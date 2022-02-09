Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/09 05:38:17 am
123.725 SEK   +1.50%
05:16aHandelsbanken reports record profit in fourth quarter
RE
02:23aHandelsbanken reports record profit in fourth quarter
RE
02/08INVESTMENT OUTLOOK : More volatility in the rate hiking phase
AQ
Handelsbanken reports record profit in fourth quarter

02/09/2022 | 05:16am EST
FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the Handelsbanken in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Handelsbanken reported record results on Wednesday as rising income, lower loan losses and measures to curb costs lifted its fourth-quarter operating earnings.

"The result for the quarter is the best in the 150-year history of the bank," CEO Carina Akerstrom told a news conference.

Operating earnings rose to 6.37 billion crowns ($697.43 million) from 5.38 billion a year earlier.

"However, including its Danish and Finnish operations, which the bank is due to exit, the rival of Swedbank, SEB and Finland's Nordea reported an operating profit of 6.53 billion crowns in the quarter, above expectations.

The mean analyst forecast, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, was 6.40 billion.

The bank proposed dividend for 2021 of 5.00 crowns per share, below the 7.28 crowns expected by analysts the data showed.

Shares in the bank were down 1.3% at 0919 GMT, underperforming the European banking index, which was flat.

Credit Suisse analysts said in a note that the dividend was a disappointment and would likely weigh on the share price.

A strong recovery for the Swedish economy from the initial waves of the pandemic was jarred by the onset of Omicron late last year, but booster shots and milder symptoms have allowed authorities to quickly drop restrictions, nearly all of which were lifted on Wednesday.

Handelsbanken, whose main markets are Sweden, Norway and Britain, said its net interest income - including its Danish and Finnish arms - rose to 8.11 billion crowns from 7.86 billion, topping the 7.89 billion expected by analysts.

Commission income, boosted by brisk business and M&A activity over the past year, climbed to 3.47 billion crowns from 2.88 billion and beating the 3.11 billion seen by analysts.

Handelsbanken, whose low-risk, decentralised business model helped it weather the pandemic well, said net credit losses narrowed to virtually zero while spending rose slightly, primarily due to development costs booked in the quarter.

($1 = 9.1335 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johan Ahlander, editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB 1.48% 123.7 Delayed Quote.-3.14%
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB -1.90% 99.36 Delayed Quote.3.57%
SWEDBANK AB 1.01% 171.78 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
Financials
Sales 2021 54 127 M 5 912 M 5 912 M
Net income 2021 24 775 M 2 706 M 2 706 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 6,66%
Capitalization 263 B 28 735 M 28 735 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,86x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float -
Chart SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB
Duration : Period :
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 121,90 SEK
Average target price 126,43 SEK
Spread / Average Target 3,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johan Torgeby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Kessiakoff CFO, CFO-Corporate & Private Customers
Marcus Wallenberg Chairman
Nicolas Moch Chief Information Officer
Petra Ålund Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB-3.14%28 735
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.33%459 132
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.99%398 883
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.45%259 506
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY19.49%228 291
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.16%207 484