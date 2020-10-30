SKAKO A/S : Interim report Q3 2020

This document contains forward-looking statements. Words such as believe, expect, may, will, plan, strategy, prospect, foresee, estimate, project, anticipate, can, intend, outlook, guidance, target and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operation of financial performance identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the outlook set forth. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events which may prove incorrect. The Covid-19 pandemic has increased uncertainties in estimates and expectations to the future.
SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 2
KEY FIGURES AND FINANCIAL RATIOS - DKK
INCOME STATEMENT, DKK
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Q1-Q3 2020
Q1-Q3 2019
Year 2019
THOUSANDS
Revenue from contracts with
79,968
79,807
252,676
263,075
354,192
customers
Gross profit
18,998
20,499
63,569
62,812
86,092
Operating profit (EBIT)
3,926
4,529
15,008
10,147
18,005
Net financial items
(500)
(845)
(1,814)
(2,154)
(2,590)
Profit before tax
3,426
3,684
13,194
7,993
15,413
Profit for the period
3,065
3,670
12,489
7,613
14,246
BALANCE SHEET, DKK
THOUSANDS
Non-current assets
80,342
46,762
80,342
46,762
85,947
Current assets
249,485
211,222
249,485
211,222
236,383
Assets
329,832
257,984
329,832
257,984
322,330
Equity
136,224
117,709
136,224
117,709
124,417
Non-current liabilities
24,518
6,069
24,518
6,069
30,619
Current liabilities
169,090
134,206
169,090
134,206
167,294
Net debt
40,203
8,505
40,203
8,505
32,370
Net working capital
132,802
98,478
132,802
98,478
93,427
OTHER KEY FIGURES, DKK
THOUSANDS
Investment in intangible assets
53
685
577
1,274
2,703
Investment in tangible assets
935
162
1,267
924
9,415
Cash flow from operating activities
(9,279)
9,737
(9,922)
4,220
24,451
(CFFO)
Free cash flow
(10,267)
8,890
(7,811)
2,022
(20,855)
Number of employees
206
206
206
206
210
FINANCIAL RATIOS
Gross profit margin
23.8%
25.7%
25.2%
23.9%
24.3%
Profit margin (EBIT margin)
4.9%
5.7%
5.9%
3.9%
5.1%
Liquidity ratio
147.5%
157.4%
147.5%
157.4%
141.3%
Equity ratio
41.3%
45.6%
41.3%
45.6%
38.6%
Return on equity
15.1%
16.1%
15.1%
16.1%
12.2%
Financial leverage
29.5%
7.2%
29.5%
7.2%
26.1%
NWC/revenue
38.1%
27.6%
31.4%
27.6%
26.4%
Earnings per share, DKK
0.99
1.19
4.05
2.47
4.62
Equity value per share, DKK
44.2
38.2
44.2
38.2
40.1
Share price, DKK
43.9
42.0
43.9
42.0
45.9
Price-book ratio
1.0
1.1
1.0
1.1
1.1
Market capitalisation, DKK
136,372
130,470
136,372
130,470
142,584
thousands
ADDITIONAL NUMBERS, DKK
THOUSANDS
Order backlog
94,900
92,529
94,900
92,529
123,654
For calculation of financial ratios please see page 12. Net working capital is calculated as Inventory, Trade receivables and Contract assets less Contract liabilities and Trade payables. Backlog represents revenue from signed contracts or orders signed but not yet completed or performed in full, and the revenue that is expected to be recognized in the future.
SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 3
25.7%
5.7%
157.4%
45.6%
16.1%
7.2%
27.6%
0.16
5.1
5.6
1.1
17,475
23.8%
4.9%
147.5%
41.3%
15.1%
29.5%
38.1%
0.13
5.9
5.9
1.0
18,314
25.2%
5.9%
147.5%
41.3%
15.1%
29.5%
31.4%
0.54
5.9
5.9
1.0
18,314
113
1,304
1,191
206
173
(1,246)
(1,049)
206
248
(1,333)
(1,379)
206
10,790
33,505
44,295
18,295
3,293
22,708
5,399
17,835
6,263
28,290
34,554
15,766
813
17,975
1,139
13,190
10,790
33,505
44,295
18,295
3,293
22,708
5,399
17,835
Q3 2020
10,723
2,547
527
(67)
459
411
Q3 2019
10,693
2,747
607
(113)
494
492
Q1-Q32020
33,880
8,524
2,012
(243)
1,769
1,675
23.9%
3.9%
157.4%
45.6%
16.1%
7.1%
27.6%
0.33
5.1
5.6
1.1
17,475
24.3%
5.1%
141.3%
38.6%
12.2%
26.1%
26.4%
0.62
5.4
6.1
1.1
19,088
294 1,622
565 3,273
271 (2,792)
206 210
6,263
28,290
34,554
15,766
813
17,975
1,139
13,190
11,506
31,644
43,150
16,655
4,099
22,395
4,333
12,373
Q1-Q32019
35,249
8,416
1,360
(289)
1.071
1.020
Year 2019
47,415
11,525
2,410
(347)
2,063
1,907
KEY FIGURES AND FINANCIAL RATIOS - EUR*
INCOME STATEMENT, EUR
THOUSANDS
Revenue from contracts with customers
Gross profit
Operating profit (EBIT)
Net financial items
Profit before tax
Profit for the period
BALANCE SHEET, EUR THOUSANDS
Non-current assets
Current assets
Assets
Equity
Non-current liabilities
Current liabilities
Net interest-bearing debt
Net working capital
OTHER KEY FIGURES, EUR
THOUSANDS
Investment in intangible and tangible assets
Cash flow from operating activities (CFFO)
Free cash flow
Average number of employees
FINANCIAL RATIOS
Gross profit margin
Profit margin (EBIT margin)
Liquidity ratio
Equity ratio
Return on equity
Financial leverage
NWC/revenue
Earnings per share, EUR
Equity value per share, EUR
Share price, EUR
Price-book ratio
Market capitalisation, EUR thousands
ADDITIONAL NUMBERS, EUR
THOUSANDS
Order backlog
12,737
12,393
12,737
12,393
16,553
*On the translation of key figures and financial ratios from Danish kroner to euro, Danmarks Nationalbank's rate of exchange on 30 September 2020
of 744.62 has been used for balance sheet items, and the average rate of exchange of 745.79 has been used for income statement and cash flow items.
Backlog represents anticipated revenue from contracts or orders signed but not yet completed or performed in full, and the revenue that is expected to be recognized in the future.
SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 4
MANAGEMENT STATEMENT
We have considered and approved the interim report of SKAKO A/S for the period 1 January - 30 September 2020.
The interim report, which has not been audited or reviewed by our auditors, has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim financial reporting, as adopted by the European Union and accounting policies set out in the annual report for 2019 of SKAKO A/S. Furthermore, the interim report for the period 1 January - 30 September 2020 has been prepared in accordance with additional Danish disclosure requirements for interim reports of listed companies.
In our opinion, the interim financial report gives a true and fair view of the Group's assets, liabilities and financial position on 30 September 2020 and of the results of the Group's operations and cash flows for the first nine months of 2020.
We also believe that the Management commentary contains a fair review of the development in the Group's business and financial position, the results for the period and the Group's financial position as a whole. A description of the principal risks and uncertainties facing SKAKO can be found in the annual report for 2019.
Faaborg, 30 October 2020
Executive Board
_______________________
_______________________
Steffen Kremmer
Lionel Girieud
Director
Director
Board of Directors
_______________________
_______________________
Jens Wittrup Willumsen
Christian Herskind Jørgensen
Chairman
Deputy Chairman
_______________________
_______________________
_______________________
Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen
Lars Tveen
Sophie Louise Knauer
SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 5
HIGHLIGHTS
Results and order intake
Operating profit (EBIT) for Q1-Q3 2020 amounted to DKK 15.0m compared to DKK 10.1m in Q1-Q3 2019. The higher operating profit (EBIT) in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to Q1-Q3 2019 is driven by increased gross profit margins as well as a decreasing capacity cost ratio. The positive results are generated in both divisions where the Concrete Division has realised an EBIT of DKK 7.0m in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to an EBIT of DKK 0.0m in Q1-Q3 2019 while the Vibration Division has realised an EBIT of DKK 9.8 in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to an EBIT of DKK 11.8m in Q1-Q3 2019.
Increased contribution margins and capacity cost savings following the S2020 Profit Enhancement Programme (see below) are driving the increase in EBIT in the Concrete Division even though revenue for the division has decreased with 5.4% compared to Q1-Q3 2019. A decrease in revenue of 3.0% compared to Q1-Q3 2019 along with increased capacity costs due to the acquisition of Dartek has resulted in the decrease in EBIT from the Vibration Division. Due to Covid-19 the added costs from the acquisition of Dartek, has not yet been offset by a corresponding increase in revenue in Q1-Q3 2020. In both divisions, initiated cost savings and government compensation (grants) due to the Covid-19 lockdown have offset some of the negative impact from Covid-19. Received government compensation amounts to DKK 3.8m in Q1-Q3 2020, of which DKK 1.6m was received in the Concrete Division and DKK 2.2m was received in the Vibration Division.
While we expect to remain profitable in Q4 2020, we also expect the results to be below those from first three quarters of 2020. Revenue from aftersales returned to a normal level in Q3 2020 and is also expected to remain at a normal level in Q4
2020. In the Vibration Division revenue from plant orders is expected to be realised below the normal level in Q4 2020 as a result of a lack of plant orders in Q2 and Q3 2020 due to the uncertainties resulting from Covid-19. In the Concrete Division revenue from plant orders is expected to be realised at the same level as Q4 2019 due to the high order backlog going into 2020 and high order intake in Q2 2020.
Order intake in Q1-Q3 2020 amounted to DKK 223.9m compared to DKK 248.8m in Q1-Q3 2019. Order intake has been negatively impacted by uncertainties resulting from Covid-19. The order backlog at the beginning of Q4 2020 amounts to DKK 94.9m which is an increase of 2.6% compared to the order backlog at the beginning of Q4 2019. Due to the high order backlog entering 2020, we still have a good order backlog going into Q4 2020. While order intake for aftersales is returning to a normal level, we still experience some hesitation on signing plant orders. August started optimistically with regards to plant order intake but the increase in Covid-19 cases through September resulted in decisions yet again being delayed. Our pipeline is good, and we do not see projects being cancelled. However, the decisions process is prolonged due to the uncertainties resulting from Covid-19.
S2020 Profit Enhancement Programme in SKAKO Concrete
In 2019, SKAKO Concrete initiated the S2020 Profit Enhancement Programme where we have high focus on improved earnings as well as increased standardization and optimization of all key products. In addition, to improve our delivery performance we have continued our investment and strong focus in our sourcing and purchase project in order to maintain a high level of quality. In sales, the Lead Qualification System has been introduced to ensure a thorough and standardized approach to customers and quotations. Shorter delivery times and high-quality project execution are other areas that have our close attention. All these initiatives aim to improve profitability on Plant orders as we have also seen in Q1-Q3 2020. In addition to the previous initiatives in S2020 Profit Enhancement Programme, we have in June and September 2020 made reorganizations to be more flexible in relation to variance in activity.
In September 2020, SKAKO Concrete signed a contract to acquire the small danish company Conparts ApS on 1 November 2020. The acquisition is made to further enhance profitability in SKAKO Concrete through a strengthened aftersales business.
The Covid-19 pandemic
The Covid-19 pandemic has had significant impact on Q1-Q3 2020, primarily in Q2 2020 where revenue decreased with 20.6% compared to Q2 2019. The decrease in revenue impacted both plant orders and aftersales. Furthermore, we have seen a lower level of plant order intake in Q2 and Q3 2020 due uncertainties resulting from Covid-19. Even though we expect to have seen the most significant impact in Q2 2020, we still expect to see some effects from the lockdown in Q4 2020. Aftersales revenue has returned to a normal level in Q3 2020 while revenue and order intake from plant orders are still affected by the uncertainties resulting from Covid-19.
The Covid-19 lockdown of societies all over the world in Q2 2020 created a challenging situation, also for SKAKO. Operations in SKAKO continued at a reasonable level through the Covid-19 lockdown. Administrative staff in both Denmark and France was sent home while productions in both Denmark, France and Spain continued through the lockdown. Employees returned to the offices through June, July and August, and safe measures have been established at all facilities. With the rise in Covid- 19 infections in September, SKAKO has reinforced its safe measures to enable employees to keep working from our offices.
Dividends
Earlier this year SKAKO suspended dividends announced in the annual report for 2019 due to the uncertainties created by the surge of Covid-19. Even though uncertainties still exist, we currently view them as significantly reduced compared to the previous situation. Therefore, we have decided to distribute an interim dividend of DKK 2 per share corresponding to the dividend announced in the annual report for 2019.
Ex dividend date:
3 November 2020
Record date:
5 November 2020
Payment date:
10 November 2020
SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 6
HIGHLIGHTS (continued)
Guidance on earnings
Based on the results in Q1-Q3 2020 and our expectation for revenue in Q4 2020, we are narrowing our guidance to an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 15-18m for 2020 (previous guidance EBIT of DKK 13-18m).
Due to the dynamic and unpredictable development of the Covid-19 situation and its effects on economies, the guidance is subject to higher than normal degree of uncertainty. The guidance is based on the assumption of continued gradual improvements of the market conditions during the last part of 2020 with no new material adverse events affecting the global economies.
SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 7
ABOUT SKAKO
The SKAKO Group has two divisions:
SKAKO Vibration: Vibratory feeding, conveying and screening equipment
SKAKO Concrete: Concrete batching plants for ready-mix, precast and jobsite plants
SKAKO Vibration
SKAKO Vibration develops, designs and sells high-end vibratory feeding, conveying, and screening equipment, used across the complete spectrum of material handling and processing. Our main focus is on plant sales with a solid after sales division.
Our engineering, assembly and test facilities are located in Faaborg in Denmark, Strasbourg in France and San Sebastian in Spain, and the products are based on application know-how and own developed technology. SKAKO Vibration does not have any production as all parts for our products are sourced through suppliers and assembled in Faaborg, Strasbourg or San Sebastian. The products are transported to customers either from our suppliers or from assembling in Strasbourg, Faaborg or San Sebastian.
The global market is penetrated using a niche strategy with a sector-driven focus. We are strong within the automotive sector, the mining sector and especially the phosphate mining sector. The main markets are EU and North Africa. We are focusing on expanding in Morocco to support our significant growth within supplying to the phosphate mining sector. Further, we aim to be one of the leading global participants in the automotive industry, especially through European and US players.
Through the acquisition of Dartek Proyectos y Maquinaria, S.L. (Dartek) in November 2019, we have strengthened our presence in the recycling sector which is a segment expected to develop positively in the years to come.
Following the acquisition of Dartek, the main sectors for SKAKO Vibration are now mining, automotive and recycling sectors, while the main geographical markets remain the same.
SKAKO Concrete
SKAKO Concrete develops, designs and sells a versatile high-end product range of all types of concrete batching plants for ready-mix, precast and jobsite plants. Our main focus is on plant sales with a solid after sales division.
Our engineering, assembling and test facility is located in Faaborg in Denmark and the products are based on know-how and own developed technology. The products are transported to customers either from assembling in Faaborg or from our suppliers.
The main markets are EU and North America. We aim to obtain a higher market share on existing markets without increasing the risk profile on the orders.
SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 8
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
Performance review
DKK thousands
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Change
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q3
Change
2020
2019
Revenue from contracts
79,968
79,807
0.2%
252,676
263,075
(4.0%)
with customers
Production costs
(60,970)
(59,308)
2.8%
(189,107)
(200,263)
(5.6%)
Gross profit
18,998
20,499
(7.3%)
63,569
62,812
1.2%
Gross profit margin
23.8%
25.7%
(1.9pp)
25.2%
23.9%
1.3pp
Distribution costs
(7.786)
(8,929)
(12.8%)
(27,870)
(31,732)
(12.2%)
Administrative expenses
(7.286)
(7,041)
3.5%
(20,691)
(20,933)
(1.2%)
Operating profit (EBIT)
3,926
4,529
(13.9%)
15,008
10,147
47.7%
Profit margin (EBIT margin)
4.9%
5.7%
(0.8pp)
5.9%
3.9%
2.0pp
Profit for the period
3,065
3,670
(16.5%)
12,489
7,613
64.0%
Number of employees
206
206
0.0%
206
206
0.0%
Order intake
62,090
69,140
(10.2%)
223,895
248,783
(10.0%)
Order backlog end of
94,900
92,529
2.6%
94,900
92,529
2.6%
period
Revenue
Revenue increased by 0.2% in Q3 2020 and decreased by 4.0% in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to the same periods last year. The decrease in Q1-Q3 2020 is caused by a decrease in the Concrete Division of 5.4%, and a decrease in the Vibration Division of 3.0%. As expected, the Covid-19 lockdown has resulted in a significant decrease in revenue from aftersales in both divisions in Q1-Q3 2020, where revenue from aftersales has decreased with 8.1% (primarily due to a decrease of 20.9% in Q2 2020) compared to the same period last year. Organic growth was negative with 12.2% compared to Q1-Q3 2019. As lockdown measures have been eased through Q2 and Q3 2020, we are starting to see revenue from aftersales return towards a more normal level. However, even though revenue from aftersales in Q3 2020 is 2.0% above Q3 2019, the increase in infection levels through September has shown that revenue from aftersales is sensitive to the development in Covid-19. The Group experienced a decrease of 1.3% in revenue from plant orders in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to an increase of 20.4% in Q1 2020 and a decrease of 20.5% in Q2 2020 while Q3 2020 has been close to the levels of Q3 2019. The decrease in revenue from plant orders in Q2 was primarily driven by the fact that we were not able to perform on-site plant installations due to the Covid-19 lockdown. In the Vibration Division, revenue from plant orders is expected to be realised below the normal level in Q4 2020 as a result of a lack of plant orders in Q2 and Q3 2020 due to the uncertainties resulting from Covid-19. In the Concrete Division, revenue from plant orders is expected to be realised at the same level as Q4 2019 due to the high order backlog going into 2020 and high order intake in Q2 2020.
Revenue,
Concrete
Vibration
Group*
DKK million
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q3
Change
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q3
Change
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q3
Change
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Plants
65.5
67.0
(2.2%)
92.1
93.0
(1.0%)
156.8
158.8
(1.3%)
Aftersales
61.3
67.0
(8.5%)
36.5
39.6
(7.8%)
95.9
104.3
(8.1%)
Total
126.8
134.0
(5.4%)
128.6
132.6
(3.0%)
252.7
263.1
(4.0%)
* After eliminations
SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 9
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY - continued
Revenue,
Concrete
Vibration
Group*
DKK million
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Change
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Change
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Change
Plants
18.1
18.5
(2.2%)
28.8
29.4
(2.0%)
46.8
47.4
(1.3%)
Aftersales
22.1
21.4
3.3%
11.7
11.7
0.0%
33.2
32.4
2.4%
Total
40.2
39.9
0.8%
40.5
41.1
(1.5%)
80.0
79.8
0.2%
* After eliminations
Gross profit
In Q3 2020 revenue increased with 0.2% while production costs increased with 2.8% compared to Q3 2019. This led to a gross profit margin of 23.8% which represents a decrease of 1.9 percentage points compared to Q3 2019. Following the continued work under the S2020 Profit Enhancement Programme (see page 6) in the Concrete division, a reorganization was conducted in September resulting in one-time extra costs of DKK 0.8m under production costs which impacts the gross profit margin negatively. Furthermore, while the Concrete division realised an increase in revenue in Q3 2020 of 0.8%, the Vibration division realised a decrease in revenue of 1.5%. In general revenue in the Vibration division is realised with a higher gross profit margin than revenue in the Concrete division.
In Q1-Q3 2020 revenue decreased with 4.0% while production costs decreased with 5.6% compared to the same period last year. This led to a gross profit margin of 25.2% which represents an increase of 1.3 percentage points compared to Q1-Q3 2019. The large decrease in revenue from aftersales relative to the decrease in revenue from plant orders has had a negative impact on the gross profit margins because revenue from aftersales holds higher margins. On the other hand, improved gross profit margins on plant orders have had a positive effect on gross profit margins in both divisions. In the Concrete Division we are seeing the positive effects from the S2020 Profit Enhancement Programme. In the Vibration Division plant orders with a higher than normal gross profit margin have been delivered in H1 2020. Government compensation (grants) has also had a positive impact on gross profit margins in Q1-Q3 2020. Received government compensation under gross profit amounts to DKK 2.9m in Q1-Q3 2020 of which DKK 1.4m was received in the Concrete Division and DKK 1.5m was received in the Vibration Division.
Results, DKK
Concrete
Vibration
Group*
million
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q3
Change
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q3
Change
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q3
Change
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
126.8
134.0
(5.4%)
128.6
132.6
(3.0%)
252.7
263.1
(4.0%)
Gross profit
24.4
23.1
4.3%
39.2
39.7
(2.0%)
63.6
62.8
1.2%
Gross profit
19.2%
17.2%
2.0pp
30.5%
29.9%
0.6pp
25.2%
23.9%
1.3pp
margin
Operating
7.0
0.0
(N/A)
9.8
11.8
(16.9%)
15.0
10.1
47.7%
profit (EBIT)
EBIT-margin
5.5%
0.0%
5.5pp
7.6%
8.9%
(1.3pp)
5.9%
3.8%
2.1pp
* After eliminations
Capacity costs
Distribution costs decreased by 12.8% in Q3 2020 and by 12.2% in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to the same periods last year, and administrative expenses increased by 3.5% in Q3 2020 and decreased by 1.2% in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019 and Q1-Q3 2019. The decrease in administrative and distribution expenses in Q1-Q3 2020 is primarily due to cost savings initiated in connection to the Covid-19 lockdown, and government compensation (grants) received in the period due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Capacity costs have decreased in the Concrete Division while the Vibration division has seen a small increase in capacity costs due to the acquisition of Dartek. Received government compensation under capacity costs amounts to DKK 0.9m in Q1-Q3 2020, of which DKK 0.3m was received in the Concrete Division and DKK 0.6m was received in the Vibration Division.
SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 10
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY - continued
Operating profit
Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to DKK 3.9m in Q3 2020 and DKK 15.0m in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to DKK 4.5m in Q3 2019 and DKK 10.1m in Q1-Q3 2019. The higher operating profit (EBIT) is primarily driven by increased gross profit margins and capacity cost savings. The positive results are generated in both divisions where the Concrete Division has realised an EBIT of DKK 7.0m in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to an EBIT of DKK 0.0m in Q1-Q3 2019 while the Vibration Division has realised an EBIT of DKK 9.8 in Q1-Q3 2020 compared to an EBIT of DKK 11.8m in Q1-Q3 2019.
Increased contribution margins and capacity cost savings following the S2020 Profit Enhancement Programme are driving the increase in EBIT in the Concrete Division even though revenue for the division has decreased with 5.4% compared to Q1- Q3 2019. A decrease in revenue of 3.0% compared to Q1-Q3 2019 along with increased capacity costs due to the acquisition of Dartek has resulted in the decrease in EBIT from the Vibration Division. In both divisions, initiated cost savings and government compensation (grants) due to the Covid-19 lockdown have offset some of the negative impact from Covid-19. Received government compensation amounts to DKK 3.8m in Q1-Q3 2020, distributed with DKK 1.6m in the Concrete Division and DKK 2.2m in the Vibration Division.
While we expect to remain profitable in Q4 2020, we also expect the results to be below those from first three quarters of 2020. Revenue from aftersales returned to a normal level in Q3 2020 and is also expected to remain at a normal level in Q4
2020. In the Vibration Division revenue from plant orders is expected to be realised below the normal level in Q4 2020 as a result of a lack of plant orders in Q2 and Q3 2020 due to the uncertainties resulting from Covid-19. In the Concrete Division revenue from plant orders is expected to be realised at the same level as Q4 2019 due to the high order backlog going into 2020 and high order intake in Q2 2020.
Order intake and backlog
In Q3 2020, order intake amounted to DKK 62.0m which is a decrease of 10.2% compared to the same period last year. Order intake in Q3 2020 for the Concrete Division amounted to DKK 24.3m compared to DKK 38.6m in Q3 2019. Order intake in Q3 2020 for the Vibration Division amounted to DKK 38.8m compared to DKK 31.4m in Q3 2019. Order intake in both divisions in Q3 2020 was negatively impacted by the uncertainties resulting from Covid-19.
The Group order backlog at the beginning of Q4 2020 amounts to DKK 94.9m which is an increase of 2.6% compared to the order backlog at the beginning of Q4 2019. Due to the high order backlog entering 2020, we still have a good order backlog going into Q4 2020. While order intake for aftersales is returning to a normal level, we still experience some hesitation on signing plant orders. August started optimistically with regards to plant order intake but the increase in Covid-19 cases through September resulted in decisions yet again being delayed. Our pipeline is good, and we do not see projects being cancelled. However, the decisions process is prolonged due to the uncertainties resulting from Covid-19.
Order
intake
Concrete
Vibration
Group*
Q1-Q3
2020,
DKK million
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q3
Year
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q3
Year
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q3
Year
2020
2019
2019
2020
2019
2019
2020
2019
2019
Order book,
64.6
72.9
72.9
60.0
34.3
34.3
123.7
106.8
106.8
beginning
Order intake
105.1
109.0
169.5
121.6
143.5
206.3
223.9
248.8
371.0
Revenue
(126.8)
(134.0)
(177.8)
(128.6)
(132.6)
(180.6)
(252.7)
(263.1)
(354.2)
Order book,
42.9
47.9
64.6
53.0
45.2
60.0
94.9
92.5
123.6
ending
*After eliminations
Order
intake
Concrete
Vibration
Group*
Q3 2020, DKK
million
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Year
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Year
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Year
2019
2019
2019
Order book,
58.9
49.1
72.9
54.7
54.9
34.3
112.9
103.2
106.8
beginning
Order intake
24.3
38.6
169.5
38.8
31.4
206.3
62.0
69.2
371.0
Revenue
(40.3)
(39.8)
(177.8)
(40.5)
(41.1)
(180.6)
(80.0)
(79.1)
(354.2)
Order book,
42.9
47.9
64.6
53.0
45.2
60.0
94.9
92.5
123.6
ending
*After eliminations
SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 11
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY - continued
Cash flow developments
In the first nine months of 2020, SKAKO generated a cash flow from operating activities (CFFO) of DKK -9.9m compared to DKK 4.2m in the first nine months of 2019. In Q3 2020 cash flow from operating activities (CFFO) amounted to DKK -8.2m compared to DKK 9.7m in Q3 2019. As expected, the negative cash flow in Q1-Q3 2020 is primarily due to work performed
on prepaid customer contracts and an increase in trade receivables and receivables from customer contracts that have not yet reached contractual milestones for invoicing as we have not been able to finish on-site plant installations. Generally, our customers are fulfilling their payment obligations and the Group has a strong liquidity. We expect to see an improvement of cash flows in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021.
Equity
The Group's equity amounted to DKK 136.2m on 30 September 2020 (DKK 117.7m on 30 September 2019) equalling an equity ratio of 41.3% (45.6% on 30 September 2019). The increase in equity is mainly due to profit for the period of DKK 12.5m. The decrease in equity ratio is primarily due to goodwill from the investment in Dartek in November 2019.
Balance sheet
As of 30 September 2020, the Group's assets totalled DKK 329.8m (DKK 258.0m on 30 September 2019). The increase in assets is primarily due to Goodwill from the investment in Dartek in November 2019 and an increase in trade receivables and receivables from customer contracts.
Non-current assets increased by DKK 33.5m and amounted to DKK 80.3m (DKK 46.8m on 30 September 2019) while current assets increased by DKK 38.3m to DKK 249.5m (DKK 211.2m on 30 September 2019). The increase in non-current assets is primarily due to Goodwill from the investment in Dartek in November 2019.
Net debt increased by DKK 31.7m and totalled DKK 40.2m on 30 September 2020 (DKK 8.5m on 30 September 2019). The increase in net debt is primarily due to the payment structure in the Dartek acquisition where we owe a total of DKK 22.4m on 30 September 2020. Also, the increase in trade receivables and receivables from customer contracts has resulted in an increased utilisation of credit facilities.
Current liabilities amounted to DKK 169.1m (DKK 134.2m on 30 September 2019). The increase in current liabilities is primarily due to the payment structure in the Dartek acquisition. Also, the increase in trade receivables and receivables from customer contracts has resulted in an increased utilisation of credit facilities.
Accounting policies as well as financial estimates and assumptions
The interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim financial reporting as adopted by the EU and further Danish disclosure requirements in respect of interim reports for listed companies.
With the below exception, the accounting policies used for the interim report are the same as the accounting policies used for Annual Report 2019 to which we refer for a full description. The Group has adopted all new, amended and revised accounting standards and interpretations as published by the IASB and adopted by the EU effective for the accounting period beginning on 1 January 2020. We refer to the notes to the annual report for a description of material estimates and assumptions.
Compared with the description in the Annual Report 2019, there have been no changes in the accounting estimates and assumptions made by Management in the preparation of the interim report.
Financial ratios
Financial ratios are calculated as follows:
Gross profit margin = Gross profit x 100 / Revenue
Profit margin = EBIT x 100 / Revenue
Liquidity ratio = Total current assets x 100 / Total current liabilities
Equity ratio = Total equity x 100 / Total assets
Return on equity = Profit for the period x 100 / (Equity this year + equity prior year) / 2*
Financial leverage = Net interest-bearing debt x 100 / Equity
NWC/Revenue = Net working capital x 100 / Revenue*
Earnings per share = Profit for the period / Shares in free flow
Equity value per share = Equity / Total shares
Share price = Share price at end of period
Price-bookratio = Share price / Equity per share
Market capitalization = Total number of share x Share price
*Measured over a 12-month period (1 October 2019 to 30 September 2020)
Events after the balance sheet date
There have been no events to change the assessment of the interim report after the balance sheet date until today.
SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 12
Dividends
Earlier this year SKAKO suspended dividends announced in the annual report for 2019 due to the uncertainties created by the surge of Covid-19. Even though uncertainties still exist, we currently view them as significantly reduced compared to the previous situation. Therefore, we have decided to distribute an interim dividend of DKK 2 per share corresponding to the dividend announced in the annual report for 2019.
Ex dividend date:
3 November 2020
Record date:
5 November 2020
Payment date:
10 November 2020
Outlook 2020
Based on the results in Q1-Q3 2020 and our expectation for revenue in Q4 2020, we are narrowing our guidance to an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 15-18m for 2020 (previous guidance EBIT of DKK 13-18m).
Due to the dynamic and unpredictable development of the Covid-19 situation and its effects on economies, the guidance is subject to higher than normal degree of uncertainty. The guidance is based on the assumption of continued gradual improvements of the market conditions during the last part of 2020 with no new material adverse events affecting the global economies.
SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 13
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
DKK thousands
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q3
Year 2019
2020
2019
Revenue from contracts with customers
79,968
79,807
252,676
263,075
354,192
Production costs
(60,970)
(59,308)
(189,107)
(200,263)
(268,100)
Gross profit
18,998
20,499
63,569
62,812
86,092
Distribution costs
(7.786)
(8,929)
(27,870)
(31,732)
(39,796)
Administrative expenses
(7.286)
(7,041)
(20,691)
(20,933)
(28,291)
Operating profit (EBIT) before special
3,926
4,529
15,008
10,147
18,005
items
Financial income
11
-
123
-
248
Financial expenses
(511)
(845)
(1,937)
(2,154)
(2,838)
Profit before tax
3,426
3,684
13,194
7,993
15,415
Tax on profit for the period
(361)
(14)
(705)
(380)
(1,169)
Profit for the period
3,065
3,670
12,489
7,613
14,246
Profit for the period attributable to SKAKO A/S shareholders
Earnings per share (EPS), DKK Diluted earnings per share (EPS), DKK
3,065
3,670
12,489
7,613
14,246
0.99
1.19
4.05
2.47
4.62
0.99
1.19
4.05
2.47
4.62
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
DKK thousands
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q3
Year 2019
2020
2019
Profit for the period
3,065
3,670
12,489
7,613
14,246
Other comprehensive income:
Items that have been or may
subsequently be reclassified to the
income statement:
Foreign currency translation,
(412)
252
(1,139)
334
349
subsidiaries
Value adjustments of hedging
305
(1)
333
(26)
186
instruments
Other comprehensive income
(107)
251
(806)
308
555
Comprehensive income
2,958
3,921
11,683
7,921
14,801
Comprehensive income attributable
2,958
3,921
11,683
7,921
14,801
to SKAKO A/S shareholders
SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 14
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
DKK thousands
30 September
30 September
31 Dec 2019
2020
2019
Other intangible assets
33,417
5,329
37,733
Intangible assets under development
5,490
3,510
4,830
Intangible assets
38,907
8,839
42,563
Leased assets
8,820
3,437
10,423
Land and buildings
5,750
5,054
5,644
Plant and machinery
406
583
510
Operating equipment, fixtures and fittings
3,006
3,558
3,442
Leasehold improvements
273
312
268
Tangible assets under construction
58
59
60
Property, plant and equipment
18,313
13,003
20,347
Other receivables
1,509
1,263
1,267
Deferred tax assets
21,612
23,657
21,770
Other non-current assets
23,121
24,920
23,037
Total non-current assets
80,341
46,762
85,947
Inventories
60,907
56,855
59,804
Trade receivables
75,377
61,893
64,884
Contract assets
77,206
62,338
72,708
Income tax
187
26
1,266
Other receivables
7,559
8,077
7,274
Prepaid expenses
4,357
3,777
3,887
Other investments
-
74
74
Cash
23,898
18,182
26,486
Current assets
249,491
211,222
236,383
Assets
329,832
257,984
322,330
SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 15
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
DKK thousands
30 September
30 September
31 Dec 2019
2020
2019
Share capital
31,064
31,064
31,064
Foreign currency translation reserve
(910)
334
229
Hedging reserve
371
(26)
38
Proposed dividends
6,213
-
-
Retained earnings
99,486
86,337
93,086
Total equity
136,224
117,709
124,417
Leasing
5,921
2,539
7,712
Loans and borrowings
14,928
-
19,366
Provisions
3,669
3,529
3,541
Non-current liabilities
24,518
6,069
30,619
Loans and borrowings
8,195
-
8,640
Bank loans and credit facilities
32,103
21,629
20,377
Leasing
2,954
2,519
2,832
Provisions
2,010
2,178
2,025
Contracts liabilities
6,566
8,681
16,517
Trade payables
74,121
73,928
87,528
Income tax
656
-
37
Other liabilities
42,485
25,271
29,338
Current liabilities
169,090
134,206
167,294
Liabilities
193,608
140,276
197,913
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
329,832
257,984
322,330
SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 16
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
DKK thousands
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q3
Year 2019
2020
2019
Profit before tax
3,426
3,684
13,194
7,993
15,415
Adjustments
1,831
1,590
4,926
3,184
7,165
Change in receivables, etc.
(14,055)
18,376
(15,908)
19,543
20,348
Change in inventories
872
(1,937)
(1,103)
(4,649)
(7,822)
Change in trade payables and other
(827)
(11,191)
(10,210)
(20,327)
(8,635)
liabilities, etc.
Cash flow from operating activities
(8,753)
10,522
(9,101)
5,744
26,470
before financial items and tax
Financial items received and paid
(500)
(845)
(1,814)
(2,154)
(2,591)
Taxes paid
(27)
60
993
629
570
Cash flow from operating activities
(8,226)
9,737
(9,922)
4,220
24,450
Investment in intangible assets
(53)
(162)
(577)
(924)
(2,703)
Investment in tangible assets
(935)
(685)
(1,267)
(1,274)
(9,415)
Acquisition of entities
-
-
3,955
-
(33,188)
Cash flow from investing activities
(988)
(847)
2,111
(2,198)
(45,306)
Change in borrowings
706
-
14,640
-
35,557
Instalment on borrowings and loans
(1,382)
(735)
(4,106)
(2,218)
(3,150)
Change in short-term bank facilities
10,856
(6,381)
(5,360)
7,654
4,184
Cash flow from financing activities
10,180
(7,116)
5,174
5,436
36,591
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(88)
1,774
(2,637)
7,458
15,735
Cash and cash equivalents beginning
24,022
16,429
26,559
10,744
10,744
of period
Foreign exchange adjustment, cash
(37)
53
(24)
53
81
and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at end
23,898
18,255
23,898
18,255
26,560
of period
Breakdown of cash and cash
equivalents at the end of the year:
Cash and other investments
23,898
18,255
23,898
18,255
26,560
Cash and cash equivalents at the
23,898
18,255
23,898
18,255
26,560
end of the year:
SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 17
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
DKK thousands
Share
Foreign
Hedging
Retained
Proposed
Equity
capital
currency
reserve
earnings
dividends
translation
reserve
Equity on 01 January 2020
31,064
229
38
93,086
-
124,417
Comprehensive income in Q1-Q3 2020:
Profit for the period
12,489
-
12,489
Proposed dividends
(6,213)
6,213
-
Other comprehensive income:
Foreign currency translation adjustments,
(1,139)
(1,139)
subsidiaries
Value adjustments of hedging instruments
333
333
Other comprehensive income
-
(1,139)
333
-
6,213
(806)
Comprehensive income, period
-
(1,139)
333
6,276
6,213
11,683
Share-based payment, warrants
124
-
124
Equity on 30 September 2020
31,064
(910)
371
99,486
6,213
136,224
DKK thousands
Share
Foreign
Hedging
Retained
Equity
capital
currency
reserve
earnings
translation
reserve
Equity on 01 January 2019
31,064
(140)
(148)
78,290
109,066
Change in accounting policy (IFRS 16)
(118)
(118)
Restated total equity at the beginning of the
31,064
(140)
(148)
78,172
108,948
financial year
Comprehensive income in Q1-Q3 2019:
Profit for the period
7,613
7,613
Other comprehensive income:
Foreign currency translation adjustments,
474
474
subsidiaries
Value adjustments of hedging instruments
122
122
Other comprehensive income
-
474
122
-
596
Comprehensive income, period
-
474
122
7,613
8,209
Share-based payment, warrants
551
551
Equity on 30 September 2019
31,064
334
(26)
86,336
117,709
SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 18
SEGMENT INFORMATION
DKK thousands
Not distributed
Concrete
Vibration
including parent
Eliminations
Group total
Q1-Q3 2020
company
Revenue, external
126.792
125,857
-
-
252,649
Revenue, internal
25
2,692
-
(2.717)
-
Total revenue
126.817
128,549
-
(2.717)
252,649
Depreciation
(1,700)
(2,265)
-
-
(3,965)
Operating profit (EBIT)
6,952
9,844
(1.788)
-
15,009
Result before tax
5,657
9.358
(1,821)
-
13,194
Tax on profit for the year
(361)
(344)
-
-
(705)
Profit for the period
5,296
9,014
(1,821)
-
12,489
Order backlog, beginning
64,571
60,014
-
(931)
123,654
Order intake
105,105
121,569
-
(2,779)
223,895
Order backlog, ending
42,859
53,034
-
(993)
94,900
Segment non-current assets
30,695
45,691
3,955
-
80,341
Segment assets
123,696
204,111
4,623
(2,598)
329,832
Segment liabilities
44,042
147,173
4,991
(2,598)
193,608
Investment in intangible and
1.029
815
-
-
1.844
tangible assets
Average number of employees
101
105
-
-
206
DKK thousands
Not distributed
Concrete
Vibration
including parent
Eliminations
Group total
Q1-Q3 2019
company
Revenue, external
134,000
129,075
-
-
263,075
Revenue, internal
-
3,497
-
(3,497)
-
Total revenue
134,000
132,572
-
(3,497)
263,075
Depreciation
(1,669)
(1,148)
-
-
(2,817)
Operating profit (EBIT)
25
11,769
(1,647)
-
10,147
Result before tax
(1,240)
10,948
(1,715)
-
7,993
Tax on profit for the year
121
(501)
-
-
(380)
Profit for the period
(1,120)
10,448
(1,715)
-
7,613
Order backlog, beginning
72,884
34,334
-
(397)
106,821
Order intake
108,978
143,491
-
(3,686)
248,783
Order backlog, ending
47,862
45,253
-
(586)
92,529
Segment non-current assets
28,721
13,958
4,083
-
46,762
Segment assets
109,593
152,089
4,536
(8,234)
257,984
Segment liabilities
45,994
97,525
4,990
(8,234)
140,275
Investment in intangible and
1,241
957
-
-
2,198
tangible assets
Average number of employees
105
101
-
-
206
SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 19
QUARTERLY KEY FIGURES AND FINANCIAL RATIOS
INCOME STATEMENT,
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Full year
2019
DKK THOUSANDS
Revenue
79,968
74,926
97,782
91,117
79,807
354,192
Gross profit
18,998
20,677
23,894
23,253
20,499
86,092
Operating profit (EBIT)
3,926
5,497
5,584
7,831
4,529
18,005
Net financial items
(500)
(488)
(825)
(436)
(845)
(2,590)
Profit before tax
3,426
5,009
4,759
7,395
3,684
15,415
Profit for the period
3,065
4,875
4,549
6,265
3,670
14,246
BALANCE SHEET, DKK
THOUSANDS
Non-current assets
80,342
80,941
81,130
85,947
46,762
85,947
Current assets
249,485
236,325
234,276
236,383
211,222
236,383
Assets
329,832
317,267
315,407
322,330
257,984
322,330
Equity
136,224
133,337
128,942
124,417
117,709
124,417
Non-current liabilities
24,518
24,925
25,485
30,619
6,069
30,619
Current liabilities
169,090
159,004
160,979
167,294
134,206
167,294
Net interest-bearing debt
40,203
29,972
34,143
32,370
8,505
32,370
Net working capital
132,802
122,675
110,710
110,710
98,478
110,710
OTHER KEY FIGURES,
DKK THOUSANDS
Investment in intangible and
988
856
557
9,920
847
12,118
tangible assets
Cash flow from operating
(9,279)
4,525
(5,113)
20,231
9,737
24,451
activities (CFFO)
Free cash flow
(10,267)
4,226
(1,715)
(22,877)
8,890
(20,855)
Number of employees
206
204
210
210
206
210
FINANCIAL RATIOS
Gross profit margin
23.8%
27.6%
24.4%
25.5%
25.7%
24,3%
Profit margin (EBIT margin)
4.9%
7.3%
5.7%
8.6%
5.7%
5.10%
Liquidity ratio
147.5%
148.6%
145.5%
141.3%
157.4%
141,30%
Equity ratio
41.3%
42.0%
40.9%
38.6%
45.6%
38.6%
Return on equity
15.1%
16.0%
13.6%
12.2%
16.1%
12.2%
Financial leverage
29.5%
22.5%
26.5%
26.1%
7.2%
26,1%
NWC/revenue
38.1%
35.7%
30.7%
26.4%
27.6%
26,4%
Earnings per share, DKK
0.99
1.58
1.48
2.15
1.19
4.62
Equity value per share,
44.2
43.2
41.8
40.1
38.2
40.1
DKK
Share price, DKK
43.9
40.2
38.0
45.9
42.0
45.9
Price-book ratio
1.0
0.9
0.9
1.1
1.1
1.1
Market capitalisation, DKK
136,372
124,878
118,044
142,584
130,470
142,584
thousands
SKAKO interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020 / 20