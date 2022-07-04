Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. SKAN Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKAN   CH0013396012

SKAN GROUP AG

(SKAN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-01 am EDT
51.70 CHF   -0.19%
01:03aSKAN Group AG closes announced increase of its stake in Aseptic Technologies
EQ
05/04Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG approves all proposals
EQ
05/04SKAN Group AG Approves Dividend, Payable on May 10, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SKAN Group AG closes announced increase of its stake in Aseptic Technologies

07/04/2022 | 01:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SKAN AG / Key word(s): Takeover
SKAN Group AG closes announced increase of its stake in Aseptic Technologies

04.07.2022 / 07:00

Media Information

SKAN Group AG closes announced increase of its stake in Aseptic Technologies

Allschwil, 4 July 2022 – SKAN Group AG, global market leader in high-quality isolator systems for aseptic production processes in the (bio-)pharmaceutical industry, has completed the announced increase of its shareholding in the Belgian subsidiary Aseptic Technologies. As of July 1, 2022, it acquired a further 20% of the shares from the co-owner, Société Régionale d'Investissement de Wallonie (SRIW), increasing its stake to 80%. Under the contractual agreement with SIRW, SKAN will acquire two subsequent tranches of 5% each between 2023 and 2026. SRIW will remain a 10% shareholder in Aseptic Technologies and will continue to support the company alongside SKAN.

Aseptic Technologies is of strategic importance to the SKAN Group. The automated, robotic process solutions for filling closed vials (AT-Closed Vial® Technology) produced by Aseptic Technologies target applications in cell and gene therapy, a rapidly growing therapeutic segment. Customers of Aseptic Technologies have over 300 compounds in research and clinical trials, several of which being in the final phase of development before market approval. The commercialization of new drugs will increase the demand for closed vials and thus the volume in the Services & Consumables segment.


Contacts:

Thomas Balmer, ir@skan.com, +41 79 703 87 28
Alexandre Müller, ir@skan.com, +41 79 635 64 13


Financial calendar:

23 August 2022
28 March 2023
3 May 2023		 Publication Half Year Results 2022
Publication Annual Results 2022
Annual General Meeting


SKAN – together always one step ahead

SKAN is a pioneer in the field of aseptic and aseptic-toxic manufacturing processes for the (bio)pharmaceutical industry. The company is the market and technology leader for high-quality, process-critical isolator systems for filling drugs according to strict sterility standards. In addition, the company offers its customers process support, services and consumables. Innovative solutions and an efficient life-cycle support organization make SKAN an important partner for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, CMOs (Contract Manufacturing Organizations) and research laboratories worldwide. Founded in 1968, SKAN today employs over 1000 people. More than half of them work at the Allschwil headquarters in the Life Sciences Hub of the Basel region. The other employees are located among the subsidiaries in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Japan and the USA.

Additional features:

File: SKAN_Aseptic Technologies_4.7.2022

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: SKAN AG
Kreuzstrasse 5
4123 Allschwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 43 268 32 32
E-mail: ir@skan.com
ISIN: CH0013396012
Valor: 1339601
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1388319

 
End of News EQS News Service

1388319  04.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1388319&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about SKAN GROUP AG
01:03aSKAN Group AG closes announced increase of its stake in Aseptic Technologies
EQ
05/04Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG approves all proposals
EQ
05/04SKAN Group AG Approves Dividend, Payable on May 10, 2022
CI
04/05SKAN : Presentation Annual Results 2021
PU
04/05Successful 2021 financial year for SKAN Group AG
EQ
04/05SKAN Group AG Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year of 2022
CI
04/05SKAN Group AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021SKAN Reports Full Exercise of IPO Overallotment Option Worth $29.6 Million
MT
2021SKAN GROUP AG(SWX : SKAN) added to Swiss Performance Index (Price Return)
CI
2021SKAN Group AG has completed an IPO in the amount of CHF 243 million.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 273 M 284 M 284 M
Net income 2022 23,7 M 24,6 M 24,6 M
Net cash 2022 120 M 125 M 125 M
P/E ratio 2022 49,5x
Yield 2022 0,43%
Capitalization 1 162 M 1 207 M 1 207 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,81x
EV / Sales 2023 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 014
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart SKAN GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
SKAN Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKAN GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 51,70 CHF
Average target price 87,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target 69,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Huber Chief Management Officer & Deputy CEO
Burim Maraj Chief Financial Officer
Gert Thönen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Naumann Chief Technology Officer
Cornelia Henny-Weiss Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKAN GROUP AG-41.65%1 207
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-22.07%52 240
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.47%25 924
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-18.19%12 174
HAL TRUST-13.40%11 387
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-18.97%9 705