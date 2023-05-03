Advanced search
2023-05-03
83.70 CHF   -1.65%
Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG approves all proposals

05/03/2023 | 12:55pm EDT
SKAN AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG approves all proposals

03.05.2023 / 18:52 CET/CEST

Media Information
 

Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG approves all proposals

Allschwil, 3 May 2023 – The Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG was held today in Basel. At the General Meeting a total of 89.60% of the share capital entitled to vote was represented.

The Annual General Meeting approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. In particular, it approved the distribution of CHF 0.25 per dividend-bearing share, consisting of an ordinary dividend of CHF 0.125 per share and a withholding tax-free distribution from capital reserves of CHF 0.125 per share. The distribution will be made as from 9 May 2023.

The Board members standing for re-election Dr. Gert Thoenen, Oliver Baumann, Cornelia Gehrig, Thomas Huber, Dr. Beat Lüthi, Gregor Plattner and Patrick Schär have been confirmed for another one-year term. Dr Gert Thoenen was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

In addition, the Articles of Incorporation were adapted to the new Stock Corporation Law that came into force on 1 January 2023.

The next Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG will take place on 7 May 2024.

 


Contacts:

Thomas Balmer, ir@skan.com, +41 79 703 87 28
Alexandre Müller, ir@skan.com, +41 79 635 64 13


Financial calendar:

22 August 2023
26 March 2024
7 May 2024		 Publication of Half-Year Results 2023
Publication of Annual Results 2023
Annual General Meeting

 

SKAN – together always one step ahead

SKAN is a pioneer in the field of aseptic and aseptic-toxic manufacturing processes for the (bio)pharmaceutical industry. The company is the market and technology leader for high-quality, process-critical isolator systems for filling drugs according to strict sterility standards. In addition, the company offers its customers process support, services and consumables. Innovative solutions and an efficient life-cycle support organization make SKAN an important partner for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, CMOs (Contract Manufacturing Organizations) and research laboratories worldwide. Founded in 1968, SKAN today employs over 1170 people. More than half of them work at the Allschwil headquarters in the Life Sciences Hub of the Basel region. The other employees are located among the subsidiaries in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Japan and the USA.

Additional features:

File: SKAN_AGM_3.5.2023

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: SKAN AG
Kreuzstrasse 5
4123 Allschwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 43 268 32 32
E-mail: info@skan.com
ISIN: CH0013396012
Valor: 1339601
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1623851

 
End of News EQS News Service

1623851  03.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1623851&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 327 M 369 M 369 M
Net income 2023 31,8 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
Net cash 2023 88,0 M 99,2 M 99,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 65,7x
Yield 2023 0,45%
Capitalization 1 913 M 2 141 M 2 158 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,58x
EV / Sales 2024 4,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 185
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart SKAN GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
SKAN Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKAN GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 85,10 CHF
Average target price 100,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Huber Chief Management Officer & Deputy CEO
Burim Maraj Chief Financial Officer
Gert Thönen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralph Kramer Chief Technology Officer
Cornelia Henny-Weiss Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKAN GROUP AG35.08%2 162
PENUMBRA, INC.26.46%10 917
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.36.37%10 574
MASIMO CORPORATION27.79%9 945
NOVOCURE LIMITED-10.96%7 106
GETINGE AB16.46%6 850
