise Knauer SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 5 HIGHLIGHTS Results and order intake Operating profit (EBIT) for Q1-Q3 2020 amounted to DKK 15.0m compared to DKK 10.1m in Q1-Q3 2019. The higher operating profit (EBIT) in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to Q1-Q3 2019 is driven by increased gross profit margins as well as a decreasing capacity cost ratio. The positive results are generated in both divisions where the Concrete Division has realised an EBIT of DKK 7.0m in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to an EBIT of DKK 0.0m in Q1-Q3 2019 while the Vibration Division has realised an EBIT of DKK 9.8 in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to an EBIT of DKK 11.8m in Q1-Q3 2019. Increased contribution margins and capacity cost savings following the S2020 Profit Enhancement Programme (see below) are driving the increase in EBIT in the Concrete Division even though revenue for the division has decreased with 5.4% compared to Q1-Q3 2019. A decrease in revenue of 3.0% compared to Q1-Q3 2019 along with increased capacity costs due to the acquisition of Dartek has resulted in the decrease in EBIT from the Vibration Division. Due to Covid-19 the added costs from the acquisition of Dartek, has not yet been offset by a corresponding increase in revenue in Q1-Q3 2020. In both divisions, initiated cost savings and government compensation (grants) due to the Covid-19 lockdown have offset some of the negative impact from Covid-19. Received government compensation amounts to DKK 3.8m in Q1-Q3 2020, of which DKK 1.6m was received in the Concrete Division and DKK 2.2m was received in the Vibration Division. While we expect to remain profitable in Q4 2020, we also expect the results to be below those from first three quarters of 2020. Revenue from aftersales returned to a normal level in Q3 2020 and is also expected to remain at a normal level in Q4 2020. In the Vibration Division revenue from plant orders is expected to be realised below the normal level in Q4 2020 as a result of a lack of plant orders in Q2 and Q3 2020 due to the uncertainties resulting from Covid-19. In the Concrete Division revenue from plant orders is expected to be realised at the same level as Q4 2019 due to the high order backlog going into 2020 and high order intake in Q2 2020. Order intake in Q1-Q3 2020 amounted to DKK 223.9m compared to DKK 248.8m in Q1-Q3 2019. Order intake has been negatively impacted by uncertainties resulting from Covid-19. The order backlog at the beginning of Q4 2020 amounts to DKK 94.9m which is an increase of 2.6% compared to the order backlog at the beginning of Q4 2019. Due to the high order backlog entering 2020, we still have a good order backlog going into Q4 2020. While order intake for aftersales is returning to a normal level, we still experience some hesitation on signing plant orders. August started optimistically with regards to plant order intake but the increase in Covid-19 cases through September resulted in decisions yet again being delayed. Our pipeline is good, and we do not see projects being cancelled. However, the decisions process is prolonged due to the uncertainties resulting from Covid-19. S2020 Profit Enhancement Programme in SKAKO Concrete In 2019, SKAKO Concrete initiated the S2020 Profit Enhancement Programme where we have high focus on improved earnings as well as increased standardization and optimization of all key products. In addition, to improve our delivery performance we have continued our investment and strong focus in our sourcing and purchase project in order to maintain a high level of quality. In sales, the Lead Qualification System has been introduced to ensure a thorough and standardized approach to customers and quotations. Shorter delivery times and high-quality project execution are other areas that have our close attention. All these initiatives aim to improve profitability on Plant orders as we have also seen in Q1-Q3 2020. In addition to the previous initiatives in S2020 Profit Enhancement Programme, we have in June and September 2020 made reorganizations to be more flexible in relation to variance in activity. In September 2020, SKAKO Concrete signed a contract to acquire the small danish company Conparts ApS on 1 November 2020. The acquisition is made to further enhance profitability in SKAKO Concrete through a strengthened aftersales business. The Covid-19 pandemic The Covid-19 pandemic has had significant impact on Q1-Q3 2020, primarily in Q2 2020 where revenue decreased with 20.6% compared to Q2 2019. The decrease in revenue impacted both plant orders and aftersales. Furthermore, we have seen a lower level of plant order intake in Q2 and Q3 2020 due uncertainties resulting from Covid-19. Even though we expect to have seen the most significant impact in Q2 2020, we still expect to see some effects from the lockdown in Q4 2020. Aftersales revenue has returned to a normal level in Q3 2020 while revenue and order intake from plant orders are still affected by the uncertainties resulting from Covid-19. The Covid-19 lockdown of societies all over the world in Q2 2020 created a challenging situation, also for SKAKO. Operations in SKAKO continued at a reasonable level through the Covid-19 lockdown. Administrative staff in both Denmark and France was sent home while productions in both Denmark, France and Spain continued through the lockdown. Employees returned to the offices through June, July and August, and safe measures have been established at all facilities. With the rise in Covid- 19 infections in September, SKAKO has reinforced its safe measures to enable employees to keep working from our offices. Dividends Earlier this year SKAKO suspended dividends announced in the annual report for 2019 due to the uncertainties created by the surge of Covid-19. Even though uncertainties still exist, we currently view them as significantly reduced compared to the previous situation. Therefore, we have decided to distribute an interim dividend of DKK 2 per share corresponding to the dividend announced in the annual report for 2019. Ex dividend date: 3 November 2020 Record date: 5 November 2020 Payment date: 10 November 2020 SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 6 HIGHLIGHTS (continued) Guidance on earnings Based on the results in Q1-Q3 2020 and our expectation for revenue in Q4 2020, we are narrowing our guidance to an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 15-18m for 2020 (previous guidance EBIT of DKK 13-18m). Due to the dynamic and unpredictable development of the Covid-19 situation and its effects on economies, the guidance is subject to higher than normal degree of uncertainty. The guidance is based on the assumption of continued gradual improvements of the market conditions during the last part of 2020 with no new material adverse events affecting the global economies. SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 7 ABOUT SKAKO The SKAKO Group has two divisions: SKAKO Vibration: Vibratory feeding, conveying and screening equipment

SKAKO Concrete: Concrete batching plants for ready-mix, precast and jobsite plants SKAKO Vibration SKAKO Vibration develops, designs and sells high-end vibratory feeding, conveying, and screening equipment, used across the complete spectrum of material handling and processing. Our main focus is on plant sales with a solid after sales division. Our engineering, assembly and test facilities are located in Faaborg in Denmark, Strasbourg in France and San Sebastian in Spain, and the products are based on application know-how and own developed technology. SKAKO Vibration does not have any production as all parts for our products are sourced through suppliers and assembled in Faaborg, Strasbourg or San Sebastian. The products are transported to customers either from our suppliers or from assembling in Strasbourg, Faaborg or San Sebastian. The global market is penetrated using a niche strategy with a sector-driven focus. We are strong within the automotive sector, the mining sector and especially the phosphate mining sector. The main markets are EU and North Africa. We are focusing on expanding in Morocco to support our significant growth within supplying to the phosphate mining sector. Further, we aim to be one of the leading global participants in the automotive industry, especially through European and US players. Through the acquisition of Dartek Proyectos y Maquinaria, S.L. (Dartek) in November 2019, we have strengthened our presence in the recycling sector which is a segment expected to develop positively in the years to come. Following the acquisition of Dartek, the main sectors for SKAKO Vibration are now mining, automotive and recycling sectors, while the main geographical markets remain the same. SKAKO Concrete SKAKO Concrete develops, designs and sells a versatile high-end product range of all types of concrete batching plants for ready-mix, precast and jobsite plants. Our main focus is on plant sales with a solid after sales division. Our engineering, assembling and test facility is located in Faaborg in Denmark and the products are based on know-how and own developed technology. The products are transported to customers either from assembling in Faaborg or from our suppliers. The main markets are EU and North America. We aim to obtain a higher market share on existing markets without increasing the risk profile on the orders. SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 8 MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY Performance review DKK thousands Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Change 2020 2019 Revenue from contracts 79,968 79,807 0.2% 252,676 263,075 (4.0%) with customers Production costs (60,970) (59,308) 2.8% (189,107) (200,263) (5.6%) Gross profit 18,998 20,499 (7.3%) 63,569 62,812 1.2% Gross profit margin 23.8% 25.7% (1.9pp) 25.2% 23.9% 1.3pp Distribution costs (7.786) (8,929) (12.8%) (27,870) (31,732) (12.2%) Administrative expenses (7.286) (7,041) 3.5% (20,691) (20,933) (1.2%) Operating profit (EBIT) 3,926 4,529 (13.9%) 15,008 10,147 47.7% Profit margin (EBIT margin) 4.9% 5.7% (0.8pp) 5.9% 3.9% 2.0pp Profit for the period 3,065 3,670 (16.5%) 12,489 7,613 64.0% Number of employees 206 206 0.0% 206 206 0.0% Order intake 62,090 69,140 (10.2%) 223,895 248,783 (10.0%) Order backlog end of 94,900 92,529 2.6% 94,900 92,529 2.6% period Revenue Revenue increased by 0.2% in Q3 2020 and decreased by 4.0% in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to the same periods last year. The decrease in Q1-Q3 2020 is caused by a decrease in the Concrete Division of 5.4%, and a decrease in the Vibration Division of 3.0%. As expected, the Covid-19 lockdown has resulted in a significant decrease in revenue from aftersales in both divisions in Q1-Q3 2020, where revenue from aftersales has decreased with 8.1% (primarily due to a decrease of 20.9% in Q2 2020) compared to the same period last year. Organic growth was negative with 12.2% compared to Q1-Q3 2019. As lockdown measures have been eased through Q2 and Q3 2020, we are starting to see revenue from aftersales return towards a more normal level. However, even though revenue from aftersales in Q3 2020 is 2.0% above Q3 2019, the increase in infection levels through September has shown that revenue from aftersales is sensitive to the development in Covid-19. The Group experienced a decrease of 1.3% in revenue from plant orders in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to an increase of 20.4% in Q1 2020 and a decrease of 20.5% in Q2 2020 while Q3 2020 has been close to the levels of Q3 2019. The decrease in revenue from plant orders in Q2 was primarily driven by the fact that we were not able to perform on-site plant installations due to the Covid-19 lockdown. In the Vibration Division, revenue from plant orders is expected to be realised below the normal level in Q4 2020 as a result of a lack of plant orders in Q2 and Q3 2020 due to the uncertainties resulting from Covid-19. In the Concrete Division, revenue from plant orders is expected to be realised at the same level as Q4 2019 due to the high order backlog going into 2020 and high order intake in Q2 2020. Revenue, Concrete Vibration Group* DKK million Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Change Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Change Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Change 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Plants 65.5 67.0 (2.2%) 92.1 93.0 (1.0%) 156.8 158.8 (1.3%) Aftersales 61.3 67.0 (8.5%) 36.5 39.6 (7.8%) 95.9 104.3 (8.1%) Total 126.8 134.0 (5.4%) 128.6 132.6 (3.0%) 252.7 263.1 (4.0%) * After eliminations SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 9 MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY - continued Revenue, Concrete Vibration Group* DKK million Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change Plants 18.1 18.5 (2.2%) 28.8 29.4 (2.0%) 46.8 47.4 (1.3%) Aftersales 22.1 21.4 3.3% 11.7 11.7 0.0% 33.2 32.4 2.4% Total 40.2 39.9 0.8% 40.5 41.1 (1.5%) 80.0 79.8 0.2% * After eliminations Gross profit In Q3 2020 revenue increased with 0.2% while production costs increased with 2.8% compared to Q3 2019. This led to a gross profit margin of 23.8% which represents a decrease of 1.9 percentage points compared to Q3 2019. Following the continued work under the S2020 Profit Enhancement Programme (see page 6) in the Concrete division, a reorganization was conducted in September resulting in one-time extra costs of DKK 0.8m under production costs which impacts the gross profit margin negatively. Furthermore, while the Concrete division realised an increase in revenue in Q3 2020 of 0.8%, the Vibration division realised a decrease in revenue of 1.5%. In general revenue in the Vibration division is realised with a higher gross profit margin than revenue in the Concrete division. In Q1-Q3 2020 revenue decreased with 4.0% while production costs decreased with 5.6% compared to the same period last year. This led to a gross profit margin of 25.2% which represents an increase of 1.3 percentage points compared to Q1-Q3 2019. The large decrease in revenue from aftersales relative to the decrease in revenue from plant orders has had a negative impact on the gross profit margins because revenue from aftersales holds higher margins. On the other hand, improved gross profit margins on plant orders have had a positive effect on gross profit margins in both divisions. In the Concrete Division we are seeing the positive effects from the S2020 Profit Enhancement Programme. In the Vibration Division plant orders with a higher than normal gross profit margin have been delivered in H1 2020. Government compensation (grants) has also had a positive impact on gross profit margins in Q1-Q3 2020. Received government compensation under gross profit amounts to DKK 2.9m in Q1-Q3 2020 of which DKK 1.4m was received in the Concrete Division and DKK 1.5m was received in the Vibration Division. Results, DKK Concrete Vibration Group* million Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Change Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Change Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Change 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue 126.8 134.0 (5.4%) 128.6 132.6 (3.0%) 252.7 263.1 (4.0%) Gross profit 24.4 23.1 4.3% 39.2 39.7 (2.0%) 63.6 62.8 1.2% Gross profit 19.2% 17.2% 2.0pp 30.5% 29.9% 0.6pp 25.2% 23.9% 1.3pp margin Operating 7.0 0.0 (N/A) 9.8 11.8 (16.9%) 15.0 10.1 47.7% profit (EBIT) EBIT-margin 5.5% 0.0% 5.5pp 7.6% 8.9% (1.3pp) 5.9% 3.8% 2.1pp * After eliminations Capacity costs Distribution costs decreased by 12.8% in Q3 2020 and by 12.2% in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to the same periods last year, and administrative expenses increased by 3.5% in Q3 2020 and decreased by 1.2% in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019 and Q1-Q3 2019. The decrease in administrative and distribution expenses in Q1-Q3 2020 is primarily due to cost savings initiated in connection to the Covid-19 lockdown, and government compensation (grants) received in the period due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Capacity costs have decreased in the Concrete Division while the Vibration division has seen a small increase in capacity costs due to the acquisition of Dartek. Received government compensation under capacity costs amounts to DKK 0.9m in Q1-Q3 2020, of which DKK 0.3m was received in the Concrete Division and DKK 0.6m was received in the Vibration Division. SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 10 MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY - continued Operating profit Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to DKK 3.9m in Q3 2020 and DKK 15.0m in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to DKK 4.5m in Q3 2019 and DKK 10.1m in Q1-Q3 2019. The higher operating profit (EBIT) is primarily driven by increased gross profit margins and capacity cost savings. The positive results are generated in both divisions where the Concrete Division has realised an EBIT of DKK 7.0m in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to an EBIT of DKK 0.0m in Q1-Q3 2019 while the Vibration Division has realised an EBIT of DKK 9.8 in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to an EBIT of DKK 11.8m in Q1-Q3 2019. Increased contribution margins and capacity cost savings following the S2020 Profit Enhancement Programme are driving the increase in EBIT in the Concrete Division even though revenue for the division has decreased with 5.4% compared to Q1- Q3 2019. A decrease in revenue of 3.0% compared to Q1-Q3 2019 along with increased capacity costs due to the acquisition of Dartek has resulted in the decrease in EBIT from the Vibration Division. In both divisions, initiated cost savings and government compensation (grants) due to the Covid-19 lockdown have offset some of the negative impact from Covid-19. Received government compensation amounts to DKK 3.8m in Q1-Q3 2020, distributed with DKK 1.6m in the Concrete Division and DKK 2.2m in the Vibration Division. While we expect to remain profitable in Q4 2020, we also expect the results to be below those from first three quarters of 2020. Revenue from aftersales returned to a normal level in Q3 2020 and is also expected to remain at a normal level in Q4 2020. In the Vibration Division revenue from plant orders is expected to be realised below the normal level in Q4 2020 as a result of a lack of plant orders in Q2 and Q3 2020 due to the uncertainties resulting from Covid-19. In the Concrete Division revenue from plant orders is expected to be realised at the same level as Q4 2019 due to the high order backlog going into 2020 and high order intake in Q2 2020. Order intake and backlog In Q3 2020, order intake amounted to DKK 62.0m which is a decrease of 10.2% compared to the same period last year. Order intake in Q3 2020 for the Concrete Division amounted to DKK 24.3m compared to DKK 38.6m in Q3 2019. Order intake in Q3 2020 for the Vibration Division amounted to DKK 38.8m compared to DKK 31.4m in Q3 2019. Order intake in both divisions in Q3 2020 was negatively impacted by the uncertainties resulting from Covid-19. The Group order backlog at the beginning of Q4 2020 amounts to DKK 94.9m which is an increase of 2.6% compared to the order backlog at the beginning of Q4 2019. Due to the high order backlog entering 2020, we still have a good order backlog going into Q4 2020. While order intake for aftersales is returning to a normal level, we still experience some hesitation on signing plant orders. August started optimistically with regards to plant order intake but the increase in Covid-19 cases through September resulted in decisions yet again being delayed. Our pipeline is good, and we do not see projects being cancelled. However, the decisions process is prolonged due to the uncertainties resulting from Covid-19. Order intake Concrete Vibration Group* Q1-Q3 2020, DKK million Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Year Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Year Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Year 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 2019 Order book, 64.6 72.9 72.9 60.0 34.3 34.3 123.7 106.8 106.8 beginning Order intake 105.1 109.0 169.5 121.6 143.5 206.3 223.9 248.8 371.0 Revenue (126.8) (134.0) (177.8) (128.6) (132.6) (180.6) (252.7) (263.1) (354.2) Order book, 42.9 47.9 64.6 53.0 45.2 60.0 94.9 92.5 123.6 ending *After eliminations Order intake Concrete Vibration Group* Q3 2020, DKK million Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Year Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Year Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Year 2019 2019 2019 Order book, 58.9 49.1 72.9 54.7 54.9 34.3 112.9 103.2 106.8 beginning Order intake 24.3 38.6 169.5 38.8 31.4 206.3 62.0 69.2 371.0 Revenue (40.3) (39.8) (177.8) (40.5) (41.1) (180.6) (80.0) (79.1) (354.2) Order book, 42.9 47.9 64.6 53.0 45.2 60.0 94.9 92.5 123.6 ending *After eliminations SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 11 MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY - continued Cash flow developments In the first nine months of 2020, SKAKO generated a cash flow from operating activities (CFFO) of DKK -9.9m compared to DKK 4.2m in the first nine months of 2019. In Q3 2020 cash flow from operating activities (CFFO) amounted to DKK -8.2m compared to DKK 9.7m in Q3 2019. As expected, the negative cash flow in Q1-Q3 2020 is primarily due to work performed on prepaid customer contracts and an increase in trade receivables and receivables from customer contracts that have not yet reached contractual milestones for invoicing as we have not been able to finish on-site plant installations. Generally, our customers are fulfilling their payment obligations and the Group has a strong liquidity. We expect to see an improvement of cash flows in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021. Equity The Group's equity amounted to DKK 136.2m on 30 September 2020 (DKK 117.7m on 30 September 2019) equalling an equity ratio of 41.3% (45.6% on 30 September 2019). The increase in equity is mainly due to profit for the period of DKK 12.5m. The decrease in equity ratio is primarily due to goodwill from the investment in Dartek in November 2019. Balance sheet As of 30 September 2020, the Group's assets totalled DKK 329.8m (DKK 258.0m on 30 September 2019). The increase in assets is primarily due to Goodwill from the investment in Dartek in November 2019 and an increase in trade receivables and receivables from customer contracts. Non-current assets increased by DKK 33.5m and amounted to DKK 80.3m (DKK 46.8m on 30 September 2019) while current assets increased by DKK 38.3m to DKK 249.5m (DKK 211.2m on 30 September 2019). The increase in non-current assets is primarily due to Goodwill from the investment in Dartek in November 2019. Net debt increased by DKK 31.7m and totalled DKK 40.2m on 30 September 2020 (DKK 8.5m on 30 September 2019). The increase in net debt is primarily due to the payment structure in the Dartek acquisition where we owe a total of DKK 22.4m on 30 September 2020. Also, the increase in trade receivables and receivables from customer contracts has resulted in an increased utilisation of credit facilities. Current liabilities amounted to DKK 169.1m (DKK 134.2m on 30 September 2019). The increase in current liabilities is primarily due to the payment structure in the Dartek acquisition. Also, the increase in trade receivables and receivables from customer contracts has resulted in an increased utilisation of credit facilities. Accounting policies as well as financial estimates and assumptions The interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim financial reporting as adopted by the EU and further Danish disclosure requirements in respect of interim reports for listed companies. With the below exception, the accounting policies used for the interim report are the same as the accounting policies used for Annual Report 2019 to which we refer for a full description. The Group has adopted all new, amended and revised accounting standards and interpretations as published by the IASB and adopted by the EU effective for the accounting period beginning on 1 January 2020. We refer to the notes to the annual report for a description of material estimates and assumptions. Compared with the description in the Annual Report 2019, there have been no changes in the accounting estimates and assumptions made by Management in the preparation of the interim report. Financial ratios Financial ratios are calculated as follows: Gross profit margin = Gross profit x 100 / Revenue

Profit margin = EBIT x 100 / Revenue

Liquidity ratio = Total current assets x 100 / Total current liabilities

Equity ratio = Total equity x 100 / Total assets

Return on equity = Profit for the period x 100 / (Equity this year + equity prior year) / 2*

Financial leverage = Net interest-bearing debt x 100 / Equity

interest-bearing debt x 100 / Equity NWC/Revenue = Net working capital x 100 / Revenue*

Earnings per share = Profit for the period / Shares in free flow

Equity value per share = Equity / Total shares

Share price = Share price at end of period

Price-book ratio = Share price / Equity per share

ratio = Share price / Equity per share Market capitalization = Total number of share x Share price *Measured over a 12-month period (1 October 2019 to 30 September 2020) Events after the balance sheet date There have been no events to change the assessment of the interim report after the balance sheet date until today. SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 12 Dividends Earlier this year SKAKO suspended dividends announced in the annual report for 2019 due to the uncertainties created by the surge of Covid-19. Even though uncertainties still exist, we currently view them as significantly reduced compared to the previous situation. Therefore, we have decided to distribute an interim dividend of DKK 2 per share corresponding to the dividend announced in the annual report for 2019. Ex dividend date: 3 November 2020 Record date: 5 November 2020 Payment date: 10 November 2020 Outlook 2020 Based on the results in Q1-Q3 2020 and our expectation for revenue in Q4 2020, we are narrowing our guidance to an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 15-18m for 2020 (previous guidance EBIT of DKK 13-18m). Due to the dynamic and unpredictable development of the Covid-19 situation and its effects on economies, the guidance is subject to higher than normal degree of uncertainty. The guidance is based on the assumption of continued gradual improvements of the market conditions during the last part of 2020 with no new material adverse events affecting the global economies. SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 13 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT DKK thousands Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Year 2019 2020 2019 Revenue from contracts with customers 79,968 79,807 252,676 263,075 354,192 Production costs (60,970) (59,308) (189,107) (200,263) (268,100) Gross profit 18,998 20,499 63,569 62,812 86,092 Distribution costs (7.786) (8,929) (27,870) (31,732) (39,796) Administrative expenses (7.286) (7,041) (20,691) (20,933) (28,291) Operating profit (EBIT) before special 3,926 4,529 15,008 10,147 18,005 items Financial income 11 - 123 - 248 Financial expenses (511) (845) (1,937) (2,154) (2,838) Profit before tax 3,426 3,684 13,194 7,993 15,415 Tax on profit for the period (361) (14) (705) (380) (1,169) Profit for the period 3,065 3,670 12,489 7,613 14,246 Profit for the period attributable to SKAKO A/S shareholders Earnings per share (EPS), DKK Diluted earnings per share (EPS), DKK 3,065 3,670 12,489 7,613 14,246 0.99 1.19 4.05 2.47 4.62 0.99 1.19 4.05 2.47 4.62 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME DKK thousands Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Year 2019 2020 2019 Profit for the period 3,065 3,670 12,489 7,613 14,246 Other comprehensive income: Items that have been or may subsequently be reclassified to the income statement: Foreign currency translation, (412) 252 (1,139) 334 349 subsidiaries Value adjustments of hedging 305 (1) 333 (26) 186 instruments Other comprehensive income (107) 251 (806) 308 555 Comprehensive income 2,958 3,921 11,683 7,921 14,801 Comprehensive income attributable 2,958 3,921 11,683 7,921 14,801 to SKAKO A/S shareholders SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 14 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DKK thousands 30 September 30 September 31 Dec 2019 2020 2019 Other intangible assets 33,417 5,329 37,733 Intangible assets under development 5,490 3,510 4,830 Intangible assets 38,907 8,839 42,563 Leased assets 8,820 3,437 10,423 Land and buildings 5,750 5,054 5,644 Plant and machinery 406 583 510 Operating equipment, fixtures and fittings 3,006 3,558 3,442 Leasehold improvements 273 312 268 Tangible assets under construction 58 59 60 Property, plant and equipment 18,313 13,003 20,347 Other receivables 1,509 1,263 1,267 Deferred tax assets 21,612 23,657 21,770 Other non-current assets 23,121 24,920 23,037 Total non-current assets 80,341 46,762 85,947 Inventories 60,907 56,855 59,804 Trade receivables 75,377 61,893 64,884 Contract assets 77,206 62,338 72,708 Income tax 187 26 1,266 Other receivables 7,559 8,077 7,274 Prepaid expenses 4,357 3,777 3,887 Other investments - 74 74 Cash 23,898 18,182 26,486 Current assets 249,491 211,222 236,383 Assets 329,832 257,984 322,330 SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 15 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DKK thousands 30 September 30 September 31 Dec 2019 2020 2019 Share capital 31,064 31,064 31,064 Foreign currency translation reserve (910) 334 229 Hedging reserve 371 (26) 38 Proposed dividends 6,213 - - Retained earnings 99,486 86,337 93,086 Total equity 136,224 117,709 124,417 Leasing 5,921 2,539 7,712 Loans and borrowings 14,928 - 19,366 Provisions 3,669 3,529 3,541 Non-current liabilities 24,518 6,069 30,619 Loans and borrowings 8,195 - 8,640 Bank loans and credit facilities 32,103 21,629 20,377 Leasing 2,954 2,519 2,832 Provisions 2,010 2,178 2,025 Contracts liabilities 6,566 8,681 16,517 Trade payables 74,121 73,928 87,528 Income tax 656 - 37 Other liabilities 42,485 25,271 29,338 Current liabilities 169,090 134,206 167,294 Liabilities 193,608 140,276 197,913 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 329,832 257,984 322,330 SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 16 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT DKK thousands Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Year 2019 2020 2019 Profit before tax 3,426 3,684 13,194 7,993 15,415 Adjustments 1,831 1,590 4,926 3,184 7,165 Change in receivables, etc. (14,055) 18,376 (15,908) 19,543 20,348 Change in inventories 872 (1,937) (1,103) (4,649) (7,822) Change in trade payables and other (827) (11,191) (10,210) (20,327) (8,635) liabilities, etc. Cash flow from operating activities (8,753) 10,522 (9,101) 5,744 26,470 before financial items and tax Financial items received and paid (500) (845) (1,814) (2,154) (2,591) Taxes paid (27) 60 993 629 570 Cash flow from operating activities (8,226) 9,737 (9,922) 4,220 24,450 Investment in intangible assets (53) (162) (577) (924) (2,703) Investment in tangible assets (935) (685) (1,267) (1,274) (9,415) Acquisition of entities - - 3,955 - (33,188) Cash flow from investing activities (988) (847) 2,111 (2,198) (45,306) Change in borrowings 706 - 14,640 - 35,557 Instalment on borrowings and loans (1,382) (735) (4,106) (2,218) (3,150) Change in short-term bank facilities 10,856 (6,381) (5,360) 7,654 4,184 Cash flow from financing activities 10,180 (7,116) 5,174 5,436 36,591 Change in cash and cash equivalents (88) 1,774 (2,637) 7,458 15,735 Cash and cash equivalents beginning 24,022 16,429 26,559 10,744 10,744 of period Foreign exchange adjustment, cash (37) 53 (24) 53 81 and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at end 23,898 18,255 23,898 18,255 26,560 of period Breakdown of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year: Cash and other investments 23,898 18,255 23,898 18,255 26,560 Cash and cash equivalents at the 23,898 18,255 23,898 18,255 26,560 end of the year: SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 17 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY DKK thousands Share Foreign Hedging Retained Proposed Equity capital currency reserve earnings dividends translation reserve Equity on 01 January 2020 31,064 229 38 93,086 - 124,417 Comprehensive income in Q1-Q3 2020: Profit for the period 12,489 - 12,489 Proposed dividends (6,213) 6,213 - Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustments, (1,139) (1,139) subsidiaries Value adjustments of hedging instruments 333 333 Other comprehensive income - (1,139) 333 - 6,213 (806) Comprehensive income, period - (1,139) 333 6,276 6,213 11,683 Share-based payment, warrants 124 - 124 Equity on 30 September 2020 31,064 (910) 371 99,486 6,213 136,224 DKK thousands Share Foreign Hedging Retained Equity capital currency reserve earnings translation reserve Equity on 01 January 2019 31,064 (140) (148) 78,290 109,066 Change in accounting policy (IFRS 16) (118) (118) Restated total equity at the beginning of the 31,064 (140) (148) 78,172 108,948 financial year Comprehensive income in Q1-Q3 2019: Profit for the period 7,613 7,613 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustments, 474 474 subsidiaries Value adjustments of hedging instruments 122 122 Other comprehensive income - 474 122 - 596 Comprehensive income, period - 474 122 7,613 8,209 Share-based payment, warrants 551 551 Equity on 30 September 2019 31,064 334 (26) 86,336 117,709 SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 18 SEGMENT INFORMATION DKK thousands Not distributed Concrete Vibration including parent Eliminations Group total Q1-Q3 2020 company Revenue, external 126.792 125,857 - - 252,649 Revenue, internal 25 2,692 - (2.717) - Total revenue 126.817 128,549 - (2.717) 252,649 Depreciation (1,700) (2,265) - - (3,965) Operating profit (EBIT) 6,952 9,844 (1.788) - 15,009 Result before tax 5,657 9.358 (1,821) - 13,194 Tax on profit for the year (361) (344) - - (705) Profit for the period 5,296 9,014 (1,821) - 12,489 Order backlog, beginning 64,571 60,014 - (931) 123,654 Order intake 105,105 121,569 - (2,779) 223,895 Order backlog, ending 42,859 53,034 - (993) 94,900 Segment non-current assets 30,695 45,691 3,955 - 80,341 Segment assets 123,696 204,111 4,623 (2,598) 329,832 Segment liabilities 44,042 147,173 4,991 (2,598) 193,608 Investment in intangible and 1.029 815 - - 1.844 tangible assets Average number of employees 101 105 - - 206 DKK thousands Not distributed Concrete Vibration including parent Eliminations Group total Q1-Q3 2019 company Revenue, external 134,000 129,075 - - 263,075 Revenue, internal - 3,497 - (3,497) - Total revenue 134,000 132,572 - (3,497) 263,075 Depreciation (1,669) (1,148) - - (2,817) Operating profit (EBIT) 25 11,769 (1,647) - 10,147 Result before tax (1,240) 10,948 (1,715) - 7,993 Tax on profit for the year 121 (501) - - (380) Profit for the period (1,120) 10,448 (1,715) - 7,613 Order backlog, beginning 72,884 34,334 - (397) 106,821 Order intake 108,978 143,491 - (3,686) 248,783 Order backlog, ending 47,862 45,253 - (586) 92,529 Segment non-current assets 28,721 13,958 4,083 - 46,762 Segment assets 109,593 152,089 4,536 (8,234) 257,984 Segment liabilities 45,994 97,525 4,990 (8,234) 140,275 Investment in intangible and 1,241 957 - - 2,198 tangible assets Average number of employees 105 101 - - 206 SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 19 QUARTERLY KEY FIGURES AND FINANCIAL RATIOS INCOME STATEMENT, Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Full year 2019 DKK THOUSANDS Revenue 79,968 74,926 97,782 91,117 79,807 354,192 Gross profit 18,998 20,677 23,894 23,253 20,499 86,092 Operating profit (EBIT) 3,926 5,497 5,584 7,831 4,529 18,005 Net financial items (500) (488) (825) (436) (845) (2,590) Profit before tax 3,426 5,009 4,759 7,395 3,684 15,415 Profit for the period 3,065 4,875 4,549 6,265 3,670 14,246 BALANCE SHEET, DKK THOUSANDS Non-current assets 80,342 80,941 81,130 85,947 46,762 85,947 Current assets 249,485 236,325 234,276 236,383 211,222 236,383 Assets 329,832 317,267 315,407 322,330 257,984 322,330 Equity 136,224 133,337 128,942 124,417 117,709 124,417 Non-current liabilities 24,518 24,925 25,485 30,619 6,069 30,619 Current liabilities 169,090 159,004 160,979 167,294 134,206 167,294 Net interest-bearing debt 40,203 29,972 34,143 32,370 8,505 32,370 Net working capital 132,802 122,675 110,710 110,710 98,478 110,710 OTHER KEY FIGURES, DKK THOUSANDS Investment in intangible and 988 856 557 9,920 847 12,118 tangible assets Cash flow from operating (9,279) 4,525 (5,113) 20,231 9,737 24,451 activities (CFFO) Free cash flow (10,267) 4,226 (1,715) (22,877) 8,890 (20,855) Number of employees 206 204 210 210 206 210 FINANCIAL RATIOS Gross profit margin 23.8% 27.6% 24.4% 25.5% 25.7% 24,3% Profit margin (EBIT margin) 4.9% 7.3% 5.7% 8.6% 5.7% 5.10% Liquidity ratio 147.5% 148.6% 145.5% 141.3% 157.4% 141,30% Equity ratio 41.3% 42.0% 40.9% 38.6% 45.6% 38.6% Return on equity 15.1% 16.0% 13.6% 12.2% 16.1% 12.2% Financial leverage 29.5% 22.5% 26.5% 26.1% 7.2% 26,1% NWC/revenue 38.1% 35.7% 30.7% 26.4% 27.6% 26,4% Earnings per share, DKK 0.99 1.58 1.48 2.15 1.19 4.62 Equity value per share, 44.2 43.2 41.8 40.1 38.2 40.1 DKK Share price, DKK 43.9 40.2 38.0 45.9 42.0 45.9 Price-book ratio 1.0 0.9 0.9 1.1 1.1 1.1 Market capitalisation, DKK 136,372 124,878 118,044 142,584 130,470 142,584 thousands SKAKO interim report 1 January - 