SKAN : Presentation Annual Results 2022

SKAN Group AG

Presentation of the 2022 Financial Results

28 March 2023

Successful first business year as listed company - financial targets well achieved

Order Intake

in CHF million

411.7

+46.9%(1)

EBITDA

in CHF million

40.2

+30.9%(1)

Investments

in CHF million

28.9

-32.3%(1)

Net Sales

in CHF million

277.0

+18.2%(1)

EBITDA margin

as % of Net Sales

14.5

+1.4pp(1, 2)

Order Backlog

in CHF million

360.1

+59.3%(1)

Order intake, net sales and EBITDA reach new record levels; net sales growth and EBITDA well reached the communicated financial targets

This was achieved despite headwinds from supply chain bottlenecks and price inflation for raw materials which underlines the robust business model.

As announced, the weaker first six months were made up for by a very good second half; accuracy of forecast underpins the good visibility of our business.

Win rate for quotations remained high, mainly due to the qualitative and technological superiority of our equipment as well as our process know how.

SKAN was again able to expand its position as number one in the high-end segment of the isolator market.

Record order backlog and book to bill ratio at 1.5 provide very good visibility.

Proposed dividend of CHF 0.25 per share (2021: CHF 0.24 per share).

Good operational progress and further investments in capacity expansion

Organization was able to manage again a double-digit organic growth.

Delays in supply chain countered by reorganizing production processes, building up inventories and ordering key components earlier.

Due to price inflation for raw materials, SKAN had to adjust selling prices in certain cases.

Strategic investments progress on track

Continued investments in expansion of production capacity, completed at

SKAN Stein and SKAN Germany sites and started at the AT site in Gembloux.

Decentralization strategy ongoing to build up more local competencies at all

SKAN sites to be closer to customers and handle a broader range of tasks.