SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB    SEB A   SE0000148884

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB

(SEB A)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken : SEB and Bloomberg publish step-by-step guide to EU taxonomy

01/11/2021 | 05:16am EST
Karl-Oskar Olming

Nadia Humphreys, Business Manager for Sustainable Finance solutions at Bloomberg and Karl-Oskar Olming, Head of Sustainability Strategy, Policies and Governance at SEB have co-authored and published a blog post titled 'Applying the EU ESG taxonomy to your investments, how to start?'.

The two authors are Members of the European Commission's Platform for Sustainable Finance and their blog post lay out a careful step-by-step approach to help investors take advantage of the benefits of the new EU taxonomy.

They published the post on Bloomberg's news distribution platform which is widely read by financial industry professionals.

The taxonomy regulation was published in the Official Journal of the European Union on 22 June 2020 and entered into force on 12 July 2020. It establishes the framework for the EU taxonomy by setting out four overarching conditions that an economic activity has to meet in order to qualify as environmentally sustainable.

Read the blog post here


Disclaimer

SEB - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 10:15:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
