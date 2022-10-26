Advanced search
    SKA B   SE0000113250

SKANSKA AB

(SKA B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:13 2022-10-26 am EDT
159.88 SEK   +3.41%
02:47aBuilder Skanska says rising interest rates, costs dim outlook in Europe
RE
01:31aInterim report third quarter 2022
AQ
10/25Correction: Skanska Secures $35 Million Contract To Build School In Norway
MT
Builder Skanska says rising interest rates, costs dim outlook in Europe

10/26/2022 | 02:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers walk past a Skanska logo seen on a fence at a construction site In Warsaw, Poland

(Reuters) - Swedish builder Skanska on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected third-quarter profit and lowered its 12-month market outlooks for construction in Eastern Europe and residential developments in Europe.

Skanska, one of the biggest builders in the United States, said the building segment outlook is slightly more cautious due to cost inflation and higher interest rates.

Those factors have also weakened consumer confidence, hurting the housing market, it said. As decision making takes longer, the company expects all its markets to remain negatively affected for some time.

"Market activity has reduced significantly this year and sales have slowed as a result," Chief Executive Officer Anders Danielsson said in a statement.

Third-quarter order bookings in Skanska's construction arm rose by 50% from a year earlier and by 17.4% versus the second quarter to 43.8 billion Swedish crowns adjusted for currency effects.

Operating profit at the Nordic region's largest builder slipped to 1.52 billion crowns ($138.7 million) from 1.54 billion a year earlier but topped the 1.31 billion expected by five analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 10.9616 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Marta Frackowiak and Agata Rybska; editing by Josephine Mason and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 160 B 14 590 M 14 590 M
Net income 2022 6 030 M 550 M 550 M
Net cash 2022 14 486 M 1 321 M 1 321 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 4,98%
Capitalization 63 713 M 5 811 M 5 811 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 28 745
Free-Float 84,5%
Managers and Directors
Anders Danielsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Magnus Persson Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Hans Torsten Gunnar Biörck Chairman
Anders Candell Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Anders Göransson Senior Vice President-Internal Audit & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKANSKA AB-33.99%5 811
VINCI-2.93%49 421
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.79%32 416
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%28 840
QUANTA SERVICES24.15%19 653
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-8.98%16 760