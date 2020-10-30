Log in
SKAKO A/S    SKAKO   DK0010231877

SKAKO A/S

(SKAKO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN - 10/30 11:51:29 am
51.2 DKK   +4.28%
51.2 DKK   +4.28%
SKAKO A/S : Interim report Q3 2020
PU
05/27SKAKO A/S : Delårsrapport for SKAKO A/S for 1. kvartal 2020
AQ
05/19SKAKO A/S : Opdatering af forventninger til 2020
AQ
SKAKO A/S : Interim report Q3 2020

10/30/2020 | 12:45pm EDT

1 January - 30 September 2020

INTERIM

REPORT

Q3 2020

SKAKO A/S

CVR 36 44 04 14

Bygmestervej 2, 5600 Faaborg

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THIS DOCUMENT

This document contains forward-looking statements. Words such as believe, expect, may, will, plan, strategy, prospect, foresee, estimate, project, anticipate, can, intend, outlook, guidance, target and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operation of financial performance identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the outlook set forth. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events which may prove incorrect. The Covid-19 pandemic has increased uncertainties in estimates and expectations to the future.

SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 2

KEY FIGURES AND FINANCIAL RATIOS - DKK

INCOME STATEMENT, DKK

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Q1-Q3 2020

Q1-Q3 2019

Year 2019

THOUSANDS

Revenue from contracts with

79,968

79,807

252,676

263,075

354,192

customers

Gross profit

18,998

20,499

63,569

62,812

86,092

Operating profit (EBIT)

3,926

4,529

15,008

10,147

18,005

Net financial items

(500)

(845)

(1,814)

(2,154)

(2,590)

Profit before tax

3,426

3,684

13,194

7,993

15,413

Profit for the period

3,065

3,670

12,489

7,613

14,246

BALANCE SHEET, DKK

THOUSANDS

Non-current assets

80,342

46,762

80,342

46,762

85,947

Current assets

249,485

211,222

249,485

211,222

236,383

Assets

329,832

257,984

329,832

257,984

322,330

Equity

136,224

117,709

136,224

117,709

124,417

Non-current liabilities

24,518

6,069

24,518

6,069

30,619

Current liabilities

169,090

134,206

169,090

134,206

167,294

Net debt

40,203

8,505

40,203

8,505

32,370

Net working capital

132,802

98,478

132,802

98,478

93,427

OTHER KEY FIGURES, DKK

THOUSANDS

Investment in intangible assets

53

685

577

1,274

2,703

Investment in tangible assets

935

162

1,267

924

9,415

Cash flow from operating activities

(9,279)

9,737

(9,922)

4,220

24,451

(CFFO)

Free cash flow

(10,267)

8,890

(7,811)

2,022

(20,855)

Number of employees

206

206

206

206

210

FINANCIAL RATIOS

Gross profit margin

23.8%

25.7%

25.2%

23.9%

24.3%

Profit margin (EBIT margin)

4.9%

5.7%

5.9%

3.9%

5.1%

Liquidity ratio

147.5%

157.4%

147.5%

157.4%

141.3%

Equity ratio

41.3%

45.6%

41.3%

45.6%

38.6%

Return on equity

15.1%

16.1%

15.1%

16.1%

12.2%

Financial leverage

29.5%

7.2%

29.5%

7.2%

26.1%

NWC/revenue

38.1%

27.6%

31.4%

27.6%

26.4%

Earnings per share, DKK

0.99

1.19

4.05

2.47

4.62

Equity value per share, DKK

44.2

38.2

44.2

38.2

40.1

Share price, DKK

43.9

42.0

43.9

42.0

45.9

Price-book ratio

1.0

1.1

1.0

1.1

1.1

Market capitalisation, DKK

136,372

130,470

136,372

130,470

142,584

thousands

ADDITIONAL NUMBERS, DKK

THOUSANDS

Order backlog

94,900

92,529

94,900

92,529

123,654

For calculation of financial ratios please see page 12. Net working capital is calculated as Inventory, Trade receivables and Contract assets less Contract liabilities and Trade payables. Backlog represents revenue from signed contracts or orders signed but not yet completed or performed in full, and the revenue that is expected to be recognized in the future.

SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 3

25.7%
5.7%
157.4%
45.6%
16.1%
7.2%
27.6%
0.16
5.1
5.6
1.1
17,475
23.8%
4.9%
147.5%
41.3%
15.1%
29.5%
38.1%
0.13
5.9
5.9
1.0
18,314
25.2%
5.9%
147.5%
41.3%
15.1%
29.5%
31.4%
0.54
5.9
5.9
1.0
18,314
113
1,304
1,191
206
173
(1,246)
(1,049)
206
248
(1,333)
(1,379)
206
10,790
33,505
44,295
18,295
3,293
22,708
5,399
17,835
6,263
28,290
34,554
15,766
813
17,975
1,139
13,190
10,790
33,505
44,295
18,295
3,293
22,708
5,399
17,835
Q3 2020
10,723
2,547
527
(67)
459
411
Q3 2019
10,693
2,747
607
(113)
494
492
Q1-Q32020
33,880
8,524
2,012
(243)
1,769
1,675
23.9%
3.9%
157.4%
45.6%
16.1%
7.1%
27.6%
0.33
5.1
5.6
1.1
17,475
24.3%
5.1%
141.3%
38.6%
12.2%
26.1%
26.4%
0.62
5.4
6.1
1.1
19,088
294 1,622
565 3,273
271 (2,792)
206 210
6,263
28,290
34,554
15,766
813
17,975
1,139
13,190
11,506
31,644
43,150
16,655
4,099
22,395
4,333
12,373
Q1-Q32019
35,249
8,416
1,360
(289)
1.071
1.020
Year 2019
47,415
11,525
2,410
(347)
2,063
1,907

KEY FIGURES AND FINANCIAL RATIOS - EUR*

INCOME STATEMENT, EUR

THOUSANDS

Revenue from contracts with customers

Gross profit

Operating profit (EBIT)

Net financial items

Profit before tax

Profit for the period

BALANCE SHEET, EUR THOUSANDS

Non-current assets

Current assets

Assets

Equity

Non-current liabilities

Current liabilities

Net interest-bearing debt

Net working capital

OTHER KEY FIGURES, EUR

THOUSANDS

Investment in intangible and tangible assets

Cash flow from operating activities (CFFO)

Free cash flow

Average number of employees

FINANCIAL RATIOS

Gross profit margin

Profit margin (EBIT margin)

Liquidity ratio

Equity ratio

Return on equity

Financial leverage

NWC/revenue

Earnings per share, EUR

Equity value per share, EUR

Share price, EUR

Price-book ratio

Market capitalisation, EUR thousands

ADDITIONAL NUMBERS, EUR

THOUSANDS

Order backlog

12,737

12,393

12,737

12,393

16,553

*On the translation of key figures and financial ratios from Danish kroner to euro, Danmarks Nationalbank's rate of exchange on 30 September 2020

of 744.62 has been used for balance sheet items, and the average rate of exchange of 745.79 has been used for income statement and cash flow items.

Backlog represents anticipated revenue from contracts or orders signed but not yet completed or performed in full, and the revenue that is expected to be recognized in the future.

SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 4

MANAGEMENT STATEMENT

We have considered and approved the interim report of SKAKO A/S for the period 1 January - 30 September 2020.

The interim report, which has not been audited or reviewed by our auditors, has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim financial reporting, as adopted by the European Union and accounting policies set out in the annual report for 2019 of SKAKO A/S. Furthermore, the interim report for the period 1 January - 30 September 2020 has been prepared in accordance with additional Danish disclosure requirements for interim reports of listed companies.

In our opinion, the interim financial report gives a true and fair view of the Group's assets, liabilities and financial position on 30 September 2020 and of the results of the Group's operations and cash flows for the first nine months of 2020.

We also believe that the Management commentary contains a fair review of the development in the Group's business and financial position, the results for the period and the Group's financial position as a whole. A description of the principal risks and uncertainties facing SKAKO can be found in the annual report for 2019.

Faaborg, 30 October 2020

Executive Board

_______________________

_______________________

Steffen Kremmer

Lionel Girieud

Director

Director

Board of Directors

_______________________

_______________________

Jens Wittrup Willumsen

Christian Herskind Jørgensen

Chairman

Deputy Chairman

_______________________

_______________________

_______________________

Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen

Lars Tveen

Sophie Louise Knauer

SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 5

HIGHLIGHTS

Results and order intake

Operating profit (EBIT) for Q1-Q3 2020 amounted to DKK 15.0m compared to DKK 10.1m in Q1-Q3 2019. The higher operating profit (EBIT) in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to Q1-Q3 2019 is driven by increased gross profit margins as well as a decreasing capacity cost ratio. The positive results are generated in both divisions where the Concrete Division has realised an EBIT of DKK 7.0m in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to an EBIT of DKK 0.0m in Q1-Q3 2019 while the Vibration Division has realised an EBIT of DKK 9.8 in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to an EBIT of DKK 11.8m in Q1-Q3 2019.

Increased contribution margins and capacity cost savings following the S2020 Profit Enhancement Programme (see below) are driving the increase in EBIT in the Concrete Division even though revenue for the division has decreased with 5.4% compared to Q1-Q3 2019. A decrease in revenue of 3.0% compared to Q1-Q3 2019 along with increased capacity costs due to the acquisition of Dartek has resulted in the decrease in EBIT from the Vibration Division. Due to Covid-19 the added costs from the acquisition of Dartek, has not yet been offset by a corresponding increase in revenue in Q1-Q3 2020. In both divisions, initiated cost savings and government compensation (grants) due to the Covid-19 lockdown have offset some of the negative impact from Covid-19. Received government compensation amounts to DKK 3.8m in Q1-Q3 2020, of which DKK 1.6m was received in the Concrete Division and DKK 2.2m was received in the Vibration Division.

While we expect to remain profitable in Q4 2020, we also expect the results to be below those from first three quarters of 2020. Revenue from aftersales returned to a normal level in Q3 2020 and is also expected to remain at a normal level in Q4

2020. In the Vibration Division revenue from plant orders is expected to be realised below the normal level in Q4 2020 as a result of a lack of plant orders in Q2 and Q3 2020 due to the uncertainties resulting from Covid-19. In the Concrete Division revenue from plant orders is expected to be realised at the same level as Q4 2019 due to the high order backlog going into 2020 and high order intake in Q2 2020.

Order intake in Q1-Q3 2020 amounted to DKK 223.9m compared to DKK 248.8m in Q1-Q3 2019. Order intake has been negatively impacted by uncertainties resulting from Covid-19. The order backlog at the beginning of Q4 2020 amounts to DKK 94.9m which is an increase of 2.6% compared to the order backlog at the beginning of Q4 2019. Due to the high order backlog entering 2020, we still have a good order backlog going into Q4 2020. While order intake for aftersales is returning to a normal level, we still experience some hesitation on signing plant orders. August started optimistically with regards to plant order intake but the increase in Covid-19 cases through September resulted in decisions yet again being delayed. Our pipeline is good, and we do not see projects being cancelled. However, the decisions process is prolonged due to the uncertainties resulting from Covid-19.

S2020 Profit Enhancement Programme in SKAKO Concrete

In 2019, SKAKO Concrete initiated the S2020 Profit Enhancement Programme where we have high focus on improved earnings as well as increased standardization and optimization of all key products. In addition, to improve our delivery performance we have continued our investment and strong focus in our sourcing and purchase project in order to maintain a high level of quality. In sales, the Lead Qualification System has been introduced to ensure a thorough and standardized approach to customers and quotations. Shorter delivery times and high-quality project execution are other areas that have our close attention. All these initiatives aim to improve profitability on Plant orders as we have also seen in Q1-Q3 2020. In addition to the previous initiatives in S2020 Profit Enhancement Programme, we have in June and September 2020 made reorganizations to be more flexible in relation to variance in activity.

In September 2020, SKAKO Concrete signed a contract to acquire the small danish company Conparts ApS on 1 November 2020. The acquisition is made to further enhance profitability in SKAKO Concrete through a strengthened aftersales business.

The Covid-19 pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has had significant impact on Q1-Q3 2020, primarily in Q2 2020 where revenue decreased with 20.6% compared to Q2 2019. The decrease in revenue impacted both plant orders and aftersales. Furthermore, we have seen a lower level of plant order intake in Q2 and Q3 2020 due uncertainties resulting from Covid-19. Even though we expect to have seen the most significant impact in Q2 2020, we still expect to see some effects from the lockdown in Q4 2020. Aftersales revenue has returned to a normal level in Q3 2020 while revenue and order intake from plant orders are still affected by the uncertainties resulting from Covid-19.

The Covid-19 lockdown of societies all over the world in Q2 2020 created a challenging situation, also for SKAKO. Operations in SKAKO continued at a reasonable level through the Covid-19 lockdown. Administrative staff in both Denmark and France was sent home while productions in both Denmark, France and Spain continued through the lockdown. Employees returned to the offices through June, July and August, and safe measures have been established at all facilities. With the rise in Covid- 19 infections in September, SKAKO has reinforced its safe measures to enable employees to keep working from our offices.

Dividends

Earlier this year SKAKO suspended dividends announced in the annual report for 2019 due to the uncertainties created by the surge of Covid-19. Even though uncertainties still exist, we currently view them as significantly reduced compared to the previous situation. Therefore, we have decided to distribute an interim dividend of DKK 2 per share corresponding to the dividend announced in the annual report for 2019.

Ex dividend date:

3 November 2020

Record date:

5 November 2020

Payment date:

10 November 2020

SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 6

HIGHLIGHTS (continued)

Guidance on earnings

Based on the results in Q1-Q3 2020 and our expectation for revenue in Q4 2020, we are narrowing our guidance to an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 15-18m for 2020 (previous guidance EBIT of DKK 13-18m).

Due to the dynamic and unpredictable development of the Covid-19 situation and its effects on economies, the guidance is subject to higher than normal degree of uncertainty. The guidance is based on the assumption of continued gradual improvements of the market conditions during the last part of 2020 with no new material adverse events affecting the global economies.

SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 7

ABOUT SKAKO

The SKAKO Group has two divisions:

  • SKAKO Vibration: Vibratory feeding, conveying and screening equipment
  • SKAKO Concrete: Concrete batching plants for ready-mix, precast and jobsite plants

SKAKO Vibration

SKAKO Vibration develops, designs and sells high-end vibratory feeding, conveying, and screening equipment, used across the complete spectrum of material handling and processing. Our main focus is on plant sales with a solid after sales division.

Our engineering, assembly and test facilities are located in Faaborg in Denmark, Strasbourg in France and San Sebastian in Spain, and the products are based on application know-how and own developed technology. SKAKO Vibration does not have any production as all parts for our products are sourced through suppliers and assembled in Faaborg, Strasbourg or San Sebastian. The products are transported to customers either from our suppliers or from assembling in Strasbourg, Faaborg or San Sebastian.

The global market is penetrated using a niche strategy with a sector-driven focus. We are strong within the automotive sector, the mining sector and especially the phosphate mining sector. The main markets are EU and North Africa. We are focusing on expanding in Morocco to support our significant growth within supplying to the phosphate mining sector. Further, we aim to be one of the leading global participants in the automotive industry, especially through European and US players.

Through the acquisition of Dartek Proyectos y Maquinaria, S.L. (Dartek) in November 2019, we have strengthened our presence in the recycling sector which is a segment expected to develop positively in the years to come.

Following the acquisition of Dartek, the main sectors for SKAKO Vibration are now mining, automotive and recycling sectors, while the main geographical markets remain the same.

SKAKO Concrete

SKAKO Concrete develops, designs and sells a versatile high-end product range of all types of concrete batching plants for ready-mix, precast and jobsite plants. Our main focus is on plant sales with a solid after sales division.

Our engineering, assembling and test facility is located in Faaborg in Denmark and the products are based on know-how and own developed technology. The products are transported to customers either from assembling in Faaborg or from our suppliers.

The main markets are EU and North America. We aim to obtain a higher market share on existing markets without increasing the risk profile on the orders.

SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 8

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Performance review

DKK thousands

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Change

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q3

Change

2020

2019

Revenue from contracts

79,968

79,807

0.2%

252,676

263,075

(4.0%)

with customers

Production costs

(60,970)

(59,308)

2.8%

(189,107)

(200,263)

(5.6%)

Gross profit

18,998

20,499

(7.3%)

63,569

62,812

1.2%

Gross profit margin

23.8%

25.7%

(1.9pp)

25.2%

23.9%

1.3pp

Distribution costs

(7.786)

(8,929)

(12.8%)

(27,870)

(31,732)

(12.2%)

Administrative expenses

(7.286)

(7,041)

3.5%

(20,691)

(20,933)

(1.2%)

Operating profit (EBIT)

3,926

4,529

(13.9%)

15,008

10,147

47.7%

Profit margin (EBIT margin)

4.9%

5.7%

(0.8pp)

5.9%

3.9%

2.0pp

Profit for the period

3,065

3,670

(16.5%)

12,489

7,613

64.0%

Number of employees

206

206

0.0%

206

206

0.0%

Order intake

62,090

69,140

(10.2%)

223,895

248,783

(10.0%)

Order backlog end of

94,900

92,529

2.6%

94,900

92,529

2.6%

period

Revenue

Revenue increased by 0.2% in Q3 2020 and decreased by 4.0% in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to the same periods last year. The decrease in Q1-Q3 2020 is caused by a decrease in the Concrete Division of 5.4%, and a decrease in the Vibration Division of 3.0%. As expected, the Covid-19 lockdown has resulted in a significant decrease in revenue from aftersales in both divisions in Q1-Q3 2020, where revenue from aftersales has decreased with 8.1% (primarily due to a decrease of 20.9% in Q2 2020) compared to the same period last year. Organic growth was negative with 12.2% compared to Q1-Q3 2019. As lockdown measures have been eased through Q2 and Q3 2020, we are starting to see revenue from aftersales return towards a more normal level. However, even though revenue from aftersales in Q3 2020 is 2.0% above Q3 2019, the increase in infection levels through September has shown that revenue from aftersales is sensitive to the development in Covid-19. The Group experienced a decrease of 1.3% in revenue from plant orders in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to an increase of 20.4% in Q1 2020 and a decrease of 20.5% in Q2 2020 while Q3 2020 has been close to the levels of Q3 2019. The decrease in revenue from plant orders in Q2 was primarily driven by the fact that we were not able to perform on-site plant installations due to the Covid-19 lockdown. In the Vibration Division, revenue from plant orders is expected to be realised below the normal level in Q4 2020 as a result of a lack of plant orders in Q2 and Q3 2020 due to the uncertainties resulting from Covid-19. In the Concrete Division, revenue from plant orders is expected to be realised at the same level as Q4 2019 due to the high order backlog going into 2020 and high order intake in Q2 2020.

Revenue,

Concrete

Vibration

Group*

DKK million

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q3

Change

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q3

Change

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q3

Change

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Plants

65.5

67.0

(2.2%)

92.1

93.0

(1.0%)

156.8

158.8

(1.3%)

Aftersales

61.3

67.0

(8.5%)

36.5

39.6

(7.8%)

95.9

104.3

(8.1%)

Total

126.8

134.0

(5.4%)

128.6

132.6

(3.0%)

252.7

263.1

(4.0%)

* After eliminations

SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 9

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY - continued

Revenue,

Concrete

Vibration

Group*

DKK million

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Change

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Change

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Change

Plants

18.1

18.5

(2.2%)

28.8

29.4

(2.0%)

46.8

47.4

(1.3%)

Aftersales

22.1

21.4

3.3%

11.7

11.7

0.0%

33.2

32.4

2.4%

Total

40.2

39.9

0.8%

40.5

41.1

(1.5%)

80.0

79.8

0.2%

* After eliminations

Gross profit

In Q3 2020 revenue increased with 0.2% while production costs increased with 2.8% compared to Q3 2019. This led to a gross profit margin of 23.8% which represents a decrease of 1.9 percentage points compared to Q3 2019. Following the continued work under the S2020 Profit Enhancement Programme (see page 6) in the Concrete division, a reorganization was conducted in September resulting in one-time extra costs of DKK 0.8m under production costs which impacts the gross profit margin negatively. Furthermore, while the Concrete division realised an increase in revenue in Q3 2020 of 0.8%, the Vibration division realised a decrease in revenue of 1.5%. In general revenue in the Vibration division is realised with a higher gross profit margin than revenue in the Concrete division.

In Q1-Q3 2020 revenue decreased with 4.0% while production costs decreased with 5.6% compared to the same period last year. This led to a gross profit margin of 25.2% which represents an increase of 1.3 percentage points compared to Q1-Q3 2019. The large decrease in revenue from aftersales relative to the decrease in revenue from plant orders has had a negative impact on the gross profit margins because revenue from aftersales holds higher margins. On the other hand, improved gross profit margins on plant orders have had a positive effect on gross profit margins in both divisions. In the Concrete Division we are seeing the positive effects from the S2020 Profit Enhancement Programme. In the Vibration Division plant orders with a higher than normal gross profit margin have been delivered in H1 2020. Government compensation (grants) has also had a positive impact on gross profit margins in Q1-Q3 2020. Received government compensation under gross profit amounts to DKK 2.9m in Q1-Q3 2020 of which DKK 1.4m was received in the Concrete Division and DKK 1.5m was received in the Vibration Division.

Results, DKK

Concrete

Vibration

Group*

million

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q3

Change

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q3

Change

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q3

Change

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenue

126.8

134.0

(5.4%)

128.6

132.6

(3.0%)

252.7

263.1

(4.0%)

Gross profit

24.4

23.1

4.3%

39.2

39.7

(2.0%)

63.6

62.8

1.2%

Gross profit

19.2%

17.2%

2.0pp

30.5%

29.9%

0.6pp

25.2%

23.9%

1.3pp

margin

Operating

7.0

0.0

(N/A)

9.8

11.8

(16.9%)

15.0

10.1

47.7%

profit (EBIT)

EBIT-margin

5.5%

0.0%

5.5pp

7.6%

8.9%

(1.3pp)

5.9%

3.8%

2.1pp

* After eliminations

Capacity costs

Distribution costs decreased by 12.8% in Q3 2020 and by 12.2% in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to the same periods last year, and administrative expenses increased by 3.5% in Q3 2020 and decreased by 1.2% in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019 and Q1-Q3 2019. The decrease in administrative and distribution expenses in Q1-Q3 2020 is primarily due to cost savings initiated in connection to the Covid-19 lockdown, and government compensation (grants) received in the period due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Capacity costs have decreased in the Concrete Division while the Vibration division has seen a small increase in capacity costs due to the acquisition of Dartek. Received government compensation under capacity costs amounts to DKK 0.9m in Q1-Q3 2020, of which DKK 0.3m was received in the Concrete Division and DKK 0.6m was received in the Vibration Division.

SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 10

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY - continued

Operating profit

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to DKK 3.9m in Q3 2020 and DKK 15.0m in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to DKK 4.5m in Q3 2019 and DKK 10.1m in Q1-Q3 2019. The higher operating profit (EBIT) is primarily driven by increased gross profit margins and capacity cost savings. The positive results are generated in both divisions where the Concrete Division has realised an EBIT of DKK 7.0m in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to an EBIT of DKK 0.0m in Q1-Q3 2019 while the Vibration Division has realised an EBIT of DKK 9.8 in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to an EBIT of DKK 11.8m in Q1-Q3 2019.

Increased contribution margins and capacity cost savings following the S2020 Profit Enhancement Programme are driving the increase in EBIT in the Concrete Division even though revenue for the division has decreased with 5.4% compared to Q1- Q3 2019. A decrease in revenue of 3.0% compared to Q1-Q3 2019 along with increased capacity costs due to the acquisition of Dartek has resulted in the decrease in EBIT from the Vibration Division. In both divisions, initiated cost savings and government compensation (grants) due to the Covid-19 lockdown have offset some of the negative impact from Covid-19. Received government compensation amounts to DKK 3.8m in Q1-Q3 2020, distributed with DKK 1.6m in the Concrete Division and DKK 2.2m in the Vibration Division.

While we expect to remain profitable in Q4 2020, we also expect the results to be below those from first three quarters of 2020. Revenue from aftersales returned to a normal level in Q3 2020 and is also expected to remain at a normal level in Q4

2020. In the Vibration Division revenue from plant orders is expected to be realised below the normal level in Q4 2020 as a result of a lack of plant orders in Q2 and Q3 2020 due to the uncertainties resulting from Covid-19. In the Concrete Division revenue from plant orders is expected to be realised at the same level as Q4 2019 due to the high order backlog going into 2020 and high order intake in Q2 2020.

Order intake and backlog

In Q3 2020, order intake amounted to DKK 62.0m which is a decrease of 10.2% compared to the same period last year. Order intake in Q3 2020 for the Concrete Division amounted to DKK 24.3m compared to DKK 38.6m in Q3 2019. Order intake in Q3 2020 for the Vibration Division amounted to DKK 38.8m compared to DKK 31.4m in Q3 2019. Order intake in both divisions in Q3 2020 was negatively impacted by the uncertainties resulting from Covid-19.

The Group order backlog at the beginning of Q4 2020 amounts to DKK 94.9m which is an increase of 2.6% compared to the order backlog at the beginning of Q4 2019. Due to the high order backlog entering 2020, we still have a good order backlog going into Q4 2020. While order intake for aftersales is returning to a normal level, we still experience some hesitation on signing plant orders. August started optimistically with regards to plant order intake but the increase in Covid-19 cases through September resulted in decisions yet again being delayed. Our pipeline is good, and we do not see projects being cancelled. However, the decisions process is prolonged due to the uncertainties resulting from Covid-19.

Order

intake

Concrete

Vibration

Group*

Q1-Q3

2020,

DKK million

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q3

Year

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q3

Year

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q3

Year

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

2019

Order book,

64.6

72.9

72.9

60.0

34.3

34.3

123.7

106.8

106.8

beginning

Order intake

105.1

109.0

169.5

121.6

143.5

206.3

223.9

248.8

371.0

Revenue

(126.8)

(134.0)

(177.8)

(128.6)

(132.6)

(180.6)

(252.7)

(263.1)

(354.2)

Order book,

42.9

47.9

64.6

53.0

45.2

60.0

94.9

92.5

123.6

ending

*After eliminations

Order

intake

Concrete

Vibration

Group*

Q3 2020, DKK

million

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Year

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Year

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Year

2019

2019

2019

Order book,

58.9

49.1

72.9

54.7

54.9

34.3

112.9

103.2

106.8

beginning

Order intake

24.3

38.6

169.5

38.8

31.4

206.3

62.0

69.2

371.0

Revenue

(40.3)

(39.8)

(177.8)

(40.5)

(41.1)

(180.6)

(80.0)

(79.1)

(354.2)

Order book,

42.9

47.9

64.6

53.0

45.2

60.0

94.9

92.5

123.6

ending

*After eliminations

SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 11

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY - continued

Cash flow developments

In the first nine months of 2020, SKAKO generated a cash flow from operating activities (CFFO) of DKK -9.9m compared to DKK 4.2m in the first nine months of 2019. In Q3 2020 cash flow from operating activities (CFFO) amounted to DKK -8.2m compared to DKK 9.7m in Q3 2019. As expected, the negative cash flow in Q1-Q3 2020 is primarily due to work performed

on prepaid customer contracts and an increase in trade receivables and receivables from customer contracts that have not yet reached contractual milestones for invoicing as we have not been able to finish on-site plant installations. Generally, our customers are fulfilling their payment obligations and the Group has a strong liquidity. We expect to see an improvement of cash flows in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021.

Equity

The Group's equity amounted to DKK 136.2m on 30 September 2020 (DKK 117.7m on 30 September 2019) equalling an equity ratio of 41.3% (45.6% on 30 September 2019). The increase in equity is mainly due to profit for the period of DKK 12.5m. The decrease in equity ratio is primarily due to goodwill from the investment in Dartek in November 2019.

Balance sheet

As of 30 September 2020, the Group's assets totalled DKK 329.8m (DKK 258.0m on 30 September 2019). The increase in assets is primarily due to Goodwill from the investment in Dartek in November 2019 and an increase in trade receivables and receivables from customer contracts.

Non-current assets increased by DKK 33.5m and amounted to DKK 80.3m (DKK 46.8m on 30 September 2019) while current assets increased by DKK 38.3m to DKK 249.5m (DKK 211.2m on 30 September 2019). The increase in non-current assets is primarily due to Goodwill from the investment in Dartek in November 2019.

Net debt increased by DKK 31.7m and totalled DKK 40.2m on 30 September 2020 (DKK 8.5m on 30 September 2019). The increase in net debt is primarily due to the payment structure in the Dartek acquisition where we owe a total of DKK 22.4m on 30 September 2020. Also, the increase in trade receivables and receivables from customer contracts has resulted in an increased utilisation of credit facilities.

Current liabilities amounted to DKK 169.1m (DKK 134.2m on 30 September 2019). The increase in current liabilities is primarily due to the payment structure in the Dartek acquisition. Also, the increase in trade receivables and receivables from customer contracts has resulted in an increased utilisation of credit facilities.

Accounting policies as well as financial estimates and assumptions

The interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim financial reporting as adopted by the EU and further Danish disclosure requirements in respect of interim reports for listed companies.

With the below exception, the accounting policies used for the interim report are the same as the accounting policies used for Annual Report 2019 to which we refer for a full description. The Group has adopted all new, amended and revised accounting standards and interpretations as published by the IASB and adopted by the EU effective for the accounting period beginning on 1 January 2020. We refer to the notes to the annual report for a description of material estimates and assumptions.

Compared with the description in the Annual Report 2019, there have been no changes in the accounting estimates and assumptions made by Management in the preparation of the interim report.

Financial ratios

Financial ratios are calculated as follows:

  • Gross profit margin = Gross profit x 100 / Revenue
  • Profit margin = EBIT x 100 / Revenue
  • Liquidity ratio = Total current assets x 100 / Total current liabilities
  • Equity ratio = Total equity x 100 / Total assets
  • Return on equity = Profit for the period x 100 / (Equity this year + equity prior year) / 2*
  • Financial leverage = Net interest-bearing debt x 100 / Equity
  • NWC/Revenue = Net working capital x 100 / Revenue*
  • Earnings per share = Profit for the period / Shares in free flow
  • Equity value per share = Equity / Total shares
  • Share price = Share price at end of period
  • Price-bookratio = Share price / Equity per share
  • Market capitalization = Total number of share x Share price

*Measured over a 12-month period (1 October 2019 to 30 September 2020)

Events after the balance sheet date

There have been no events to change the assessment of the interim report after the balance sheet date until today.

SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 12

Dividends

Earlier this year SKAKO suspended dividends announced in the annual report for 2019 due to the uncertainties created by the surge of Covid-19. Even though uncertainties still exist, we currently view them as significantly reduced compared to the previous situation. Therefore, we have decided to distribute an interim dividend of DKK 2 per share corresponding to the dividend announced in the annual report for 2019.

Ex dividend date:

3 November 2020

Record date:

5 November 2020

Payment date:

10 November 2020

Outlook 2020

Based on the results in Q1-Q3 2020 and our expectation for revenue in Q4 2020, we are narrowing our guidance to an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 15-18m for 2020 (previous guidance EBIT of DKK 13-18m).

Due to the dynamic and unpredictable development of the Covid-19 situation and its effects on economies, the guidance is subject to higher than normal degree of uncertainty. The guidance is based on the assumption of continued gradual improvements of the market conditions during the last part of 2020 with no new material adverse events affecting the global economies.

SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 13

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

DKK thousands

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q3

Year 2019

2020

2019

Revenue from contracts with customers

79,968

79,807

252,676

263,075

354,192

Production costs

(60,970)

(59,308)

(189,107)

(200,263)

(268,100)

Gross profit

18,998

20,499

63,569

62,812

86,092

Distribution costs

(7.786)

(8,929)

(27,870)

(31,732)

(39,796)

Administrative expenses

(7.286)

(7,041)

(20,691)

(20,933)

(28,291)

Operating profit (EBIT) before special

3,926

4,529

15,008

10,147

18,005

items

Financial income

11

-

123

-

248

Financial expenses

(511)

(845)

(1,937)

(2,154)

(2,838)

Profit before tax

3,426

3,684

13,194

7,993

15,415

Tax on profit for the period

(361)

(14)

(705)

(380)

(1,169)

Profit for the period

3,065

3,670

12,489

7,613

14,246

Profit for the period attributable to SKAKO A/S shareholders

Earnings per share (EPS), DKK Diluted earnings per share (EPS), DKK

3,065

3,670

12,489

7,613

14,246

0.99

1.19

4.05

2.47

4.62

0.99

1.19

4.05

2.47

4.62

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

DKK thousands

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q3

Year 2019

2020

2019

Profit for the period

3,065

3,670

12,489

7,613

14,246

Other comprehensive income:

Items that have been or may

subsequently be reclassified to the

income statement:

Foreign currency translation,

(412)

252

(1,139)

334

349

subsidiaries

Value adjustments of hedging

305

(1)

333

(26)

186

instruments

Other comprehensive income

(107)

251

(806)

308

555

Comprehensive income

2,958

3,921

11,683

7,921

14,801

Comprehensive income attributable

2,958

3,921

11,683

7,921

14,801

to SKAKO A/S shareholders

SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 14

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

DKK thousands

30 September

30 September

31 Dec 2019

2020

2019

Other intangible assets

33,417

5,329

37,733

Intangible assets under development

5,490

3,510

4,830

Intangible assets

38,907

8,839

42,563

Leased assets

8,820

3,437

10,423

Land and buildings

5,750

5,054

5,644

Plant and machinery

406

583

510

Operating equipment, fixtures and fittings

3,006

3,558

3,442

Leasehold improvements

273

312

268

Tangible assets under construction

58

59

60

Property, plant and equipment

18,313

13,003

20,347

Other receivables

1,509

1,263

1,267

Deferred tax assets

21,612

23,657

21,770

Other non-current assets

23,121

24,920

23,037

Total non-current assets

80,341

46,762

85,947

Inventories

60,907

56,855

59,804

Trade receivables

75,377

61,893

64,884

Contract assets

77,206

62,338

72,708

Income tax

187

26

1,266

Other receivables

7,559

8,077

7,274

Prepaid expenses

4,357

3,777

3,887

Other investments

-

74

74

Cash

23,898

18,182

26,486

Current assets

249,491

211,222

236,383

Assets

329,832

257,984

322,330

SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 15

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

DKK thousands

30 September

30 September

31 Dec 2019

2020

2019

Share capital

31,064

31,064

31,064

Foreign currency translation reserve

(910)

334

229

Hedging reserve

371

(26)

38

Proposed dividends

6,213

-

-

Retained earnings

99,486

86,337

93,086

Total equity

136,224

117,709

124,417

Leasing

5,921

2,539

7,712

Loans and borrowings

14,928

-

19,366

Provisions

3,669

3,529

3,541

Non-current liabilities

24,518

6,069

30,619

Loans and borrowings

8,195

-

8,640

Bank loans and credit facilities

32,103

21,629

20,377

Leasing

2,954

2,519

2,832

Provisions

2,010

2,178

2,025

Contracts liabilities

6,566

8,681

16,517

Trade payables

74,121

73,928

87,528

Income tax

656

-

37

Other liabilities

42,485

25,271

29,338

Current liabilities

169,090

134,206

167,294

Liabilities

193,608

140,276

197,913

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

329,832

257,984

322,330

SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 16

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

DKK thousands

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q3

Year 2019

2020

2019

Profit before tax

3,426

3,684

13,194

7,993

15,415

Adjustments

1,831

1,590

4,926

3,184

7,165

Change in receivables, etc.

(14,055)

18,376

(15,908)

19,543

20,348

Change in inventories

872

(1,937)

(1,103)

(4,649)

(7,822)

Change in trade payables and other

(827)

(11,191)

(10,210)

(20,327)

(8,635)

liabilities, etc.

Cash flow from operating activities

(8,753)

10,522

(9,101)

5,744

26,470

before financial items and tax

Financial items received and paid

(500)

(845)

(1,814)

(2,154)

(2,591)

Taxes paid

(27)

60

993

629

570

Cash flow from operating activities

(8,226)

9,737

(9,922)

4,220

24,450

Investment in intangible assets

(53)

(162)

(577)

(924)

(2,703)

Investment in tangible assets

(935)

(685)

(1,267)

(1,274)

(9,415)

Acquisition of entities

-

-

3,955

-

(33,188)

Cash flow from investing activities

(988)

(847)

2,111

(2,198)

(45,306)

Change in borrowings

706

-

14,640

-

35,557

Instalment on borrowings and loans

(1,382)

(735)

(4,106)

(2,218)

(3,150)

Change in short-term bank facilities

10,856

(6,381)

(5,360)

7,654

4,184

Cash flow from financing activities

10,180

(7,116)

5,174

5,436

36,591

Change in cash and cash equivalents

(88)

1,774

(2,637)

7,458

15,735

Cash and cash equivalents beginning

24,022

16,429

26,559

10,744

10,744

of period

Foreign exchange adjustment, cash

(37)

53

(24)

53

81

and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at end

23,898

18,255

23,898

18,255

26,560

of period

Breakdown of cash and cash

equivalents at the end of the year:

Cash and other investments

23,898

18,255

23,898

18,255

26,560

Cash and cash equivalents at the

23,898

18,255

23,898

18,255

26,560

end of the year:

SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 17

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

DKK thousands

Share

Foreign

Hedging

Retained

Proposed

Equity

capital

currency

reserve

earnings

dividends

translation

reserve

Equity on 01 January 2020

31,064

229

38

93,086

-

124,417

Comprehensive income in Q1-Q3 2020:

Profit for the period

12,489

-

12,489

Proposed dividends

(6,213)

6,213

-

Other comprehensive income:

Foreign currency translation adjustments,

(1,139)

(1,139)

subsidiaries

Value adjustments of hedging instruments

333

333

Other comprehensive income

-

(1,139)

333

-

6,213

(806)

Comprehensive income, period

-

(1,139)

333

6,276

6,213

11,683

Share-based payment, warrants

124

-

124

Equity on 30 September 2020

31,064

(910)

371

99,486

6,213

136,224

DKK thousands

Share

Foreign

Hedging

Retained

Equity

capital

currency

reserve

earnings

translation

reserve

Equity on 01 January 2019

31,064

(140)

(148)

78,290

109,066

Change in accounting policy (IFRS 16)

(118)

(118)

Restated total equity at the beginning of the

31,064

(140)

(148)

78,172

108,948

financial year

Comprehensive income in Q1-Q3 2019:

Profit for the period

7,613

7,613

Other comprehensive income:

Foreign currency translation adjustments,

474

474

subsidiaries

Value adjustments of hedging instruments

122

122

Other comprehensive income

-

474

122

-

596

Comprehensive income, period

-

474

122

7,613

8,209

Share-based payment, warrants

551

551

Equity on 30 September 2019

31,064

334

(26)

86,336

117,709

SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 18

SEGMENT INFORMATION

DKK thousands

Not distributed

Concrete

Vibration

including parent

Eliminations

Group total

Q1-Q3 2020

company

Revenue, external

126.792

125,857

-

-

252,649

Revenue, internal

25

2,692

-

(2.717)

-

Total revenue

126.817

128,549

-

(2.717)

252,649

Depreciation

(1,700)

(2,265)

-

-

(3,965)

Operating profit (EBIT)

6,952

9,844

(1.788)

-

15,009

Result before tax

5,657

9.358

(1,821)

-

13,194

Tax on profit for the year

(361)

(344)

-

-

(705)

Profit for the period

5,296

9,014

(1,821)

-

12,489

Order backlog, beginning

64,571

60,014

-

(931)

123,654

Order intake

105,105

121,569

-

(2,779)

223,895

Order backlog, ending

42,859

53,034

-

(993)

94,900

Segment non-current assets

30,695

45,691

3,955

-

80,341

Segment assets

123,696

204,111

4,623

(2,598)

329,832

Segment liabilities

44,042

147,173

4,991

(2,598)

193,608

Investment in intangible and

1.029

815

-

-

1.844

tangible assets

Average number of employees

101

105

-

-

206

DKK thousands

Not distributed

Concrete

Vibration

including parent

Eliminations

Group total

Q1-Q3 2019

company

Revenue, external

134,000

129,075

-

-

263,075

Revenue, internal

-

3,497

-

(3,497)

-

Total revenue

134,000

132,572

-

(3,497)

263,075

Depreciation

(1,669)

(1,148)

-

-

(2,817)

Operating profit (EBIT)

25

11,769

(1,647)

-

10,147

Result before tax

(1,240)

10,948

(1,715)

-

7,993

Tax on profit for the year

121

(501)

-

-

(380)

Profit for the period

(1,120)

10,448

(1,715)

-

7,613

Order backlog, beginning

72,884

34,334

-

(397)

106,821

Order intake

108,978

143,491

-

(3,686)

248,783

Order backlog, ending

47,862

45,253

-

(586)

92,529

Segment non-current assets

28,721

13,958

4,083

-

46,762

Segment assets

109,593

152,089

4,536

(8,234)

257,984

Segment liabilities

45,994

97,525

4,990

(8,234)

140,275

Investment in intangible and

1,241

957

-

-

2,198

tangible assets

Average number of employees

105

101

-

-

206

SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 19

QUARTERLY KEY FIGURES AND FINANCIAL RATIOS

INCOME STATEMENT,

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Full year

2019

DKK THOUSANDS

Revenue

79,968

74,926

97,782

91,117

79,807

354,192

Gross profit

18,998

20,677

23,894

23,253

20,499

86,092

Operating profit (EBIT)

3,926

5,497

5,584

7,831

4,529

18,005

Net financial items

(500)

(488)

(825)

(436)

(845)

(2,590)

Profit before tax

3,426

5,009

4,759

7,395

3,684

15,415

Profit for the period

3,065

4,875

4,549

6,265

3,670

14,246

BALANCE SHEET, DKK

THOUSANDS

Non-current assets

80,342

80,941

81,130

85,947

46,762

85,947

Current assets

249,485

236,325

234,276

236,383

211,222

236,383

Assets

329,832

317,267

315,407

322,330

257,984

322,330

Equity

136,224

133,337

128,942

124,417

117,709

124,417

Non-current liabilities

24,518

24,925

25,485

30,619

6,069

30,619

Current liabilities

169,090

159,004

160,979

167,294

134,206

167,294

Net interest-bearing debt

40,203

29,972

34,143

32,370

8,505

32,370

Net working capital

132,802

122,675

110,710

110,710

98,478

110,710

OTHER KEY FIGURES,

DKK THOUSANDS

Investment in intangible and

988

856

557

9,920

847

12,118

tangible assets

Cash flow from operating

(9,279)

4,525

(5,113)

20,231

9,737

24,451

activities (CFFO)

Free cash flow

(10,267)

4,226

(1,715)

(22,877)

8,890

(20,855)

Number of employees

206

204

210

210

206

210

FINANCIAL RATIOS

Gross profit margin

23.8%

27.6%

24.4%

25.5%

25.7%

24,3%

Profit margin (EBIT margin)

4.9%

7.3%

5.7%

8.6%

5.7%

5.10%

Liquidity ratio

147.5%

148.6%

145.5%

141.3%

157.4%

141,30%

Equity ratio

41.3%

42.0%

40.9%

38.6%

45.6%

38.6%

Return on equity

15.1%

16.0%

13.6%

12.2%

16.1%

12.2%

Financial leverage

29.5%

22.5%

26.5%

26.1%

7.2%

26,1%

NWC/revenue

38.1%

35.7%

30.7%

26.4%

27.6%

26,4%

Earnings per share, DKK

0.99

1.58

1.48

2.15

1.19

4.62

Equity value per share,

44.2

43.2

41.8

40.1

38.2

40.1

DKK

Share price, DKK

43.9

40.2

38.0

45.9

42.0

45.9

Price-book ratio

1.0

0.9

0.9

1.1

1.1

1.1

Market capitalisation, DKK

136,372

124,878

118,044

142,584

130,470

142,584

thousands

SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 20

Disclaimer

SKAKO A/S published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 16:44:03 UTC

Financials
Sales 2019 354 M 55,6 M 55,6 M
Net income 2019 14,2 M 2,23 M 2,23 M
Net Debt 2019 32,4 M 5,08 M 5,08 M
P/E ratio 2019 9,94x
Yield 2019 4,36%
Capitalization 151 M 23,7 M 23,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,46x
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 68,6%
