Skandia Greenpower AS is a Norway-based energy company. It is the Parent Company of the Skandia Group. The Company's business purpose is it offer electricity for the consumer market and energy-saving solutions for the electricity market of the future. Skandia's offering includes several different types of power contracts, e.g. Skandiaspot, Hyttestrom and Solstrom. The Group also consists of Elkompis Energi AS, which supplies electricity for the digital segment, and Skandianergi Omsetning AS, which has a portfolio of approx. 30,000 electricity customers within the traditional segment. Skandia Greenpower AS is also part of the Group, and it develops the integration platform of the future to be offered to both Skandia’s internal companies as well as external customers who want to use the Group’s white label solution.

Sector Electric Utilities