First-quarter operating profit at the Nordic region's largest builder, and one of the biggest in the United States, was 1.85 billion Swedish crowns ($187.2 million) against a year-ago 2.33 billion. Four analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average estimated a profit of 1.55 billion crowns.

($1 = 9.8813 Swedish crowns)

