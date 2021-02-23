Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken : SEB's award-winning Family Office is highlighted in Forbes

SEB's Family Office offering, which was recently ranked as the best both in Sweden and the Nordics, is now also highlighted in an article in the international financial magazine Forbes.

Forbes has looked at 40 banks geared towards 'The Google Generation of Family Offices' and included SEB Private Banking's Family Office on its list. The focus is on the next generation's demands on the family office offering, such as technological innovation and sustainability.

'Sustainability and next-generation owners have always been an important part of our bank's legacy - committed to and supporting Nordic businesses and owner families through generations,' says Ole Hamre, Head of External Family Office at SEB, in the article.

Family office is a term relating to a business and legal ownership structure, which focuses on the management of family owned assets and wealth, often including operative companies, asset management, tax advice, financial planning and similar services for ultra-high net worth families.

SEB's Family Office is a trusted partner to some of the Nordic region's most successful entrepreneurs and families. The service is one of our most advanced and is tailormade for clients with a complex wealth structure. We offer a dedicated team of experienced specialists as well as access to our entire expertise within SEB and sophisticated investment possibilities.