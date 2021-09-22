Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEB A   SE0000148884

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB

(SEB A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken : SEB participating in new anti-corruption investor forum

09/22/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corruption and non-compliance present a challenge for many companies and affect their ability to create value and profitability. This, in turn, can affect investors through lower financial returns on investments in companies. It also counters all efforts to develop sustainable businesses in accordance with the UN's 17 Global Sustainable Development Goals.

"It is always important to maintain a high level of awareness surrounding corruption risks. Through this forum we hope to be able to share knowledge and practical experience especially between investors and Swedish companies with international operations. Among other things this work will involve what effective anti-corruption measures can look like and be developed. Through this we hope, naturally, to also provide constructive support for strong anti-corruption work in the companies we have invested in," comments Patrik Jönsson, Senior Sustainability & Engagement Specialist.

Link to TI Sweden's press release

Link to the fund company's sustainability policy

Disclaimer

SEB - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 06:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB
02:12aSKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : SEB participating in new anti-corruption investor forum
PU
09/21SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : Nomination Committee for SEB appointed
AQ
09/20MOWI : Closes $2.1 Billion Sustainability-linked Credit Facility
MT
09/17SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : SEB has launched a new tech blog
PU
09/17SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : SEB participating in initiative to promote female entrepre..
PU
09/15Kjell Group Ab has completed an IPO in the amount of SEK 915.90972 million.
CI
09/14INVESTMENT OUTLOOK : Positioning ahead of normalisation
AQ
09/13SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : Unique training strengthens key role in agile transformati..
PU
09/07Investor AB Subsidiary Buys Defibrillator Distributor Allied 100 for $290 Million
DJ
09/06SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : SEB a driver of updated FX market code of conduct
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 52 809 M 6 079 M 6 079 M
Net income 2021 22 992 M 2 647 M 2 647 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 6,46%
Capitalization 257 B 29 545 M 29 537 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,86x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,81x
Nbr of Employees 15 548
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB
Duration : Period :
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 118,60 SEK
Average target price 119,12 SEK
Spread / Average Target 0,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johan Torgeby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masih Yazdi Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Wallenberg Chairman
Nicolas Moch Chief Information Officer
Petra Ålund Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB40.36%29 545
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.37%457 068
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.10%329 107
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.30%242 901
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.61%197 407
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY51.92%188 115