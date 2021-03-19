Log in
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken : Changes in SEB's Group Executive Committee

03/19/2021 | 04:08am EDT
Sara Öhrvall has decided to leave her role in SEB's Group Executive Committee as Chief Transformation Officer, to take on a new role as Chief Operating Officer at Axel Johnson AB.

'Sara has contributed to accelerating the journey of change we are on, not least by driving important initiatives in both digitisation and sustainability. I want to thank Sara for her important work. We are now well equipped to continue SEB's transformation and we wish her all the best in her new role at Axel Johnson,' says Johan Torgeby, President and CEO of SEB.

'I am proud and grateful to have been part of SEB's journey in delivering leading digital financial services as well as tomorrow's sustainable solutions. I have worked with Axel Johnson before and this was an opportunity and role that I could not turn down. From SEB, I bring with me many valuable learnings about the importance of long-term and value-driven business development as well as warm relationships with knowledgeable and inspiring colleagues,' says Sara Öhrvall.

Sara Öhrvall will leave SEB in August 2021.


SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 31 December 2020, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 3,040bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 2,106bn. The Group has around 15,500 employees Read more about SEB at https://www.sebgroup.com

Disclaimer

SEB - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 08:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
