Investment Outlook: Back to the future

09/08/2020 | 01:30am EDT
Press release
Stockholm, September 8, 2020

The stock market has had a dramatic year. After a strong start, it plunged at record speed by more than 30 per cent. Since then it has shown a very strong performance, with very few corrections given the great uncertainty prevailing about the coronavirus pandemic, economic growth and politics.

“The gigantic liquidity injections and asset purchases carried out by central banks, as well as the enormous fiscal stimulus packages launched by governments, were of crucial importance to the sharp recovery in the stock market and the stabilisation of the economic situation”, says Fredrik Öberg, Chief Investment Officer, Private Banking.

We are continuing to write theme articles about important developments related to sustainable investments. In this September issue of Investment Outlook, we analyse the environmental advantages and technical potential  of hydrogen to become a vital piece of the puzzle in the transition to a carbon dioxide emission-free economy.

The United Nations expects the number of people in the world aged 80 and older to triple between 2019 and 2050. In our second theme article, we look more closely at the effects of ageing populations, as well as the opportunities and challenges this will bring.

Investment Outlook can be read in its entirety or as a 2-page summary at seb.se/investmentoutlookreport.


For further information, contact
Fredrik Öberg, CIO
+46 70 767 6179
fredrik.oberg@seb.se

  		Press contact
Niklas Magnusson, Group Press Officer
+46 70 763 8243
niklas.x.magnusson@seb.se

  		 
 
SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. On June 30, 2020, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 3,218 billion while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,909 billion. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at https://www.sebgroup.com.

 

 

 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
