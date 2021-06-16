Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEB A   SE0000148884

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB

(SEB A)
  Report
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken : SEB enables increased flexibility regarding remote work

06/16/2021
The pandemic has during the past year changed both how we work and where we work, and in turn accelerated the development of new ways of working and digital solutions, both at SEB and in society at large. SEB now sees the possibility to benefit from the development that has taken place by introducing a hybrid model where employees can combine work from the office with working remotely.

'We have created this policy for the benefit of our employees with the aim to provide flexibility and, among other things, the possibility to save time as less time can be spent on commuting between work and home, which in turn also creates an opportunity for SEB to further contribute to the low-carbon economy. However, we still believe in the face-to-face meeting, not only when interacting with our customers but also among employees. The policy that is now brought forward will enable us to combine the advantages of working at the office and working remote, and to find a good balance between these two going forward', says Johan Torgeby, SEB's President and CEO.

The level of flexibility will depend on work role and work responsibilities, and be based on a risk assessment. As a bank, SEB has a critical function in society and many tasks will have to continue to be carried out from the office also going forward. The increased possibility for remote work is voluntary and employees who wish to continue to work full-time from the office, as they did before the pandemic, will be able to do so.

Disclaimer

SEB - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 05:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 51 624 M 6 201 M 6 201 M
Net income 2021 21 044 M 2 528 M 2 528 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 6,61%
Capitalization 237 B 28 404 M 28 421 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,58x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,53x
Nbr of Employees 15 515
Free-Float 72,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Johan Torgeby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masih Yazdi Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Wallenberg Chairman
Nicolas Moch Chief Information Officer
Petra Ålund Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB29.41%28 404
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.12%476 985
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION36.56%354 427
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.99%275 056
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.69%222 073
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.92%204 026