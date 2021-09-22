Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken : SEB participating in new anti-corruption investor forum

Corruption and non-compliance present a challenge for many companies and affect their ability to create value and profitability. This, in turn, can affect investors through lower financial returns on investments in companies. It also counters all efforts to develop sustainable businesses in accordance with the UN's 17 Global Sustainable Development Goals.

"It is always important to maintain a high level of awareness surrounding corruption risks. Through this forum we hope to be able to share knowledge and practical experience especially between investors and Swedish companies with international operations. Among other things this work will involve what effective anti-corruption measures can look like and be developed. Through this we hope, naturally, to also provide constructive support for strong anti-corruption work in the companies we have invested in," comments Patrik Jönsson, Senior Sustainability & Engagement Specialist.

