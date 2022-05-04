Log in
11:48aAnnual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG approves all proposals
EQ
04/05SKAN : Presentation Annual Results 2021
PU
04/05Successful 2021 financial year for SKAN Group AG
EQ
Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG approves all proposals

05/04/2022

05/04/2022 | 11:48am EDT
SKAN AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG approves all proposals

04.05.2022 / 17:45

Media Information


Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG approves all proposals

Allschwil, 4 May 2022 ? The Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG was held today in Basel. At the General Meeting a total of 88.46% of the share capital entitled to vote was represented.

The Annual General Meeting approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. In particular, it approved the distribution of CHF 0.24 per dividend-bearing share, consisting of an ordinary dividend of CHF 0.12 per share and a withholding tax-free distribution from capital reserves of CHF 0.12 per share. The distribution will be made as from 10 May 2022.

The Board members standing for re-election Dr. Gert Thoenen, Oliver Baumann, Cornelia Gehrig, Thomas Huber, Dr. Beat Lüthi, Gregor Plattner and Patrick Schär have been confirmed for another one-year term. Dr Gert Thoenen was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of
Directors.

The next Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG will take place on 3 May 2023.


Contacts:

Thomas Balmer, ir@skan.com, +41 79 703 87 28

Alexandre Müller, ir@skan.com, +41 79 635 64 13


Financial calendar:

23 August 2022

28 March 2023

3 May 2023		 Publication Half Year Results 2022

Publication Annual Results 2022

Annual General Meeting
 

 

SKAN ? together always one step ahead

SKAN is a pioneer in the field of aseptic and aseptic-toxic manufacturing processes for the (bio)pharmaceutical industry. The company is the market and technology leader for high-quality, process-critical isolator systems for filling drugs according to strict sterility standards. In addition, the company offers its customers process support, services and consumables. Innovative solutions and an efficient life-cycle support organization make SKAN an important partner for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, CMOs (Contract Manufacturing Organizations) and research laboratories worldwide. Founded in 1968, SKAN today employs over 1000 people. More than half of them work at the Allschwil headquarters in the Life Sciences Hub of the Basel region. The other employees are located among the subsidiaries in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Japan and the USA.

Additional features:

File: SKAN_AGM_4.5.2022

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: SKAN AG
Kreuzstrasse 5
4123 Allschwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 43 268 32 32
E-mail: ir@skan.com
ISIN: CH0013396012
Valor: 1339601
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1343853

 
End of News EQS News Service

1343853  04.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1343853&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
