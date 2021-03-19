Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken : Changes in SEB's Group Executive Committee

Sara Öhrvall has decided to leave her role in SEB's Group Executive Committee as Chief Transformation Officer, to take on a new role as Chief Operating Officer at Axel Johnson AB.

'Sara has contributed to accelerating the journey of change we are on, not least by driving important initiatives in both digitisation and sustainability. I want to thank Sara for her important work. We are now well equipped to continue SEB's transformation and we wish her all the best in her new role at Axel Johnson,' says Johan Torgeby, President and CEO of SEB.

'I am proud and grateful to have been part of SEB's journey in delivering leading digital financial services as well as tomorrow's sustainable solutions. I have worked with Axel Johnson before and this was an opportunity and role that I could not turn down. From SEB, I bring with me many valuable learnings about the importance of long-term and value-driven business development as well as warm relationships with knowledgeable and inspiring colleagues,' says Sara Öhrvall.

Sara Öhrvall will leave SEB in August 2021.